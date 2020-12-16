Entertainment
Get Ready for New Action-packed Teaser Trailer for ‘Outside the Wire’ from Netflix / WATCH
*We’ve got the trailer for “Outside the Wire,” a Netflix feature film with Anthony Mackie and Damon Idris, and boy is it action-packed!
Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. “Outside the Wire” is directed by Mikael Håfström.
DIRECTED BY: Mikael Håfström
PRODUCED BY: Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Anthony Mackie, Jason Spire
KEY CAST: Anthony Mackie “Leo”, Damson Idris “Harp”, Enzo Cilenti “Miller”, Emily Beecham “Sofiya”, Michael Kelly “Eckhart”, and Pilou Asbæk “Victor Koval”
SCREENPLAY BY: Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale
STORY BY: Rob Yescombe
John Legend, Delroy Lindo, Tessa Thompson, Andra Day & More to be Honored at Celebration of Black Cinema
*(Los Angeles, CA) – The Critics Choice Association announced today the incredible talent that it will recognize, virtually, at the third annual Celebration of Black Cinema on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The ceremony will be hosted by author and media personality Bevy Smith.
Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) will receive The Career Achievement Award, having conquered the big screen, small screen, and stage, moving audiences with his impactful performances. Delroy Lindo can currently be seen in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed film Da 5 Bloods available on Netflix. Lindo has had memorable roles in films such as The Cider House Rules, Heist, and previously garnered critical acclaim in a trio of films with Lee, Clockers, Crooklyn, and Malcolm X. He’ll be seen next in the Netflix film, The Harder They Fall.
John Legend & Mike Jackson (Giving Voice) will receive The Producers Award. Eight years ago Legend and Jackson, alongside Ty Stiklorius, founded Get Lifted Film Co., which has grown into a major industry player, producing standout works across stage and screen and earning awards for many of them. Their current projects are the Netflix original movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and the Netflix original documentary Giving Voice, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and features Legend’s original song “Never Break.”
Tessa Thompson (Sylvie’s Love) will receive The Actors Award after earning critical acclaim as both star and executive producer of Amazon’s highly anticipated film Sylvie’s Love. The period piece takes place in late ‘50’s Harlem and centers around two Black people falling in love while individually working to carve their own professional paths amidst many challenges.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Trial of the Chicago 7) will receive The Breakthrough Award. Yahya, one of the most in-demand actors this year, most recently won an Emmy Award for his role as Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s groundbreaking Watchmen. He can currently be seen amongst an all-star cast in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, in which he plays Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale. The film, which has received critical and popular acclaim, is now available on Netflix.
Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom, Jr., will receive The Ensemble Award for their work in One Night in Miami…. The highly anticipated Amazon film, directed by award-winning actor/director Regina King, features this sensational cast taking on four of the most well-known figures in history – Cassius Clay (Goree), Malcolm X (Ben-Adir), Jim Brown (Hodge), and Sam Cooke (Odom, Jr.) – to tell the story of a fateful night when all four gathered in a single hotel suite to celebrate Clay’s world heavyweight championship. They are already receiving critical praise for their portrayals that bring nuance and relatability to these superstars of American history.
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) will be recognized with the Special Honoree Award for her work in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Day bares her soul as the iconic blues singer in the Lee Daniels-directed film, which dives into some of the deeper aspects of Holiday’s life when the Federal Bureau of Narcotics sought to punish her for singing political songs and integrating her audiences.
The event will also showcase a series of powerful photographs captured by Black filmmaker Tommy Oliver (40 Years A Prisoner, Black Love) around Los Angeles in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Oliver utilized his platform as a multi-hyphenate visual artist to channel the energy of the protests, seeking to inspire, incite, and challenge those who would see the final images.
The evening will benefit the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Gold Program. The Academy Gold Program is an industry talent development, diversity and inclusion initiative to provide individuals, with a focus on underrepresented communities, access and resources to achieve their career pathways in filmmaking.
“The Critics Choice Association is thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the work of these extraordinary artists in a year where the intersection of art and activism has never been more necessary,” said Executive Producer Shawn Edwards. “Each of our honorees personifies the greatness of Black cinema in 2020, and we are looking forward to a truly remarkable evening celebrating these achievements!”
About Bevy Smith
Quintessential Harlem girl, life-long New Yorker and Gracie Award Winner Bevy Smith is the host of Sirius XM’s “Bevelations” on Radio Andy. Once a wildly successful luxury fashion publishing exec, Bevy shifted her professional goals over a decade ago to pursue a life in front of the camera. A pop culture aficionado and fashion expert, Bevy served as moderator of Bravo TV’s revolutionary “Fashion Queens,” and was a former co-host on the nationally syndicated “Page Six TV.” Bevy continues to be part of “The Wendy Williams Show’s Style Squad.” Smith’s debut book “Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie” which details her transition from a fashion advertising executive into a media personality will be published through Andy Cohen Books, the new imprint at Henry Holt and Company on January 12, 2021.
Tatyana Ali Talks Colorism with Clay Cane & Has A Message For Janet Hubert / SiriusXM Video
*Actor, Tatyana Ali spoke with SiriusXM Urban View host, Clay Cane about her journey with colorism in the tv and film industry, working with Janet Hubert on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and shared a message she has for Janet Hubert that she didn’t get a chance to say to her at the reunion.\
Tatyana Ali told host Clay Cane: “My journey has been interesting. There’s been colorism, but colorism, it’s funny. You assume that colorism only comes from the white community and that it’s sort of put upon us, but there’s also colorism within the black community. And so I’ve experienced that..I don’t even know if it’s colorism, or if it’s ‘are you black enough?’ That kind of stuff. In life and in work for sure, ‘will you just make it a little blacker’? Or this is recent, where a character description said she’s “unapologetically black” and I’m like, that’s an interesting thing to put in a description. I know what that means when I’m talking with friends or, but how as an actor, what cues are you trying to give me? What does that mean about this character who happened to be like a corporate person? What does that look like to you? What does that sound like? What is that? So, I’ve dealt with those things and my personal beliefs about how I would like to represent, sometimes they don’t match. I’ve come across that. I heard when Janet said that, I know that other people have said that about her. I’ve seen that in social media, but I didn’t know that she felt that way. When we were working on the show together, I mean, we always talked about how beautiful she was.. I hope that she knows it for me as a young girl, I saw her with a spotlight on her, and that’s how I thought she was being represented on the show. She was in terms of beauty and black beauty and as a young black child, I thought she was radiant and I thought the spotlight was on her, and that was something that I wasn’t used to seeing. I didn’t get a chance to tell her that at the reunion, but if she hears that, I hope that gives her some comfort that for the things that she went through, she meant a lot to a lot of people, to young people.”
MUST-SEE: RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with R&B Trio Surface
She also spoke about being a part of a project Dark-Skinned Girls and Light-Skinned Girls and was unaware that she would be “sorted” into a skin tone category: “I thought that I could speak on dark-skinned girls or light-skinned girls.. We’re all black women, we’re all women having an experience, what it’s like to be cast into these categories. And yeah, I thought that was disappointing that we were separated in the project itself, and I don’t know who decided what category I was supposed to be sorted into.. My assumption at the time was ‘Oh my gosh, I definitely want to talk about that. I have feelings about it and stories and yes, I really thought that I could speak to both. I had no idea it was going to be sorted.”
“Colorism conversations have been going on for a long time..and they’re very delicate. It’s hard to have that conversation, like out in the open when sisters haven’t had that conversation together. I’ve even been involved kind of unknowingly in projects that they’re going to talk about colorism, but then at the same time, they further divide us, and continue to rank you. I did an interview..where I thought that all of the dark-skinned girls and light-skinned girls, or so-called brown-skinned girls, whatever were going to be in the same project talking about this experience. And what ended up happening was the stories were split and I was put into a light-skinned girl thing..and I was like, Oh my God, this is so hurtful. We’re talking..you’re in a conversation in public about something that’s very personal. My mother would be considered a dark-skinned woman, my youngest sister would be considered light-skinned, I’m somewhere in the middle..like this is real stuff that happens in families. But while talking about it now, we’re going to separate, we’re going to further, we’re going to put the stamp. Make the stamp official while you’re going to break apart my features and the features of other people involved in the storytelling. Are we trying to prove that it really does exist after all? Because the truth is it’s a construct. The truth is it’s not real. It’s not real the judgments that we cast based on appearance, those are false, they’re based on false things. So yeah, it’s very, very sensitive.”
The Pulse of Entertainment: Country Artist Ashley Wineland Shines Bright on ‘Daddy’s Creed’ Single
*“It was drilled into my head…all those lessons,” said Country singer/songwriter Ashley Wineland about the meaning of the first single “Daddy’s Creed” from her upcoming album. “Honestly, I am so grateful for that. I wrote it before the pandemic, I was going through something and I thought of this ‘to change what is going on around me.’ It inspired me to write this song. I think this song can speak to everyone, especially right now.”
Aside from the very inspiring lyrics to this single, Official CMT superstar Ashley Wineland’s delivery/performance and vocal ability tells me she has no limits to where she wants to go as an artist – she certainly has what it takes. The “Daddy’s Creed” single is accompanied by a very cool music video that takes place at a ranch. The single is from her 3rd album “I’m Gonna Ride” slated for release in 2021.
“‘I’m Gonna Ride’ means I got to do it my self. Nobody can decide it for you. It’s also a ballad off the album, its very special to me,” Ashley pointed out.
“I’ve been three years on the road touring…I had no time to go into the studio,” Wineland said about the inspiration for the album. “I spent quit a bit of time in the studio to get this done. I wanted the first single out by the end of the year….a big goal for me.”
“I plan for a couple of new singles. The whole album speaks of self-empowerment. We hold so much potential,” she concluded. www.AshleyWineland.com
