Today’s Video
Before Leaving, Trump Will Execute Three More Prisoners … Sparking Controversy / WATCH
*The Donald Trump administration will see three more federal executions take place before Trump leaves office, after two recent executions which many found to be a shocking precedent for a lame-duck president. Reporter Wesley Lowery joins Tiffany Cross to discuss. Watch via the player above.
Here’s more info on federal executions via Time:
The U.S. Department of Justice executed 40-year-old Brandon Bernard Thursday evening, despite vocal pushback from numerous advocates and high-profile figures. Fifty-six-year-old Alfred Bourgeois was executed Friday, bringing the total number of people executed by the federal government since July up to 10—the highest in a single year since 1896.
A third defendant, Lisa Montgomery, had been scheduled to be executed on Dec. 8, but a judge stayed her execution until Dec. 31 after both her attorneys contracted COVID-19.
After a 17-year hiatus, the Trump Administration resumed federal executions in July and has since executed nine individuals, including Bernard on Dec. 10 and Orlando Cordia Hall on Nov. 19—the first people executed under a lame-duck president in over 100 years. In an unprecedented move, the Administration is now speeding up its pace of executions further still, scheduling five more (including Bernard and Bourgeois) in December and January before President-Elect Joe Biden—who has pledged to end the use of federal death penalty—takes office.
In all of the 2000s, the federal government executed three people, for comparison.
“This string of executions is absolutely exceptional,” says Ngozi Ndulue, senior director of Research and Special Projects at the Death Penalty Information Center. “Exceptional in the number, exceptional in the break from precedent, exceptional in conducting them in the middle of a pandemic.”
Get the rest of this report on federal executions at Time.
crime
Kim Kardashian Begs President Trump to Stop Execution of Brandon Bernard
*Kim Kardashian is urging President Donald Trump to stop tonight’s government execution of 40-year-old Brandon Bernard.
The reality TVstar has for months advocated for his death sentence to be commuted to life in prison. Bernard was convicted for his involvement in the 1999 murders of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in Texas, when he was 18 years old. Bernard was reportedly less responsible than any of his co-defendants, who served 20 years and are now home from prison.
Bernard’s execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Kardashian previously took to Twitter to bring awareness to the case late last month.
Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison. https://t.co/soccUQFmac
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 9, 2020
“A terrible case has been brought to my attention and I need your help. Without it, on December 12th Brandon Bernard is going to be executed for a crime he participated in as a teenager,” she wrote on Twitter..
A day before Bernard’s execution, Kardashian returned to social media to call on Trump “to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison,” she wrote. Adding, “Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution.”
Hours before his scheduled death, the influencer shared an emotional update about what could her last conversation with Bernard.
“Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time. Hardest call I’ve ever had. Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn’t over,” Kardashian wrote.
Don’t forget to also share the names and family pictures of the people he helped murder. This is Todd and Stacie Bagley. Brandon Bernard set their car on fire with them in it after his friends shot them both in the head. Stacie died from smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/n17nKXCqaS
— ❕Disputed Monkey 🙊 (@WonderMonkey78) December 9, 2020
“When he told me he’s claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn’t want to panic, I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn’t hear me cry like that,” she added in a follow up post.
“We didn’t say goodbye bc we wanted to be hopeful that we would talk again, we said talk to you soon! Broken heart,” she continued.
The Trump administration resumed federal executions in July and has carried out eight so far, following a 17-year suspension of the death penalty.
#BlackLivesMatter
‘I Can’t Breathe’, ‘You Ain’t Black’, ‘We’re All Lakers Today’ on List of 2020’s Most Notable Quotes (Video)
*The plea of “I can’t breathe” from George Floyd in his final moments before dying under the boot of a Minneapolis police officer has placed second on a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020.
The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is topped this year only by Dr. Anthony Fauci pleading with Americans to “wear a mask” to help slow the spread of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
At No. 10 is “We are all Lakers today,” from Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the sudden death of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26.
Several quotes from the presidential campaign appear on the list, including Joe Biden telling Hot 97 DJ Charlamagne the God on May 22: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” That ranked No. 7.
Shapiro said he picks quotes that are not necessarily admirable or eloquent, but rather because they are famous or particularly revealing of the spirit of the times.
In that spirit there were a couple of gems from President Trump as well as his White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.
Check out the full list below:
1. “Wear a mask.” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN interview, May 21.
2. “I can’t breathe.” — George Floyd, plea to police officer, Minneapolis, May 25.
3. “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” President Donald Trump, referring to the coronavirus in remarks at an African American History Month reception at the White House, Feb. 27.
4. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” — Trump, in remarks at a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing, April 23.
5. “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.” — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, at her first press briefing, May 1.
6. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, statement dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera, September.
7. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” — Joe Biden, in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio program, May 22.
8. “The science should not stand in the way of this.” — McEnany, referring to school reopenings in a news briefing, July 16.
9. “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.” — Biden, in a remark to student at campaign event, Hampton, N.H., Feb. 9.
10. “We are all Lakers today.” — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the death of Kobe Bryant, Orlando, Fla., Jan. 26.
At 4:26 below:
Entertainment
Leslie Jones: ‘He Don’t Know What the F**k That Chart Say’ (Watch)
*Leslie Jones was all of us on Wednesday night who watched clips of Donald Trump spend 46 minutes in a tweeted video from the White House Diplomatic Room trying to explain how he really won the presidential election.
“Listen, let me tell you something,” said the former “Saturday Night Live” star as she filmed MSNBC’s clip of Trump’s remarks on her TV, “I can’t believe anybody that’s a fan of me can’t look at this stupid mother f**ker and be f**king embarrassed. I’m so f**king embarrassed. God d**mit!”
Reading the curse words here doesn’t do justice to the venom and frustration that punctuated every one of them.
When Trump pulled out a chart that nobody could read through the glare of the camera, Jones said, “He can’t even read this chart. He don’t know what the f**k that chart say.”
As Trump droned on, Jones asked: “Can we cut off access to the other countries of seeing this type of s**t? …You know what mother f**ker? You gonna go down in history as WORSE THAN NIXON, mother f**ka.”
Please watch below or view here on Twitter :
This is FUCKING EMBARRASSING!! pic.twitter.com/8fszMT8pbm
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020
