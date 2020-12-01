Coronavirus
Rosie Perez Recalls ‘Terrifying’ Battle with Coronavirus While Traveling to Bangkok
*Rosie Perez is opening up about her battle with the potentially deadly coronavirus.
In an interview with Uproxx, Perez, 56, revealed that she contracted COVID-19 a year ago while traveling to Bangkok to film her upcoming series, “The Flight Attendant” for HBO Max.
“I had contracted COVID when we flew to Bangkok,” Perez recalled. “And at that time, they were saying ‘It’s a new respiratory tract infection. It’s a virus that’s going around. We don’t really know what it is and what it does, but it attacks the respiratory system first and then travels to other parts of your body.’ “
“It was terrifying,” she continued. “I remember my manager was with me, and I said, ‘Tarik, don’t let me die in Bangkok.’ And he goes, ‘Oh my God, you’re scaring me.’ And the head of the ICU says, ‘You should be scared, sir. This is serious. We’re going to have to put her in a separate room.’ “
Perez goes on to explain that at the time, the virus “was new. [This] was in December.”
“I remember the doctor saying to me, ‘The mask that you have on, the mask that I have on, every time you go outside, every time you meet someone wear that mask — not just for you, but to protect them too,’ ” she said. “And I haven’t forgotten it.”
Perez has since been outspoken about taking safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic.
“In Brooklyn, there’s a saying, ‘Spread love the Brooklyn way,’ “she shared. “Spreading love the Brooklyn way means respecting your neighbors, respecting your communities and the way you can do that is by getting tested, wearing a mask.”
Elsehwhere in the interview, Perez talks about her ongoing fight to avoid being typecast. Here’s what she had to say:
After Do The Right Thing — because that was a predominantly all-black crew — you step out of that and you get into the real Hollywood and you’re like, “Holy crap.” And from day one, I was like, “There’s a lot of racism going on here.” And everyone was telling me to be quiet, specifically the Latino community. And I was like, “No, I’m not going to be quiet. Why aren’t you upset?”
I remember, they took me out for lunch, saying, “Don’t rock the boat. A lot of people worked hard for what we have now.” I said, “What we have now, are you kidding me? There are maybe three or four of us that are doing well, not having stupid roles being thrown at us. No, I’m not satisfied.” It hurt me in the beginning, to be quite honest. It turned a lot of people off because I was holding up a mirror and they didn’t like what they saw. So they just wanted to push me aside. And I just kept fighting for it. When I saw the change – the first one was Raul Julia. He came up to me, and he’s a God, right?
And he said, “F*** them.” I went, “Excuse me, sir?” He said, “F*** them. I didn’t lose my accent. Don’t lose your accent. F*** them. They need to change, not you. I love what you’re doing. I see what you’re doing, keep going.” And I remember, I just fell into tears. He was the first one, the first one.
And then a couple of years later, here’s this hot, young, rising star, Salma Hayek. She came up to me, she goes, “Hello. I always wanted to meet you. You opened the doors for us.” And I went, “Who?” And she said, “You!” It didn’t even dawn on me. I remember just looking at her and she was with Edward Norton and he goes, “Are you okay?” And I shake my head and she goes, “Why? What you do is so amazing. It gave me courage.” And I said, “Wow. I will never forget this moment. Thank you so much.”
I’ve been fighting and I’m still fighting. The fight has changed because I have changed. I do it in a much more mature way, but the fire hasn’t dampened a bit. Things are changing and that’s fantastic. But you know what, there have been ages of this. I’ve seen it before. In the nineties, they got the Latino explosion, and then it went away. You know what I mean? It comes and it goes, but I hope this time it sticks. I really do. The Flight Attendant is fantastic for it, because the level of respect that they offered to everybody on set was immense, with a diverse cast and a diverse crew. This is a good sign, but it’s not enough, to be honest. It’s still not enough. It’s still not equal. I won’t stop fighting until it is. I paid the price, yes, but the ones before me paid even a greater price, and it will continue.
Read her full interview with Uproxx here.
Ice-T Says Father-in-Law ‘On Oxygen Indefinitely’ After Battling COVID-19
*Ice-T has shared an update about the health status of his wife Coco Austin’s father who contracted the novel virus over the summer.
We previously reported… the rapper’s father-in-law Steve had to be hospitalized in Arizona in July due to the coronavirus. Ice says Steve is now “on Oxygen indefinitely.”
“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him,” the “Law & Order” star wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely.”
My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020
Ice-T also shared a photo of his father-in-law wearing an oxygen mask, writing, “Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame.”
The hip-hip icon previously told Jimmy Fallon, “Coco’s dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude,” he said. “[Coronavirus] put him on his back.”
He went on to explain that Steve had pneumonia in both lungs, and was almost put on a ventilator.
