BLIND ITEM: The Divorce Will Be Messy
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Many moons ago when this three named actress/reality star who all of you know from one of her acting roles started dating the man she is with now, I said his goal was to marry her. He wanted to do so as quickly as possible so he would actually have a couple bucks to his name and be able to pay all of his back child support. Now she is marrying him and the inevitable divorce will be even more ugly than her last one.
Can you guess the three named actress/reality star and her fiancee?
BLIND ITEM: Singer Prefers Underage Girls
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Even though he is over 50, this back in the day A list singer every single one of you know, waited until an actress turned 18 to cast her as his love interest in a music video. Was he hooking up with her before 18? Yes, but waited until she was 18 to cast her so it would look better. It still doesn’t. Not the first time he has straddled that 17/18 line. There have been other actresses/celebrities he has been with in the past. That is his sweet spot of ages he likes.
Can you guess this back in the day A list singer?
BLIND ITEM: Actor Hides Sexuality ‘In Plain Sight’
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This Oscar winning/Oscar nominated Emmy nominated actor is A list not just for film roles but also because of his place in pop culture which is due to his often imitated delivery of lines. In a sense, he has always hidden his sexuality “in plain sight” and his pop culture otherworldliness has helped with that. He has been married to the same woman for decades. They do not have children and she lives in a different city only meeting up with him if he needs a public escort to an event. His neighbors where he lives primarily could tell stories about young strong men who are in and out of his apartment at all hours.
Can you guess the Oscar winning/Oscar nominated Emmy nominated actor?
BLIND ITEM: Abusive Actor is Also a Dog Killer
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Here is the thing. I’m glad the A/A- list singer/crap director spoke out about the A list actor. It needed to be done. Did she mention the underage actress she put the actor in a position to groom? No. Plus, all the articles, including the ones today about the singer only talk about sex and abuse which is great for calling the actor out, but will only put a dent in his career.
None of the articles mention the biggest allegation in the complaint which is the actor driving through the streets of Los Angeles shooting and killing whatever dogs he could find, so he could get into character. That would destroy his career, but the media doesn’t want to do that because they might need something from him or his team in the future.
Can you guess the A/A- list singer/crap director and the A list actor?
