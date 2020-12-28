Ciara Hits the Slopes for First Time with Bestie Vanessa Bryant

*Ciara went skiing for the first time over the weekend with her bestie Vanessa Bryant.

The pair shared several photos and videos from their holiday festivities on social media, including a selfie shot of them in a gondola lift. The Grammy-winning singer captioned the image: “The Slopes Ain’t Ready..”

Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mother’s Extortion Attempt with $5 Million Lawsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Ciara also shared a video of herself learning to ski, writing, “The very 1st Time I Skied. So much fun. Figuring it all out! #SkiLife.”

The artist has been a pillar of support for Bryant following the death of her husband, NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Both died along with seven others in a helicopter crash earleir this year. Kobe and Vanessa also share daughters Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 4, and Capri, 18 months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Back in August, Ciara wrote a sweet message on Instagram for Vanessa, saying, “Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile. You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all. Love you V.”

On Friday, Vanessa shared a throwback photo on Instagram of the family, with Kobe and Gianna included. “Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts,” she wrote in the caption.