“It took him a month to make it out of the hospital,” he said. “Now he’s home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely.”
He also said during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that it took his father-in-law “a month to make it out of the hospital.”
“There are still non-believers,” he said. “I’ve made it through so much in my life, I don’t want to die because of this — especially with a new daughter. I’m aware and I’m concerned and I’m cautious.”
Herman Cain’s Widow and Assistant Clash Over Severance Package, Gold Bars
*Four months after former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died at age 74 from the coronavirus, his widow and assistant are clashing over money.
According to TMZ, Lisa Reichert — who was Herman’s executive assistant for 9 years until his death — has filed docs in Henry County, Georgia opposing Gloria Cain’s attempt to serve as administrator to her late husband’s estate.
Reichert claims Herman promised her a severance package and she fears the widow won’t deliver.
Here’s more from TMZ:
Lisa claims Gloria grossly understated Herman’s assets and failed to list gold coins and bars she claims were stored in Herman’s safe deposit box, along with other cash.
Lisa claims the estate failed to acknowledge her severance claim, which she says Herman repeatedly promised to pay her when he was alive. Lisa fears if Gloria’s appointed administrator of the estate she’ll distribute the $482k in assets she listed without setting aside enough to cover her claim against the estate.
Cain was hospitalized over the summer in the Atlanta area after his COVID-19 diagnosis. There were also reports that he been placed on a ventilator
“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” a post on his website said at the time. “He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”
The website posting went to say there were “hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn’t be quick.”
However, he “never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”
An earlier post on Cain’s website said they weren’t sure how the former chief executive of Godfather’s Pizza contracted the virus.
It’s possible Cain caught the virus when he attended Donald Trump’s disastrous June 20th rally in Tulsa, where eight members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus and the campaign staff had to self-isolate afterward in case of infection.
Randy Koussou Alam-Sogan: African Prince Busted Again for Violating Spain’s Curfew Rules
*MADRID, Spain—Police raided an illegal party this past weekend in Spain, where they found an African prince and others breaking the country’s new curfew.
Authorities also freed six people who claimed they were locked in at the illegal closed-door party, imprisoning them against their will. The ages and sexes of those attendees were not immediately known, but all filed a kidnapping complaint with police the day the party broke up.
Prince Randy Koussou Alam-Sogan was among those found at the establishment in Madrid, shortly after 6 a.m. on Oct. 25.
The prince is president and chief investment officer of BLH Group, a pan-African investment advisory firm. He is also part of the royal family of the former kingdom of Dahomey, which existed from 1600 to 1904, and is now known as the Republic of Benin. He was recently named an ambassador for the Parliamentary Society of Arts, Fashion and Sports in the U.K. The prince is based in Amsterdam, London, Cotonou (Benin) and Lomé (Togo).
This was the second such bust for Alam-Sogan, who recently made headlines in Madrid for a similar party on Oct. 3. That time, police expelled 200 guests who attended the large party, when social events were limited to 10 people.
In total, there were 36 people found at the most recent party, which was held after Spanish President Pedro Sanchez ordered an overnight curfew that took effect the same day as the gathering. The nationwide curfew, excepting the country’s autonomous community of the Canary Islands, requires people to remain in their homes between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The curfew was initially set for 15 days, but Sanchez stated he wants to extend it to May 2021, with Parliament’s approval. “The reality is that Europe and Spain are immersed in a second wave of the pandemic,” Sánchez said during a nationwide address after meeting with his Cabinet. “The situation we are living in is extreme.”
Health officials in Spain have pointed to nightlife and parties as the main culprits of infection rises.
Police were alerted to the party by neighbors who heard voices and music. However, they could not gain entry to the house, as it had a locked security grill. Spanish press reports say attendees started leaving the party shortly after the curfew ended and police were able to enter.
Video showed municipal police entering a large dark room with several people inside. An agent shows small bags containing a powdered substance. Several agents are later seen writing up tickets.
Police have fined all the people found a reported 700 euros (roughly $825 U.S.). They failed to wear face masks or observe social-distancing rules. One man was detained for suspicion of selling narcotics as several seized bags had Ecstasy residue.
The latest figures from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center show Spain has 1,098,320 confirmed cases and 35,031 deaths.
Some royals, like Alam-Sogan, keep their titles even if their kingdoms are now republics or cease to exist. He’s joined by Crown Prince Alexander of Yugoslavia, though Yugoslavia is no longer a country, and King Constantine II of Greece, whose monarchy was abolished in 1974. In 1996, he was stripped of his citizenship and lives in exile.
(Edited by Fern Siegel and Matthew Hall)
The post African Prince Busted Again for Violating Spain’s Curfew Rules appeared first on Zenger News.
