Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Hollywood Producer is STILL Trapped in the Closet
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A+ list writer/director/producer/mogul was super close to coming out this week. He teased it, but he thinks he will lose half his fan base if he does. Meanwhile, all those less fortunate people he helps, are all potential victims because he loves using them.
Can you guess this A+ list writer/director/producer/mogul ?
BLIND ITEM: Speaking of Rituals…
Speaking of rituals and such, this one named Italian high end designer sent out complimentary sunglasses to the biggest stars on the planet with a note. The note essentially said for them to wear the glasses if they want all their followers to think they are in the Illuminati. They are definitely some odd looking sunglasses.
Can you guess this one named Italian high end designer?
BLIND ITEM: The Divorce Will Be Messy
Many moons ago when this three named actress/reality star who all of you know from one of her acting roles started dating the man she is with now, I said his goal was to marry her. He wanted to do so as quickly as possible so he would actually have a couple bucks to his name and be able to pay all of his back child support. Now she is marrying him and the inevitable divorce will be even more ugly than her last one.
Can you guess the three named actress/reality star and her fiancee?
BLIND ITEM: Singer Prefers Underage Girls
Even though he is over 50, this back in the day A list singer every single one of you know, waited until an actress turned 18 to cast her as his love interest in a music video. Was he hooking up with her before 18? Yes, but waited until she was 18 to cast her so it would look better. It still doesn’t. Not the first time he has straddled that 17/18 line. There have been other actresses/celebrities he has been with in the past. That is his sweet spot of ages he likes.
Can you guess this back in the day A list singer?
