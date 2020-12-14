Offset Urges Snoop Dogg to Stay Out of ‘Female Business’ After ‘WAP’ Criticism

*Rapper Offset fired back at Snoop Dogg’s criticism of his wife Cardi B and her hit song “WAP.”

Snoop believes the track is too vulgar.

“Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him,” Snoop told Central Ave host Julissa Bermudez during a recent interview. “To me, it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Following his comments, TMZ caught up with the Migos member who suggested Snoop should stay out of women’s business.

“I love Snoop man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” he told the outlet. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”

READ MORE: OWN’s First Look Trailer for ‘Belle Collective’ is Out Now – Take A LOOK/SEE



He added, “It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying? That’s a number one record.”

Offset continued, “Anybody can say what they wanna say, that’s six-time platinum in three or four months…it wasn’t that bad cause it went No. 1.”

The hip-hop star then urged male rappers to support women in the industry.

“As rappers, we talk about the same shit,” he said. “It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”

Snoop Dogg built his career with vulgar and sexually-provocative lyrics, but he says that style of rap no longer appeals to him.

“Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement,” he said. “I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”

Watch a clip from Snoop Dogg’s interview on Central Ave below:

