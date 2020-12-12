Maya Angelou Once Explained Why She Married the Same White Man THREE Times!

The late Dr. Maya Angelou was a legendary poet, author, and civil rights advocate. As an author she is perhaps best known for her 1969 memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” She made history as the first nonfiction bestseller by an African American woman.

While Angelou was a fierce advocate of the Civil Rights Movement, many who followed her career were surprised that she married the same white man three times! The man’s name was Paul Du Feu, who was a British construction worker, painter, and once posed nude in the British Cosmopolitan magazine many decades ago.

In a 1975 interview with People Magazine, Angelou and Du Feu talked about their interracial marriage and how they met.

“This tall, handsome Englishman came up and asked if I were alone,” Angelou said during the interview. “I said, ‘Yes, why[1]?’ and he told me I was the most beautiful woman in the world and could he take me to dinner – right now? Well, we’ve never been apart a single night since, except for professional commitments.”

Angelou would later tell all who asked that she and Paul married three times because they loved each other that much. In an interview decades ago, Angelou recalled one time when a young white female approached her about the young woman’s feelings about black and white marriages.

“A pretty little white girl came up to me and said that she adored my writing but didn’t believe in interracial marriage,” Angelou recalled. “I looked at her and thought of what my son’s life would be like if he were married to her. So I said, ‘Honey, neither do I.’ ”

