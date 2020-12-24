*Hey everybody it’s Bowlegged Lou! I’m here to wish everybody a Happy House Party Full Force Christmas. 🙂

I’m sharing with everybody our very first (in our career) Christmas songs which feature a hilarious House Party Bullies performance and video of the 12 Days of Christmas. We are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of House Party from March 2020 till the end of March 2021.

Also, we have a great song and video entitled Melody Of Christmas featuring our beloved Full Force brother Paul Anthony performing with jazz saxophone playing great Mel Holder. This coming straight after a great worldwide Christmas special.

One of my personal favorites from my all-time favorite group The Temptations with their legacy of hits is the Christmas classic entitled Silent Night which Full Force remade with a single and video while being inspired by the Temptations rendition of Silent Night which was included in their multi-platinum legendary Christmas album they did 40 years ago on Motown.

What makes this even more special is that I got a nice thank u & thumbs up blessings from my friend Otis Williams after he heard the song and saw the video. Otis is the last living original member of The Temptations.

I also got the blessings of the late Eddie Kendrick’s daughter & friend Aika Kendrick. And I also got the blessings & a special message from my friend Kimberly English who was married to my friend in heaven the late great Melvin Franklin aka “Blu” one of the greatest bass singers in the world.

Our talented neighborhood Friend by the name of Nub aka Dark Gable blessed us with his own low bass vocals on this recording & video performance. He too like me & my dad in heaven loved the Temptations as our favorite group of all time as well.

Here’s the text message that Melvin Franklin’s wife/widow Kimberly sent me after viewing & listening to what we did:

“Loooou! No words but I love you! This is so special & just know you are always close to my heart ❤️

You’re the bomb & you have Blu my Hubby smiling right now his energy is always present! I’ll text you tomorrow 💋”

Along with the other two videos, you can watch the Silent Night video that is attached here in the story or just by pressing this link here:

Special thanks to our friend & videographer Xanda Tonge & also talented jazz sax player Mel Holder who sent us the video footage from his Christmas special that we participated in entitled “Melodies of Christmas” which was also co-produced by our beloved brother Paul Anthony and hosted by himself, Mel Holder and talented vocalist Laconda Davies

