Entertainment
Denzel Washington Reveals He Told Chadwick Boseman to Wed Longtime Girlfriend
*Denzel Washington has opened up about working with Chadwick Boseman on Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and recalled how the actor’s wife took great care of him on set.
Washington produced the film based on August Wilson’s award-winning play. The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
The actor died in August at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The cast and crew did not know during filming that he had been undergoing treatment for the disease.
“Well, credit to him,” Washington said during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning about Boseman’s decision to keep his diagnosis on the low. “He kept it to himself; it was nobody’s business. He was there to deliver, and he delivered.”
Washington then reflected on Boseman’s relationship with his then-girlfriend, Taylor Simone Ledward.
“Certain members of his team knew,” the two-time Oscar winner said. “His wife was there — they weren’t even married yet. I used to watch how she took care of him, and I actually said to him, I said, ‘Man, you need to put a ring on that finger.’ Because she kept her eye on him, and she watched him, and I’m like, ‘Man, she loves that guy.’ But I didn’t know what we know now.”
The longtime couple wed before Boseman’s death.
Washington’s comments come after the film’s director, George C. Wolfe, spoke in a previous interview about the toll Boseman’s performance took on him.
“We were doing it in a very casual way, and I assumed that when Levee got to the big speech that Chadwick was going to stop. But he didn’t stop. He kept going, and Levee took over—it was raw and explosive. Afterwards, Chadwick just started to sob, and Chadwick’s girlfriend picked him up,” Wolfe said.
Entertainment
Jimmy Jean-Louis Film Earns 10 Africa Movie Awards Nominations for DESRANCES
*Los Angeles and Lagos — Internationally renowned actor JIMMY JEAN-LOUIS has earned a Best Actor Nomination for his outstanding performance as “Francis” in Apolline Traoré’s film DESRANCES at the forthcoming Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the African continent’s equivalent to the Oscars. He is also a Producer on the film, which has earned a total of 10 nominations. The AMAA ceremony will take place live in Lagos on Sunday, December 20th, 2020.
Jean-Louis is on the fast-track, breaking the mold internationally as both an Actor and Producer. He can currently be seen in Kunle Afolayan‘s Netflix Original film CITATION, which ranked as the number 1 film in Nigeria and top 6 globally on the streaming platform this month. He will next appear in a starring role for the upcoming indie feature film RISE. He serves as a producer on both projects through his Jet Media Productions label, which is currently developing new projects for film and television.
Jean-Louis was a series regular on TNT’s hit series CLAWS and is most known for his starring role in the NBC hit series HEROES. Jean-Louis roles include the popular hit CW series ARROW, CBS’ EXTANT with Oscar winner Halle Berry produced by Steven Spielberg, and JOY with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Robert DeNiro directed by David O. Russell. His starring role in TOUSSAINT L’OUVERTURE won the Best Actor Award at the Pan African Film Festival. He also received a Best Actor nomination at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2012 and served as a Host of the ceremonies that same year.
Ambassador At Large to Haiti, Jean-Louis is also known for directing the award-winning documentary JIMMY GOES TO NOLLYWOOD, which was acquired by Netflix in 2015, RATTLESNAKES, which won the Pan African Film Festival Audience Award in 2019, amongst a slew of other projects. He is fluent is French, Spanish, Creole, English and Italian. Jimmy Jean-Louis is repped by Alta Global Media.
source: Theo Dumont
Entertainment
Black ICU Nurse in NY State Among First in US to Get COVID-19 Vaccine / WATCH
*If you missed it, the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccine began Monday morning as the first doses of the Pfizer medication were administered to health care workers and nursing home staffers.
And live on TV for the world to see – at 9:23am – was an African American critical care nurse from Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center getting vaccinated.
“I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe,” critical care nurse Sandra Lindsey told reporters after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Her vaccination was also streamed live in an online event organized by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who reminded her that she “didn’t flinch,” either.
The ICU nurse became the first person in New York state and among the first people in the United States to receive the vaccine. The state of New York, like many others in the nation, is prioritizing frontline healthcare workers in its vaccine rollout plan.
“It’s going to be months before the vaccine reaches critical mass,” Gov. Cuomo said during the event. “The healthcare workers will get it first,” he added.
“I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming.” Lindsey said. “I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our country,’ Nurse Lindsey continued before urging Americans to follow CDC safety guidelines:
“We’re in a pandemic and so we all need to do our part to put an end to the pandemic, and to not give up so soon. There’s light at the end of the tunnel but we still need to continue to wear our mask, to social distance. I believe in science.”
Following the emergency authorization use for the coronavirus vaccines, the CDC recommended healthcare workers be first in line to be vaccinated, followed by the elderly, and those with underlying conditions that have shown to be at risk for contracting and having complications from COVID-19.
Healthcare officials predict widespread vaccinations won’t take place until 2021.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Too Short and E-40 to Battle in Last ‘Verzuz’ of 2020
*Verzuz has revealed that its last battle of the year will go down between West Coast icons Too $hort and E-40.
“Y’all know we had to do a BIG holiday party!” read the caption on the official Verzuz Instagram. The face-off is set for Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.
The announcement follows news that Too Short, E-40, Ice Cube, and Snoop Dogg are joining forces for a new album.
During Monday’s appearance on the Breakfast Club, Short teased about the possible project.
“If you wanna call us something, just call us Snoop, Cube, 40, and Short,” Too $hort said. “We jumping on these calls talking ’bout: ‘I got a beat. Rap on this beat. Send me a beat.’ We was fucking around, just sending beats to each other and it ended up being 25 fucking songs. We was like ‘This shit sound good.’ So we kept doing it.”
View this post on Instagram
Short also made clear that: “We not a super-group, we an LLC. That’s what it is,” he said, noting that he might produce some songs for the album. Listen to his remarks around 23-minutes into the YouTube video below.
As previously reported by NME, Too $hort told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to serve up several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.
IT’S GO TIME. #VERZUZ. 🔥
The paperwork is in, let the sideshow begin!🚨
By popular demand, The Battle of the Bay #VERZUZ is HERE. 🔥The Ambassador of the Bay vs. Short Dog @TooShort
Saturday, December 19th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch it in HD on @AppleMusic or @verzuztv IG. pic.twitter.com/xfhu2ljrT7
— E40 The Curb Commentator (@E40) December 13, 2020
“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short explained to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast.
“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik,” $hort added. “They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.
“So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Like me, you … it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg. And I’m like — E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we like the West Coast foundation. We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”
