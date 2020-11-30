Entertainment
Winners List for 2020 Soul Train Awards Hosted by Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold / VIDEO
*(NEW YORK, NY) – The 2020 “Soul Train Awards” celebrated the best in soul, R&B and hip hop by highlighting both living legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances. The awards show, which aired this evening, November 29, 2020 at 8 PM EST on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 was hosted by the iconic best friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, who also brought their chemistry to the stage as the show’s opening musical acts.
Chris Brown led the pack as the evening’s most awarded artist, dominating in four categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and the shared honors of Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance and Best Collaboration with Young Thug for their hit “Go Crazy.” H.E.R. followed closely with two awards: Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award for “I Can’t Breathe.”
Honoring artists across 12 categories, the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” also recognized Summer Walker (Album of the Year), Megan thee Stallion (Rhythm & Beats Award), Brandy (Soul Train Certified), Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid (Video of the Year), Snoh Aalegra (Best New Artist) and Kirk Franklin (Best Gospel/Inspirational Award) for their special contributions to the genre.
The hosts kicked things off with an electrifying song and dance tribute to the power of Black women. Brandy performed a medley of her recent hits “Say Something” and “Boderline.” Ella Mai sang her latest single “Not Another Love Song.” Lucky Daye shut the stage down with Babyface for a performance of their new collaboration “Shoulda.” Charlie Wilson performed a duet with Smokey Robinson before honoring the memory of gospel legend Rance Allen with a rousing tribute. Additional performers included Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra and CeeLo Green. After accepting the Lady of Soul Award, Monica brought down the house with a jam-packed performance of her chart-topping hits.
In addition to electrifying performances, this year’s highly anticipated Soul Cypher featured R&B stars PJ Morton, Chanté Moore, Shanice and Stokely. Ella Nicole and Moses Sumney took the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists. Presenters included Andra Day, Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Deon Cole, Nicco Annan, Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Brandee Evans.
The full winners list for 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” is below
2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” WINNERS
Best New Artist – Snoh Aalegra
Soul Train Certified Award –Brandy
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Chris Brown
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – H.E.R.
Video of the Year – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid “Brown Skin Girl”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin
Album of the Year – Summer Walker “Over It”
Rhythm & Bars Award – Megan thee Stallion “Savage”
Song of the Year – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “I Can’t Breathe,” Written by H.E.R.
Best Dance Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Best Collaboration Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), and JCE’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”
For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain, the official site for 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”
source: Vaughn Alvarez / [email protected]
Lifetime Sets Premiere Date for Wendy Williams Biopic
*Lifetime’s biopic on Wendy Williams is set to air in January.
We previously reported, Ciera Payton has been cast to portray the talk show host while Morocco Omari will portray Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter.
The TV host is teaming with super-producer Will Packer for the project, which will chronicle her early days in radio up to her split from her husband and business partner. Wendy and Kevin called it quits after he knocked up his mistress Sharina Hudson.
The biopic is about “her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show,” a release said, via Page Six.
Here’s more via TMZ:
Lifetime sources tell TMZ … the biopic spans her life from ages 10 to 55, covering super intimate topics like her coke habit, sex romps, fat shaming from her family and a never-before-told story of date rape at the hands of a chart-topping artist.
Also on the table, according to our sources … her experiences with racism and sexism in Hollywood, details from her marriage to Kevin Hunter as well as her divorce and her relationship with Mo’Nique.
The official press release claims: “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show.”
“Wendy Williams: The Movie” premieres Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by the documentary The Wendy Williams Story… What a Mess! airing at 10 pm.
Urban Hollywood reports that Lifetime will also air the new documentary, “Whitney & Bobbi,” about the late Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died at age 22 in 2015.
“Whitney & Bobbi” premieres on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10 pm ET/PT.
Barack Obama Says Rapper Drake Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ to Play Him in Biopic
*Barack Obama has given former actor Drake his approval to play him in a potential biopic about the former president.
“I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he’s ready…,” said Obama during a recent interview on Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman.
“Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval,” he added. “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”
Drake’s acting career began on the Canadian teen drama “Degrassi,” before he transitioned into a hip-hop artist. According to PEOPLE, the rapper first expressed interest in playing Obama in an interview with Paper in 2010.
“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” he said during Obama’s first term in office. “I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice.”
Drake continued, “If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. Slowly but surely, I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him.”
In related news, Obama is currently on his book tour promoting his new memoir “A Promised Land,” and during a recent interview with Breakfast Club, he addressed criticism that he didn’t do enough for Black Americans while he was in the White House.
“I understand it because when I got elected, there was so much excitement and hope. And I also think that we generally view the presidency as almost like a monarchy. In the sense of, ‘once the President is there he can just do whatever he needs to get done and if he’s not doing it then it must be because he didn’t want to do it,’” Obama told the hosts.
He then said he “had the statistics” to prove his accomplishments.
“By the time I left office, you had seen three million African Americans have health care that didn’t have it before. You had seen the incarceration rate, the number of Black folks in prison, drop for the first time in years… You had seen Black poverty drop to its lowest level since 1968. You had seen Black businesses rise, you had seen Black income go up,” Obama said, adding that “millions of Black folks were better off” when he left office.
WATCH:
Entertainment
Jody Watley Makes Surprise TV Appearance on DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic: BET Soul Train Edition’ / WATCH
*(Hollywood, CA) – Jody Watley is always full of surprises. The Grammy-winning, trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style recently joined other R&B legends of the 80s on DJ Cassidy’s “Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition,” which also featured Sheila E, Chaka Khan, El DeBarge, Deniece Williams, Morris Day, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Lisa Lisa, George Clinton, and many more.
DJ Cassidy included an all-star surprise line-up for his set, including Jody Watley giving homage to she and her fellow musical legends who gave birth to some of the greatest dance records of all time. The ‘highly anticipated,’ DJ show premiered after the Soul Train Awards, and also aired on VH1 and MTV2 on Sunday, November 29.
Never one to disappoint, Jody Watley ‘rocked the mic’ and performed bars of “A Night to Remember,” one of the many hit songs from her years during the pinnacle time for the group, Shalamar for the prime-time DJ television special.
Following her brief six year run in the group, Watley went on to become a celebrated solo artist, respected businesswoman, innovative music maker, and style-forging pioneer who has led the way as an entrepreneur working in the independent music world as one of the few already-established female best-selling artists to produce, create and own her recordings.
Some of Jody’s many classic hits include “Real Love,” “Don’t You Want Me,” “Everything,” and “Still A Thrill.”
She is one of the architects of 21st-century pop. From her groundbreaking union of rap and R&B (1987’s “Friends,” a collaboration with hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim) to her vision-forward amalgamation of high fashion, street fashion and music in the 1980s (long before it became the norm), to her fusion of jazz and underground club culture with keen pop instincts, and the ease with which she crossed and still crosses genre, the iconic singer forged the template that is now everybody’s playbook.
DJ Cassidy’s popular ‘Pass the Mic’ webcast series made its debut on BET’s broadcast of “The Soul Train Awards.” His special DJ edition immediately followed after the awards show and delivered a second prime-time special that brought Cassidy’s all-star medleys, usually seen via Twitch and YouTube, to a network for the first time.
“I was thrilled to be part of the first TV presentation for DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass the Mic.’ He has such an incredible love of music and appreciation for an artist’s body of work that reflects in his presentation and delivery as a DJ,” said Watley.
“Cassidy knows how to mix music seamlessly and play the right song at the right time. It was such an honor and great feeling to be a part of the TV broadcast. We have a mutual appreciation and love as well as a respect for the classics – great music and artistry has no expiration date!” she added.
For all links to Jody Watley’s website, blog, social media & more visit https://direct.me/jodywatley
source: BNM Publicity Group / [email protected]
