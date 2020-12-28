Monday, December 28, 2020
Ciara Hits the Slopes for First Time with Bestie Vanessa Bryant

By Ny MaGee
*Ciara went skiing for the first time over the weekend with her bestie Vanessa Bryant.

The pair shared several photos and videos from their holiday festivities on social media, including a selfie shot of them in a gondola lift. The Grammy-winning singer captioned the image: “The Slopes Ain’t Ready..”

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mother’s Extortion Attempt with $5 Million Lawsuit

 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Ciara also shared a video of herself learning to ski, writing, “The very 1st Time I Skied. So much fun. Figuring it all out! #SkiLife.”

The artist has been a pillar of support for Bryant following the death of her husband, NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Both died along with seven others in a helicopter crash earleir this year. Kobe and Vanessa also share daughters Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 4, and Capri, 18 months.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Back in August, Ciara wrote a sweet message on Instagram for Vanessa, saying, “Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile. You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all. Love you V.”

On Friday, Vanessa shared a throwback photo on Instagram of the family, with Kobe and Gianna included. “Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts,” she wrote in the caption.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

