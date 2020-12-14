society
Churches Commit to ‘Racism Reparations’ in US: ‘We Have a Great Deal to Answer For’ [VIDEO]
*American churches and religious groups appear to be interested in racism-linked reparations.
According to reports, the surge in conversation in this area is high among Protestant churches that were active during slavery. Many white religious leaders are said to be addressing how to make amends through financial investments that benefit Black Americans.
Here’s more from ABC News:
Some major denominations, including the Roman Catholic Church and the Southern Baptist Convention, have not embraced reparations as official policy. The Episcopal Church has been the most active major denomination thus far, and others, including the United Methodist Church and the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, are urging congregations to consider similar steps.
In October, the Minnesota Council of Churches initiative was announced, which is a a 10-year plan that aims to educate about racism in Minnesota and offer reparations to the states’s black and indigenous communities.
“Minnesota has some of the highest racial disparities in the country — in health, wealth, housing, how police treat folks,” said the council’s CEO, the Rev. Curtiss DeYoung. “Those disparities all come from a deep history of racism.”
READ MORE: Reparations Closer to Becoming Reality with AB3121 Study California
There has been a surge of interest among U.S. religious groups in reparations, particularly among Protestant churches that were active in the era of slavery. Many are starting or considering financial investments and programs benefiting African Americans. https://t.co/NkN8rhS4L1
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 13, 2020
The Minnesota initiative also seeks to address social justice concerns of Black Americans and Native Americans.
“For so long these have been two separate camps — Indigenous people and African Americans felt they are competing against each other for the same limited resources,” said the Rev. Jim Bear Jacobs, a Native American who is the church council’s director of racial justice.
Several dioceses in the Episcopal Church including Maryland, Texas, Long Island and New York, have launched reparations programs.
“What is common across the whole church is the recognition that it’s time to address and reckon with the wrongs and evils of our past,” said New York Bishop Andrew Dietsche.
The Diocese of Texas has reportedly allocated $13 million to programs that will benefit students attending seminaries or HBCU’s. The funds will also provide assistance for historic Black churches.
The Diocese of New York unveiled its $1.1 million reparations initiative in November 2019.
“We have a great deal to answer for,” Dietsche said.
Meanwhile, the bishop of Maryland, Eugene Sutton — who is Black– said he has talked with white people who oppose reparations because they’re not guilty of owning slaves.
“That is a false conception,” Sutton said. “Reparations is simply, ‘What will this generation do to repair the damage caused by previous generations?’ … We may not all be guilty, but we all have a responsibility.”
Coronavirus
Arizona ER Doctor Speaks Out After Work Ban Over Viral COVID Tweet [VIDEO]
*A Black ER doctor in Arizona was prohibited from returning to work after he posted a viral tweet about a coronavirus surge.
Cleavon Gilman tweeted on November 22, “Just got to work and was notified there are no more ICU beds in the state of Arizona.”
After having to treat COVID patients in the waiting room, he told reporters that he felt a “moral obligation” to speak out. In a follow-up tweet he added: “What happened to the 175 beds??? We likely don’t have nursing to staff them. This is not good.”
He also directed a message to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey: “ZERO ICU Beds!! @dougducey what are you going to do??” He added: “An ICU bed without staff is like a plane without a pilot – USELESS!!”
After his tweet went viral, the company Gilman worked for, Envision Healthcare, notified him that the hospital, Yuma Regional Medical Center, does not want him not to return to work.
READ MORE: Dr. Fauci Claims COVID Vaccine is Safe Because a Black Woman Helped Develop It [VIDEO]
Gilman told the Arizona Republic: “They told me it was because of the tweets and I couldn’t believe it because that was accurate information I posted to inform the citizens of Arizona,” he explained. “It is a grave injustice and it’s not just happening to me. Doctors everywhere are afraid to speak up.”
Yuma Regional Medical Center said in a statement that Gilman had been not been fired and was due to return this weekend.
“It’s clear there has been a misunderstanding. While he is not speaking on behalf of YRMC, we respect Dr Gilman’s right to share his personal perspective on the pandemic,” Hospital spokeswoman Shay Andres told The Washington Post.
In response to the statement, Gilman tweeted: “Oh really… this is news to me.” He added: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I was sharing information.”
He told the Post that he has missed five shifts, and has not worked since November 23.
“I moved my entire family to Yuma, Arizona from NYC. Then was told ONE DAY that I could not return to work over a tweet about ICU beds,” Gilman tweeted on December 11. “This is unjust, but has happened to 100s of ER doctors nationwide. We need legislation that provides due process for ER doctors like me.”
He added: “Hospitals should not be able to tell doctors that we cannot return to work without a fair hearing, but that is exactly what has happened to me and 100s of others!”
After seeing his initial tweet, President-elect Joe Biden reportedly called Gilman, telling him “how much he appreciates” his efforts.
“We are thankful to Dr. Gilman and all the inspiring frontline workers who risk their lives to protect us during this pandemic,” read a tweet on the account for Biden’s transition. “We promise you this: You have a partner in the Biden-Harris administration.”
The coronavirus has now infected almost 16 million people in the US, killing more than 295,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
crime
U.S. Executes 10th Man, Alfred Bourgeois, for Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter
*A Louisiana truck driver has become the 10th man to be executed by the U.S. government.
Alfred Bourgeois, 56, was sentenced to death in 2004 for sexually abusing and killing his 2-year-old daughter in Texas. He was executed at the Federal Correctional Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Friday, two days after the government executed Brandon Bernard.
Bourgeois’ lawyers has argued he deserved mercy due to his low IQ.
In his final statement on Friday, Bourgeois insisted on innocence, CNN reported. “I ask God to forgive all those who plotted and schemed against me, and planted false evidence,” he said. “I did not commit this crime.”
READ MORE: Before Leaving, Trump Will Execute Three More Prisoners … Sparking Controversy / WATCH
The depravity and evil of this admin’s race to murder as many people on death row as possible is shocking & inhumane.
We know how our carceral system works. The wealthy + privileged can buy freedom & leniency, the vulnerable are killed.
It must stop. Abolish the death penalty. https://t.co/shGOmtVDmr
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 12, 2020
“The depravity and evil of this admin’s race to murder as many people on death row as possible is shocking & inhumane,” wrote Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, in response to Bourgeois’ case. “We know how our carceral system works. The wealthy + privileged can buy freedom & leniency, the vulnerable are killed. It must stop. Abolish the death penalty.”
Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean also spoke out about the case on Friday.
“The SCOTUS voted to allow the federal government to execute Alfred Bourgeois despite the fact that he is intellectually disabled with an IQ measured between 70-75,” Prejean wrote.
Bourgeois was the 10th death row inmate to be executed since Trump’s administration revived the death penalty after a 17-year hiatus. The decision was supported by the Department of Justice.
“The Department intended to resume executions in December 2019, however due to litigation, the process was suspended,” a spokeswoman told CNN on Friday. “Once the Supreme Court ruled in favor of resuming executions, the Department has proceeded each month — with the exception of October — since July 2020.”
Five Black men, including Bourgeois and Bernard, have been scheduled to die since Election Day. Six white men were executed over the summer. Three more executions are planned in January, prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Abusive Actor is Also a Dog Killer
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Here is the thing. I’m glad the A/A- list singer/crap director spoke out about the A list actor. It needed to be done. Did she mention the underage actress she put the actor in a position to groom? No. Plus, all the articles, including the ones today about the singer only talk about sex and abuse which is great for calling the actor out, but will only put a dent in his career.
None of the articles mention the biggest allegation in the complaint which is the actor driving through the streets of Los Angeles shooting and killing whatever dogs he could find, so he could get into character. That would destroy his career, but the media doesn’t want to do that because they might need something from him or his team in the future.
Can you guess the A/A- list singer/crap director and the A list actor?
