BWA Holds First Black in Animation Awards

*The first Black in Animation Awards Show was a spectacular and festive event. The trailblazing inaugural tribute, “Honoring Our Stories,” streamed live—as is the case with most shows during this pandemic. The virtual Black in Animation Awards ceremony was the closing event for the third annual BWA (Black Women Animate) Studios Boot Camp training event that partner with the Cartoon Network Studios. Grammy award-winning Estelle was host and performed “True Kinda Love,” the fan-favorite song, as sung by her character Garnet, from Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe: The Movie.”

The inaugural tribute, “Honoring Our Stories,” streamed live—as is the case with most shows during this pandemic. The virtual Black in Animation Awards ceremony was the closing event for the third annual BWA (Black Women Animate) Studios Boot Camp training event that partner with the Cartoon Network Studios. Grammy award-winning Estelle was host and performed “True Kinda Love,” the fan-favorite song, as sung by her character Garnet, from Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe: The Movie.”

The inaugural honorees include Vanessa Morrison, President of Streaming at Walt Disney Studios (Trailblazer Award); Bruce Smith, EP & Director at Disney Television Animation (Narrative Creator Award); Dr. Ayoka Chenzira, TV Director and Experimental Filmmaker (Cultural Innovator Award); Tina Obo, Director (Rising Star Award); Latoya Raveneau, Director at Disney Television Animation (Next Gen Award), and Carole Holliday, Animator and Story Artist (Lifetime Achievement Award).

Honorees were selected by the Awards Show Nomination Committee inclusive of industry veterans and community leaders: Camille Eden (VP of Recruiting and Talent Development, Nickelodeon), Nicole Rivera (Vice President, Original Series Development, Cartoon Network), Lynne Southerland (Director/Showrunner), Sidney Clifton (EP, Jim Henson & Deluxe Animation, Supervising Producer, BWA Studios), Carl Reed (President, Lion Forge Animation), Jinko Gotoh (Producer, Netflix ), and Marlon West (Head of Effects, Disney).

In her introduction speech, Estelle said, “I remember when voicing an animated character was just a dream for me. Right now I’m living my dream. And this show is all about showing you that you can too.”

The Black in Animation Awards Show ended with comments by Taylor K. Shaw (Founder & CEO). “We hope this award show has brought you a bit of joy and inspiration as we celebrated together some of the industry Titans who have paved the way,” she said. “I want all of you are watching to remember our value is inherent. We have the power to control and create our ultimate narratives.”

Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm