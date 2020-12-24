Entertainment
A House Party Full Force Christmas (Featuring Salute to Temptations’ ‘Silent Night’) / WATCH
*Hey everybody it’s Bowlegged Lou! I’m here to wish everybody a Happy House Party Full Force Christmas. 🙂
I’m sharing with everybody our very first (in our career) Christmas songs which feature a hilarious House Party Bullies performance and video of the 12 Days of Christmas. We are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of House Party from March 2020 till the end of March 2021.
Also, we have a great song and video entitled Melody Of Christmas featuring our beloved Full Force brother Paul Anthony performing with jazz saxophone playing great Mel Holder. This coming straight after a great worldwide Christmas special.
One of my personal favorites from my all-time favorite group The Temptations with their legacy of hits is the Christmas classic entitled Silent Night which Full Force remade with a single and video while being inspired by the Temptations rendition of Silent Night which was included in their multi-platinum legendary Christmas album they did 40 years ago on Motown.
What makes this even more special is that I got a nice thank u & thumbs up blessings from my friend Otis Williams after he heard the song and saw the video. Otis is the last living original member of The Temptations.
I also got the blessings of the late Eddie Kendrick’s daughter & friend Aika Kendrick. And I also got the blessings & a special message from my friend Kimberly English who was married to my friend in heaven the late great Melvin Franklin aka “Blu” one of the greatest bass singers in the world.
Our talented neighborhood Friend by the name of Nub aka Dark Gable blessed us with his own low bass vocals on this recording & video performance. He too like me & my dad in heaven loved the Temptations as our favorite group of all time as well.
Here’s the text message that Melvin Franklin’s wife/widow Kimberly sent me after viewing & listening to what we did:
“Loooou! No words but I love you! This is so special & just know you are always close to my heart ❤️
You’re the bomb & you have Blu my Hubby smiling right now his energy is always present! I’ll text you tomorrow 💋”
Along with the other two videos, you can watch the Silent Night video that is attached here in the story or just by pressing this link here:
Special thanks to our friend & videographer Xanda Tonge & also talented jazz sax player Mel Holder who sent us the video footage from his Christmas special that we participated in entitled “Melodies of Christmas” which was also co-produced by our beloved brother Paul Anthony and hosted by himself, Mel Holder and talented vocalist Laconda Davies
More Pics from Full Force Christmas 2020:
Beyoncé to Donate $500K to Families Facing Eviction Amid COVID Pandemic
*Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD foundation are working to save the homes of Americans who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis,” the foundation announced on Tuesday. “The housing moratorium is set to end on Dec. 26, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic, [which has]resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”
The organization added that: “Beyoncé is giving $5,000 grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP.”
Applications open on Jan. 7, 2021 and funds will be dispersed later in the month.
Round 2 of the grants will open in Feburary.
READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Daughter, Blue Ivy, Receives First Ever Grammy Nomination
Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. Online Applications open January 7, 2021 @ https://t.co/TlsgbU3ves pic.twitter.com/Q0cb5g7YpC
— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) December 22, 2020
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) announced on Monday that the nationwide housing moratorium has been extended through the end of January.
Per the NLIHC: “The temporary moratorium on evictions extends vital protections to tens of millions of renters at risk of eviction for nonpayment of rent during the global pandemic. The federal eviction moratorium is essential relief for struggling renters, but it merely postpones evictions – it doesn’t prevent them. When the moratorium expires on Jan. 31, 2021, back rent will be due and [some] renters [may] be unable to pay.”
Beyonce helping those impacted by the COVID housing crisis comes after she provided $10,000 grants to more than 250 small businesses (totaling a sum of at least $2.5 million).
Her foundation has also provided community members with food, water, household supplies, coronavirus testing and mental health support, per PEOPLE.
“There’s more holiday GOOD NEWS,” the foundation declared on Tuesday. “Stay tuned next week as we announce the December recipients of the Small Business Impact Fund.”
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: DC Housewife and Her Messy Significant Other
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
I don’t feel sorry for the DC Housewife. She knew her significant other was messy. Now, in addition to all of his other girlfriends, she also has to live with the knowledge he hooked up with the alliterate former Housewife from another city.
Can you guess the DC Housewife?
Dr. Dre Files Prenup: All Property Separate, Estranged Wife Gets Spousal Support
*Dr. Dre has reportedly filed the prenuptial agreement that his estranged wife Nicole Young claims is no longer valid.
According to TMZ, the hip-hop mogul declares that all properties acquired during the marriage are separate, “what he acquires is his, and what Nicole Young acquires is hers,” the outlet writes, but Young stands to walk away with a hefty payout if the prenup holds up in court.
Here’s more from the outlet:
As for that monthly sum, Nicole is asking the court for $2 million a month in spousal support. But, in these new legal docs, Dre’s lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, says Dre has voluntarily paid all of Nicole’s expenses since they split.
His CPA filed a declaration saying her actual monthly expenses total $293,306.
As for Nicole’s lawyers asking for $5 million in attorney’s fees, Dre is calling BS, saying he’s already paid Nicole’s lawyers more than his own lawyers.
READ MORE: Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Calls Him Out on ‘Ironclad Prenup’
Young, 50, filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.
In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple have a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. Young reportedly filed documents contesting the prenup.
“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage,” Young alleges in legal documents, per TMZ.
She claims they mutually decided to void the agreement two years later.
“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” Young claims in the filing. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”
According to Dre’s newly filed prenup, “the only way it can be amended or terminated is through writing, and there is currently no evidence of that ever occurring,” TMZ writes.
