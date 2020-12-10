Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Gunman Who Fatally Shot Texas Rapper Mo3 Has Been Arrested
*A suspect in connection with the November shooting of Texas rapper Mo3 has been arrested.
We previously reported… Mo3 was gunned down on an interstate in the Dallas, according to TMZ. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was on the come up in the rap game. He was also a known associate of Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz.
The story goes that he was driving on the freeway when another car pulled up next to him. Apparently Mo3 stopped his car and a gunman got out of his and approached the rapper. TMZ reports that Mo3 also got out of his car and started running down the interstate with the gunman chasing him.
READ MORE: Another Rapper Shot in Dallas: Lil Boosie Takes A Bullet in the Leg Days After Mo3 Slaying
Dang y’all shot MO3 in the head smhhhh pic.twitter.com/hFrFTu3zoF
— Lon D. Rob (@Mr_Class__) November 11, 2020
The gunman fired multiple rounds with at least one striking Mo3 in the back of the head.
First responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to TMZ, the gunman also shot a bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
**ARREST MADE** Through the course of the investigation, Detectives determined that suspect Kewon Dontrell White, a 21-year old B/M was responsible for killing the victim, Melvin A. Noble. His bond for the murder charge will be set by the magistrate. https://t.co/JojHl8kTse
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) December 10, 2020
Fox 23 reports that the gunamn, Kewon Dontrell White, 21, is facing a murder charge as well as a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. He’s currently in federal custody, Dallas police said in a news release Wednesday.
Police have not released a motive in the case.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Megan Thee Stallion Teams with Tinder for $1 Million Giveaway [VIDEO]
*The popular dating app Tinder has teamed with Megan Thee Stallion to give users $1 million dollars.
The campaign is part of its Put Yourself Out There Challenge (#PYOTChallenge) to encourage members to create authentic profiles and show their personalities. Users who participate in the #PYOTChallenge will be judged on most personality, most creative, most original, most real, and so forth.
The top 100 members will each receive a prize of $10,000.
“There are a lot of the tropes that you have to be the best version of yourself when you’re dating. And your interests should be long walks on the beach and working out,” says Nicole Parlapiano, VP of marketing at Tinder North America. “We thought, what if we had an environment where people just felt okay saying, ‘I’m having trouble getting out of my sweatpants today and I played five hours of Mortal Kombat’?”
The company enlisted Megan to serve as the face of the campaign.
“She has many different interests: She’s really into anime. She’s a gamer. She’s a college student,” Parlapiano says. “There’s a lot that she’s not afraid to put out there.”
READ MORE: K. Michelle Claps Back After Catching Heat For Wishing R. Kelly Was Free
“I’ve always been unapologetically myself, and I always try to instill self-love in others,” Megan says. “Often people aren’t comfortable portraying their true selves online, which is why this campaign really spoke to me. I want to encourage everyone to feel more comfortable with who they truly are and also to celebrate those who are already putting themselves out there.”
She added, “I wanna see those profiles popping y’all!. Gimme all you got. I wanna see profiles being unapologetic about who they represent.”
The hip-hop star said she “would love for this campaign to make people realize that they have all that they need within them.” Adding, “It’s their inner confidence which will make them shine.”
Influencers like Noah Beck, Tayler Holder, Kati Morton, Hannah Witton, Kelianne Stankus, and Dexrated will also share personal stories to inspire Tinder users to participate in the challenge.
“We’ve been circling around economic impact for Gen Z for a while. A lot of opportunities have been taken off the table. Some people are foregoing school. A lot of people are moving back in with their parents. And it’s a tricky time to date,” Parlapiano says. “We wanted to be really empathetic and sensitive to that. So Put Yourself Out There celebrates stripping down yourself, getting creative, being authentic—and it rewards financially.”
The #PYOTChallenge runs until December 31; the winners will be announced January 17, 2021. You can learn more about the challenge here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
K. Michelle Claps Back After Catching Heat For Wishing R. Kelly Was Free
*K. Michelle is catching heat for taking to social media to praise R. Kelly and wanting him released from jail so he can help guide her career.
“I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered,” she tweeted. “If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”
She also believes that Kelly is being “crucified” and that he has a “sickness.”
“No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she added.
READ MORE: EUR Exclusive: How A Pregnancy Changed Everything in George Clooney’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ (Watch)
She explained in another tweet that she’s trying to create an authentic R&B album.
“I’m trying to create the most genuine Last R&B record and I really need to play it for him but u can’t,” she wrote. “It hurts. I have to be confident In my skills and do this alone.”
K. Michelle claims she is not condoning Kelly’s alleged sex crimes.
“Once again i’m not defending single soul. Wrong is wrong,” she wrote. “But within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self. No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she concluded
As expected, the singer is being hit with backlash for suggesting that having her mentor’s guidance is more important than Kelly’s alleged victims receiving justice.
Michelle responded to the criticism in another series of tweets. “No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that im not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights 2feel,” she wrote.
“I’ve had conversations with some of the victims and offered my help but because I don’t POST it I don’t care? Wow. Y’all fav post themselves passing out gifts for clout everyday but that ain’t me! I NO LONGER HAVE SH*T TO PROVE ON AN APP!,” she continued. “Either way it’s a sickness. I know you people on the couch think you are psychiatrist but guess I ACTUALLY HAVE A WHOLE DEGREE IN PSYCHOLOGY from Florida A&M. It’s all wrong and it’s a sickness.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tina Turner On How Buddhism Helped Her Survive Abusive Marriage with Ike Turner
*Tina Turner is speaking out about surviving her abusive marriage to Ike Turner.
In a new interview with the Guardian in support of her new book, “Happiness Becomes You: A Guide To Changing Your Life For Good,” the music icon said: “Over the years I have summoned up my inner lion and overcome each health problem. Illness has given me a greater appreciation for health and reminds me to live each day to its fullest,” she explained.
Turner added, “Buddhism found me. The abuse I endured in my 20s and 30s had become obvious to people around me, and at different times a number of them suggested that I learn about Buddhism.”
The singer said it was through Buddhism that she was able to “leave the unhealthy environment with no regrets.”
READ MORE: Tina Turner Teams with DJ Kygo on Remix of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’
“Now that I’m in my 80s, resilience and endurance are still my strongest assets. I’ll tell you a secret to joyful endurance. It’s to never complain, no matter what challenges life sends your way’ noting that complaining can ‘erase good fortune,” she added.
Turner also opened up about her journey with the Mirror, saying “I wouldn’t change a thing. I embrace the entirety of my life’s journey. Each part has contributed to me becoming who I am today, and I’m very happy now.”
She continued, “There were a number of difficult experiences that could have shattered me, but instead became fuel for my journey, propelling me upward.”
“After surviving years of abuse, I knew I had an innate resilience I could tap into. If I could increase that, I knew I could become unshakably happy and make my dreams come true.”
In her new book, Turner recalls the moment she learned her son Craig commited suicide (in 2018). She writes: “I was in Paris with Erwin to celebrate our anniversary and attend our friend Giorgio Armani’s fashion show. After the show, I was about to go to bed when Erwin received an urgent message from Los Angeles. Craig had died by suicide.
“It’s been almost two years now, but I miss Craig as much as ever. Craig suffered from profound loneliness, which I believe was related to clinical depression. He was close to his younger brother, but he suffered in silence. It wasn’t until his sudden death I began to understand that Craig faced serious mental health challenges.”
Turner hopes her book inspires readers to pursue Buddhism.
