Joe Biden Reportedly Offered Bahamas Ambassadorship to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, She Declined
*Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) was among Joe Biden’s earliest endorsers, and she was expected to be offered a White House role in return. As many of supporters have noted, she was on Biden’s long list for VP and short list to head HUD and SBA. Instead, she was reportedly offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.
As reported by News One, Charles Bethea, a reporter with the New Yorker, on Friday tweeted about Biden’s offer, which he attributed to “sources.”
A spokesperson for Biden’s transition team denied Bethea’s report.
“This is not true,” Sean Savett quote-tweeted Bethea Friday afternoon. “No decisions on ambassadorships outside of UN have been made.”
Bethea fired back: “Standing by my sourcing on this,” he replied on Twitter.
READ MORE: ‘He’s Overstepped’: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Gov Suing to Stop Her Mask Mandate (Watch)
SOURCES: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was offered — and declined — the Ambassadorship to the Bahamas.
Among Joe Biden’s earliest endorsers, Bottoms was on his long list for VP & shorter lists to head HUD, SBA. The Bahamas job is clearly not in same ballpark. #gapol (1/2)
— Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020
Mayor Bottoms’ Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. #gapol (2/2)
— Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020
A statement from Bottoms’ senior advisor Rashad Taylor also shot down the report.
“Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” Taylor said in a statement. “Out of respect for the process, and the other candidates under consideration, no additional comment will be forthcoming on this matter at this time.”
“Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined. She was never offered an Ambassadorship.” — Rashad Taylor, senior adviser to Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms. #gapol pic.twitter.com/IppOvz7m9t
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 12, 2020
Meanwhile, Rep. Marcia Fudge has been announced as Biden’s pick for HUD.
The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) issued the following statement on President-elect Joe Biden’s selection of the congresswoman.
“The nation’s mayors applaud President-elect Joe Biden’s selection of Congresswoman Marcia Fudge as the next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Conference helped to establish the Department in 1965 and we are encouraged that as a former mayor, Congresswoman Fudge will be attuned to the challenges facing cities, especially as the coronavirus continues to devastate communities across the country. We all stand to benefit from her steadfast commitment to fighting poverty and inequality as well as her continued support of affordable housing and increased funding for the Community Development Block Grant program. In the months ahead, we look forward to working with Congresswoman Fudge to strengthen these programs and improve the lives of all Americans.”
Columns
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Biden’s Leaked Audio Proves Black Agenda Not A Priority!
*Leaked audio from a recent zoom call reveals Joe Biden could be headed for a lame-duck presidency from day one, at least when it comes to the Black agenda.
The call between Biden and a handful of political leaders revealed how Biden really feels about Black people who say they are disappointed so far with his presidential plans. He might as well have told them ‘Miss me with that bullsh*t!’ Here’s some of what Biden said during the recorded portion of the call.
(timecode 2:43) “Let’s get something straight, you shouldn’t be disappointed. What I’ve done so far is more than what anybody else has done so far, okay, number one. Number 2: I mean what I say when I say it!”
The zoom call was a candid conversation between a handful of Black civic and political leaders and the president-elect. Nobody was supposed to record the call. Obviously, someone did. Listen to it here.
Participants on the call included NAACP President Derrick Johnson; Vanita Gupta, former ACLU attorney; Rev. Al Sharpton; Melanie Campbell, head of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Sherrilyn Ifill, director-council of the NAACP Legal Defense fund and soon-to-be-former congressman Cedric Richmond, who Biden has appointed as his White House assistant.
Biden agreed to meet with the group only after some of them went public saying his team had not responded to requests for a meeting more than a month after the election. And this is how he approached their concerns!
(timecode 1:59) “I’m the first person, Black or White, who called attention to the fact that… the rate of people who are African-Americans who are dying was three times that of White people….I have more of a record of getting things done in the U.S. Congress than anybody you know.”
Biden seems to believe he is the best hope for Black America, so there’s no need to look for anyone better. His tone reminded me of an annoyed patriarch agitated by his children whom he promised a reward and now they’re asking him to make good on that promise.
MORE NEWS: Electoral College Votes for Joe Biden; Now 47th President of the USA
Among the subjects discussed were criminal justice reform, political appointments and executive power. Participants on the call lobbied Biden to use his influence and ability to reach across party lines to get bi-partisan support for a proposed George Floyd Justice and Policing Act, which would include some version of police reform. If the bill can’t get passed in Congress, they urged Biden to use presidential executive power to – at the very least – impose the creation of a national registry on police misconduct and unjustified use of deadly force that could allow citizens to easily research misconduct complaints against officers.
Floyd’s modern-day lynching was captured on videotape last May. The cops who killed him are scheduled to go on trial for his murder in Spring 2021.
Instead of assuring those on the video call of what he could do as president, Biden backpedaled.
(timecode 12:56) “I also don’t think we should get too far ahead of ourselves on dealing with police reform, because they’ve already labeled us as being ‘defund the police.’ Anything we put forward in terms of the organizational structure to change policing, which I promise you will occur…
“Just think to yourselves and give me advice on whether we should do that before January 5” (the date of the Georgia runoff elections for the U.S. Senate), “because that’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country saying that we’re talking about de-funding the police. We’re not. We’re talking about holding them accountable.”
On a scale of one to ten, Biden’s sense of urgency is a five at best. And that’s not good enough! When some Black people talk about de-funding their local police departments they mean just that. Others, like myself, want cops only to be hired in or re-assigned to the communities where they live. An officer is less likely to bully, lie on or kill people they know.
When Johnson spoke up about the importance of appointing more Black people to leadership roles in his administration Biden said he had other obligations to consider.
(timecode 2:24) “By 2040 this country is going to be minority white European…And you guys are going to have to start working more with Hispanics who make up a larger portion of the population than y’all do.”
If anyone wonders why some Latinos consider themselves superior to the African Diaspora, not endangered by White power structures and even voted for Trump – who clearly villainizes their existence – it could be because White people have tried to build allies with this fastest-growing American majority while strategically pitting Hispanics and Blacks against each other.
Still, Biden was full of promises to study what most people already know: legalized genocide of Black people is a real thing.
(timecode 13:44) “I guarantee you there will be a full-blown commission. I guarantee you. It’s a major, major, major element..”
Biden’s assurance that he will get around to creating that commission at some point reminds me of a married man who keeps negotiating for more time when his side piece keeps pressing him to get divorced. Four years later she realizes she still is the coleslaw. The fact is Biden and most White people couldn’t care less about legalized genocide of Black people at the hands of White cops, because they’re focused more on prolonging their own rule. Clearly president-elect Biden, has different priorities than candidate Biden when it comes to standing up for the Black people who stood up for him and saved his election.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries.
Audio
Biden Has Heated Exchange with Black Civil Rights Leaders Over Police Reform [LISTEN]
*Black liberals are currently at odds on social media after “leaked” audio of President-elect Joe Biden surfaced in which he’s heard pretty much telling civil rights leaders what he’s not going to do for Black Americans.
The meeting occurred last Tuesday, during which Biden made clear his belief that Republicans used the “defund the police” movement to defeat Democrats in down-ballot races in the November election, Forbes reports.
“That’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country, saying that we’re talking about defunding the police. We’re not,” Biden said in audio obtained by The Intercept. “We’re talking about holding them accountable.”
Many suspect Biden’s camp “leaked” the audio, as there’s nothing in it that’s detrimental to the career politician. If anything, Biden’s words appear to be a direct message to the core constituency that he’s trying to appeal to, which are the casual racists known as white moderates. The audio could have been “leaked” by Biden’s camp in an effort to squash talk that his administration wants to defund the police, as the casual racist does not support this movement.
In the audio, Biden cautioned the use of anti-police rhetoric that could negatively impact the Democrats running in the Georgia Senate runoffs. He also warned against getting “too far ahead of ourselves,” but vowed to ultimately deliver on police reform once he’s in office.
“We’re talking about giving them money to do the right things. We’re talking about putting more psychologists and psychiatrists on the telephones when the 911 calls through. We’re talking about spending money to enable them to do their jobs better, not with more force, with less force and more understanding,” Biden said.
READ MORE: Time Magazine Names Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as ‘Person of the Year’ [VIDEO]
Wow this fucking sucks. pic.twitter.com/5XTkvMBlvu— Alex Lawson (@AlexLawsonOFD) December 10, 2020
He also noted that in 2040 the country is going to be “pure white European,” with Latinos being the second dominate group in the county. Biden told his audience that they better learn how to work with the Latino community, suggesting that Black folks will one day soon be taking orders from hispanic political leaders.
The civil rights leaders on the call, including Rev. Al Sharpton and the NAACP’s Sherrilyn Ifill, asked Biden to use executive orders to institute reforms, but Biden shot ‘em down, noting that he would not test the legal bounds of executive action to help Black people. “I am not going to violate the constitution,” he said, because doing so could set a dangerous precedent.
Meanwhile, Biden plans to sign five executive orders when he becomes president, including repealing the travel ban from many Muslim countries and reinstating the DREAMers program, which allows children of undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. He has also promised to reform H-1B visa system and eliminate country quota for Green Cards. But when it comes to tangibles for Black Americans, Biden seemed to imply that his legislative record is good enough.
“I don’t carry around a stamp on my head saying ‘progressive’ and ‘I’m AOC,’ but I have more of a record of getting things done in the United States Congress than anybody you know,” he said during the meeting.
Biden stressed throughout the call that the “defund the police” movement should be silenced ahead of the Senate runoffs in Georgia. He also addressed that any objections to his cabinet picks, such as suspected white supremacists Tom Vilsack and Rahm Emanuel, should be curbed.
“Let’s get something straight, you shouldn’t be disappointed,” Biden said of complaints about his cabinet, claiming he has done “more than anybody else has done so far” to bring diversity to his incoming administration.
In related news, Biden’s VP Kamala Harris previously made clear that she’s not going to do anything that ONLY benefits Black people.
NAACP Urges New Cabinet Position to Biden-Harris Focused on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement
*Today, the NAACP met with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris about the ongoing racial justice crisis that has plagued our nation.
In the face of an unprecedented pandemic, an escalation of police violence against Black people, and a current presidency rooted in white supremacy and bigotry, the NAACP calls on the incoming Biden administration to create a new position–National Advisor to the President on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement.
“The structural inequality that is rooted deep within our society must be addressed, and after four years of regression on social, civil, and political matters that profoundly impact the American people, specifically, Black people, we must prioritize the transformation of our nation into a more just, equal society in which all Americans can succeed and thrive,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “The creation of National Advisor to the President on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement is a bold action that has the potential to yield significant results on behalf of millions of Americans.”
MORE NEWS: Obama Clowns ‘Desus & Mero’s’ Basketball Skills: ‘Y’all Could Play for the Knicks’ (Watch)
The National Advisor on Racial Justice, Equity, and Advancement would be charged with centralizing bold, visionary thinking and strategy on racial justice within the White House and fostering holistic measures throughout government to tackle the pervasive problem of systemic racism. The Advisor would report directly to President Biden with an office fully resourced and staffed to accomplish its mission.
The strong and early commitment by the Biden administration to elevating racial justice as a top priority has sent a powerful message about its importance and centrality within this administration. As the nation calls for an end to structural disparities, the federal government has a duty to examine itself to determine how it still perpetuates and fosters institutional racism. We can no longer afford to address systemic inequity through the exclusive province of the civil rights offices of each agency. Our structural inequality goes much deeper than that, and now is the time for bold solutions. The National Advisor on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement will lead this charge.
source: NAACP
