Gunman Who Fatally Shot Texas Rapper Mo3 Has Been Arrested

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The popular dating app Tinder has teamed with Megan Thee Stallion to give users $1 million dollars.

The campaign is part of its Put Yourself Out There Challenge (#PYOTChallenge) to encourage members to create authentic profiles and show their personalities. Users who participate in the #PYOTChallenge will be judged on most personality, most creative, most original, most real, and so forth.

The top 100 members will each receive a prize of $10,000.

“There are a lot of the tropes that you have to be the best version of yourself when you’re dating. And your interests should be long walks on the beach and working out,” says Nicole Parlapiano, VP of marketing at Tinder North America. “We thought, what if we had an environment where people just felt okay saying, ‘I’m having trouble getting out of my sweatpants today and I played five hours of Mortal Kombat’?”

The company enlisted Megan to serve as the face of the campaign.

“She has many different interests: She’s really into anime. She’s a gamer. She’s a college student,” Parlapiano says. “There’s a lot that she’s not afraid to put out there.”

READ MORE: K. Michelle Claps Back After Catching Heat For Wishing R. Kelly Was Free



“I’ve always been unapologetically myself, and I always try to instill self-love in others,” Megan says. “Often people aren’t comfortable portraying their true selves online, which is why this campaign really spoke to me. I want to encourage everyone to feel more comfortable with who they truly are and also to celebrate those who are already putting themselves out there.”

She added, “I wanna see those profiles popping y’all!. Gimme all you got. I wanna see profiles being unapologetic about who they represent.”

The hip-hop star said she “would love for this campaign to make people realize that they have all that they need within them.” Adding, “It’s their inner confidence which will make them shine.”

Influencers like Noah Beck, Tayler Holder, Kati Morton, Hannah Witton, Kelianne Stankus, and Dexrated will also share personal stories to inspire Tinder users to participate in the challenge.

“We’ve been circling around economic impact for Gen Z for a while. A lot of opportunities have been taken off the table. Some people are foregoing school. A lot of people are moving back in with their parents. And it’s a tricky time to date,” Parlapiano says. “We wanted to be really empathetic and sensitive to that. So Put Yourself Out There celebrates stripping down yourself, getting creative, being authentic—and it rewards financially.”

The #PYOTChallenge runs until December 31; the winners will be announced January 17, 2021. You can learn more about the challenge here.