Politics
Holly Mitchell Sworn in to Serve on All-Female LA County Supervisors Board
*This past weekend, Martin Jenkins, California’s first and only African American Supreme Court Justice, swore in former California State Sen. Holly Mitchell to the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors.
For the first time in history, the five-member leadership team that Mitchell is joining, which represents nine cities in California’s most populous county, is composed of all women. Mitchell will serve as chair Pro Tem of the current board, which Los Angeles County political insiders have now dubbed the “fab five.”
Representing the county’s Second District, Mitchell is the second Black woman to serve on the board that oversees Los Angeles County’s robust $36 billion budget, the largest for a county government in the country. The first Black woman to serve on the board of supervisors was Yvonne Brathwaite-Burke. She served twice: from 1992 to 2008 and from 1979-1980.
“I have to think that somewhere on high, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is smiling,” said Jenkins in his remarks, acknowledging the installation of the all-women county board. “When she was asked by a reporter how many women it would take for her to feel that there was enough diversity on the Supreme Court, she said ‘all nine, all of them” Jenkins said, quoting Ginsburg. “And in the fab five, you all have accomplished just that.”
Before the administering the oath, on a more personal note, Jenkins praised Mitchell, who he says he says he has known for over 25 years, for her accomplishments and leadership ability.
“Holly is a deeply committed public servant,” Jenkins continued. “She’s the best kind of public servant. She’s smart, a true visionary, pragmatic in her judgments, humble and forceful at the same time. And last, she is a leader – a charismatic leader.”
MORE NEWS: THE REAL: Tamera Mowry-Housley is Back For the First Time in Season 7! / WATCH
Mitchell, who represented the state’s 30th Senate District and was the only African American woman serving in the California State Senate from 2013 to 2020, succeeds Mark Ridley-Thomas, who is also Black. In her new role she represents the Second District of Los Angeles County. The district covers an area that includes parts of Los Angeles, Carson, Compton, Inglewood, Mar Vista, Ladera Heights, Crenshaw, Lynwood, and other cities. It is located in the region of the state that has the highest number of African Americans.
“Equity will be at the center of all of our work,” Mitchell promised in her remarks. “As we fight to bring more housing to those in need, more mental health services, more job opportunities and real second chances for re-entry, they will be accomplished through that lens. And I look forward to collaborating with the newly-formed anti-racism initiative established by the supervisors.”
Mitchell joins the board when Los Angeles County faces the worst occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The county also faces a homelessness crisis that is the worst in the country, heightened racial tensions, a strained relationship between law enforcement and minority residents of the county, among other problems.
The other women on the board are: Hilda L. Solis (First District), who served as United States Secretary of Labor during the Obama administration; Sheila Kuehl (Third District); Janice Hahn (Fourth District); and Kathryn Barger (Fifth District).
During the virtual swearing-in ceremony, soul singer and Oakland native Goapele sang “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” and religious leaders representing Christianity, Judaism and Islam offered prayers. The event’s Master of Ceremony Manuel Pastor, a professor at the University of Southern California, also paid tribute to Native American ancestors he called the “caretakers of the land.”
Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles), who says she looks up to Mitchell and considers her a “big sister,” has announced that she is throwing her hat in the race for Mitchell’s Senate seat.
In another virtual ceremony last Friday, Gov. Newsom swore in Jenkins to the California Supreme Court.
“The residents of the Second District are fortunate to have you represent them,” said Ridley-Thomas to Mitchell. Ridley-Thomas served on the board for 12 years.
“I’ve worked with Holly for many years through state and county partnerships, tackling some of the most daunting social issues of our time — homelessness, child maltreatment, human trafficking, poverty, criminal justice reform and structural racism,” Ridley-Thomas said. “She is a trailblazer, a leader, a fighter on the frontlines pushing for equity and justice for those who have no one else to stand up for them.”
source: Tanu Henry | California Black Media via Regina Wilson
Politics
U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn Says Gov. Newsom Must Appoint Black Woman to U.S. Senate
*U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina), the Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives and highest-ranking African American in Congress, said California Gov. Gavin Newsom must appoint a Black woman to replace Sen. Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate.
“Black women play a critical role in everything I do and say, and I would love to see a Black woman replace our Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” he said. “I’ve made that known to everybody.”
Clyburn, who has represented South Carolina’s 6th District in Congress since 1993, said Congresswomen Barbara Lee (D-CA-13) and Karen Bass (D-CA-37) are both qualified and prepared to be California’s next junior Senator.
“I’ll go a little bit further. I’ll mention two Black women in Lee and Bass,” he continued. “Two outstanding women, either one of whom would make outstanding Congresspeople.”
In February, as President-Elect Joe Biden’s campaign began to sputter due to lukewarm support among Democrats, tough competition from Michael Bloomberg and sharp criticisms in the African American community, Clyburn endorsed the former Vice President. With that nod, Clyburn — highly regarded in his home state and across Democratic Circles — set Biden up for a critical win in the South Carolina Democratic primary. That victory gave Biden’s now-successful run for the presidency new life.
Clyburn was speaking Wednesday afternoon during a Zoom conference with journalists, including California Black Media.
The meeting was held to mark the 150th Anniversary of Joseph Rainey’s swearing-in to Congress. Rainey, who was also from South Carolina, became the first Black person to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives when he was elected in 1870. Speaker of the House of Representatives and California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi also attended the virtual tribute and news conference.
MORE NEWS: KING YAHWEH to Pledge $10 Million to Global Relief Fund for 2021 / PHOTOS
Clyburn said his decision to support Biden’s candidacy for president was influenced by Black women, his wife Emily (who passed away in 2019), and three daughters, including Mignon Clyburn, who was appointed to the Federal Communications Commission by President Barack Obama.
“All three of them are active politically. So, I know the value of Black women,” Clyburn said of Mignon Clyburn, Jennifer Clyburn-Reed, and Angela Clyburn. “The endorsement that I made — it was Emily Clyburn speaking through me. She told me three or four weeks before she passed away that our best bet to win this election was Joe Biden.”
After Jan. 20, 2021, when Harris is sworn in Vice President of the United States, there will be no Black woman in the U.S. Senate. The loss of the presence and perspective of the only Black woman in the highest governing body in the country has been a major point of concern for Black women in California, across the nation and at all levels of Democratic Party membership and leadership ranks.
Gov. Newsom can either appoint a replacement to complete Harris’s term, which ends in 2023, or he can call a special election. Harris was elected to the position in 2017 after former Sen. Barbara Boxer decided not to run for another term. Boxer held the seat from 1993 to 2017.
According to several media reports and sources close to the governor’s office, California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla is at the top of the list of people being considered for the job. But Black women and African American organizations in California and around the country have been adamant that African American women should continue to have a voice in the Senate. They have organized a nationwide campaign, #LetsKeepTheSeat, to urge Gov. Newsom to appoint Bass or Lee.
Clyburn also said that he is pleased that Biden has appointed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Health and Human Services Secretary. He considers Becerra (who was also a U.S. Congressman from 1993 to 2017) a colleague and friend.
“Xavier Becerra will be coming here as a part of this administration. So now I have no conflict except for these two outstanding Black women,” Clyburn said.
A poll released earlier today found that, among California voters, Bass is the top choice to replace Harris. The survey was commissioned by the Washington, D.C. political consulting firm Strother Nuckles Strategies and conducted by Public Policy Polling an organization based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
source: Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media
Politics
California Black Women Coalition for #KeepTheSeat Demand Gov. Newsom Appoint a Black Woman for the #USSenate
*Governor Gavin Newsom,
Like a modern-day Harriet Tubman, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris kicked opened the door to claim a seat at the U.S. Senate table. Her legacy is to lead more Black women to the table who will represent a forgotten but strong California population. It is no surprise that women are already underrepresented in the U.S. Senate; and that is unacceptable. California should continue to buck the trend and send a Black woman to the U.S. Senate.
Historically, Black women are blatantly excluded from leadership roles. Kamala Harris, the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate, changed the game for us and proved that a Black woman is invaluable to the progression of California and our Nation. Let’s not forget that Black women voted in record numbers to deliver a victory to Democrats and our country.
Far too often the work and sacrifices of Black women go unrecognized and undervalued. We urge you to honor and embrace the hard work and determination that Kamala Harris and Black women have forged through to keep California strong. We earned the right to #KeeptheSeat and will continue to fight to never give up our seat to represent all people but especially the largest population in the State of California.
December 1 marked the 65th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat. Her right to keep her seat was a symbol of will power and the right to claim a prominent place in this world. We are ready to repeat the historic and courageous move that Ms. Parks made to demand respect and inclusion. She stood her ground without a coalition of Black women by her side.
Today, Black women from across the Nation are in full force to stand beside U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA-37) and U.S. Congresswomen Barbara Lee (D-CA-13) and fight for them to be the right choice to fill the seat. Don’t mute the Black woman’s voice.
We live the values of gender equality, fairness, community, diversity, and authenticity that are essential to strong leadership. We ask that you do not overlook our progressive leaders Bass and Lee to carry the torch lit by Kamala Harris.
There is no doubt that Bass and Lee are ready to take on the challenges and issues that face Californians. They have the experience and the relationships to step in Kamala Harris’ shoes and step up to the table with confidence and determination. They know how to get the work done in Congress while advocating for the needs of Californians.
This is our time, and we are staking our claim to the seat that Kamala Harris earned with the support of Black women. We are the backbone of the democratic party, both as voters and organizers. Diversity in our leaders is the core to who we are in California. Together, we benefit from a variety in experiences and perspectives.
We know that both Bass and Lee are leaders that we can trust and depend on in crisis. That said, we deserve to maintain our representation in the U.S. Senate. Governor Newsom, we urge you to hear us and appoint Bass or Lee to the seat.
It’s time to deliver for us.
California Black Women Coalition for #KeepTheSeat
Hon. Donesia Gause-Aldana Carson Hon. Sydney Kamlager-Dove Los Angeles Hon. Deborah Robertson Rialto
Hon. Aja Brown Compton Hon. Lula Davis-Holmes Carson Hon. Emma Sharif Compton
Hon. Cheryl Brown Sacramento Hon. Yvonne Horton Inglewood Hon. Diane Watson Los Angeles
Hon. Autumn Burke Los Angeles Hon. Holly J. Mitchell Los Angeles Hon. Shirley Weber San Diego
Hon. Michelle Chambers Compton Hon. Treva Reid Oakland Hon. Lori Wilson Suisun City
Melina Abdullah Los Angeles
Aimee Allison Oakland
Bobbiejean Anderson Moreno Valley
Ebani Anderson Los Angeles
Niele Anderson Los Angeles
Joy Atkinson Los Angeles
Sheila Baker Bellflower
Kim Ballard Lancaster
Sabrina Benson Rialto
Vicki Blakley Sacramento
Charlotte Bland Los Angeles
Sheila Brown Los Angeles
Taisha Brown San Diego
Tonya Burke Perris
April Burton Compton
Velma Butler Pasadena
Barbara Calhoun Compton
Darla Carpool Los Angeles
Jasmyne Cannick Los Angeles
Sandi Cook Los Angeles
Lori Cordinus Orange
Maureen Craft Elk Grove
Karen Earl Los Angeles
Nolice Edwards Sacramento
Kimberly Ellis Richmond
Dionne Faulk Inglewood
Nourbese Flint Los Angeles
Norma Foree Long Beach
Carolyn Fowler Inglewood
Dallas Fowler Inglewood
Gail Francis Lake Elsinore
Tresla Gilbreath Sacramento
Glenda Gill Los Angeles
Angela Gipson Inglewood
Le Cresha K. Gipson Carson
Wendy Gladney Upland
Alice Goff Los Angeles
Gloria Gray Inglewood
Sharon Guest Los Angeles
Kellie Hawkins Los Angeles
Jacqueline Hawthorne Los Angeles
Nichelle Henderson Gardena
Ingrid Hutt Los Angeles
Danielle Hollis Burbank
lona Hendrick Los Angeles
Patsy Howard Los Angeles
Cine Ivery Inglewood
Andrea Jackson Los Angeles
Jannell Jackson Sacramento
Joan Jackson Los Angeles
Adrienne Johnson Pasadena
Rachel Johnson Gardena
Deidre Jones Long Beach
Rev. Dr. Joy Johnson Antelope
Laniece Jones Oakland
Holland Jordan Castro Valley
Angela King Los Angeles
Marie Y. Lemelle Glendale
Bennetra Lewis Lancaster
Alicia Lewis Los Angeles
Arnetta Mack Inglewood
Natasha Marshall Inglewood
Phyllis Marshall Sacramento
Ronnie Martin Los Angeles
Tamry McCauley Santa Clarita
Tina McKinnor Hawthorne
Tonia McMillian Bellflower
Dewanda Mitchell San Bernardino
Tracy Mitchell Pasadena
Tamela Mitchell Pasadena
Pamela Mitchell Pasadena
Sarah Morris Adelanto
Shenia Morris Victorville
Gloria Myles Los Angeles
Ingrid Palmer Los Angeles
Ann Perkins San Bernardino
Sharon Polk Los Angeles
Sandra Poole Sacramento
Angela Reddock Carson
Lenee Richards Los Angeles
Audrena Redmond Long Beach
Diane Robertson Los Angeles
Rosa Russell Los Angeles
Patt Sanders Inglewood
Jamie Scott Inglewood
Andrea Slater Vallejo
Dolores Spears Los Angeles
Brianna Spratt Irvine
Jasmine Stanley Los Angeles
Tiffani Stone Elk Grove
Novell Thompson Fontana
Gloria Gray Inglewood
Anette Walker Hayward
Jackie Washington Hawthorne
Molly Watson Los Angeles
Denise Watts Canyon Country
Daphne Wayans Tarzana
Yvonne Wheeler Long Beach
Wanza Tolliver Los Angeles
Kathy Williamson Los Angeles
Katrina Williams Long Beach
- Patrice Williams Vallejo
Wanda F. Williams Sacramento
Gail Willis Los Angeles
Lolita Willis Long Beach
Ethell Woods Los Angeles
Jimmy Woods Gray Los Angeles
Rashina Young Carson
Melanie Young Long Beach
Tiffani Stone Alvidez Elk Grove
Jacque Robinson-Baisley Pasadena
Shay Franco-Clausen San Jose
Lola Smallwood Cuevas Los Angeles
Julia Cooksey-Evans Northridge
Cheryl Lanier Gates San Francisco
Kellie Todd-Griffin Carson
Dezie Woods-Jones Madera
Kendra Noel Lewis Sacramento
Patrice Marshall McKenzie Pasadena
Pamela Bright-Moon Los Angeles
Eva Hoffman-Murray Bellflower
Pastor Thembeklia Smart Los Angeles
Roslyn Austin Stewart Los Angeles
L’Toya Wheeler Tate Corona
Charisse Bremond Weaver Pasadena
Charlotte Northern White San Diego
source: Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA via Regina Wilson
Government
Biden Selects Rep. Marcia Fudge to Head Housing Agency
*(Via Politico) – President-elect Joe Biden has selected Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
The offer to lead the roughly $50 billion housing agency comes after weeks in which Fudge launched a bid to become the first Black female Agriculture secretary.
Fudge, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, and her allies in the Congressional Black Caucus had lobbied openly for the USDA job. Biden is now leaning toward choosing former Obama agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack, however.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) — whose endorsement was pivotal in helping Biden secure the nomination — has pushed aggressively for Fudge to be named to the Cabinet and said earlier Tuesday she would land a top job. The Cleveland congresswoman also has the support of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, which will handle her nomination.
MORE NEWS: AMC and BET Founder’s UMC Streaming Service to Become ALLBLK in January
A spokesperson for Fudge did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Biden transition declined to comment.
Fudge lamented just last month in an interview with POLITICO that Black policymakers have traditionally been relegated to just a handful of Cabinet positions — including HUD secretary.
“As this country becomes more and more diverse, we’re going to have to stop looking at only certain agencies as those that people like me fit in,” she said. “You know, it’s always ‘we want to put the Black person in Labor or HUD.’”
HUD will play a key role in the incoming administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused millions of people to fall behind on rent and mortgage payments.
Get the FULL story on Marcia Fudge being tapped to lead HUD at Politico.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer