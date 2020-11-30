Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
THE REAL: Ralph Tresvant & Johnny Gill Drop In and Tease a New Edition Reunion!
*On Monday, Nov. 30, The Real welcomes friend to the show, Johnny Gill, who brings along former New Edition bandmate, Ralph Tresvant, as they tease a reunion of the group and a possible tour with fellow Boston-area boyband, New Kids on the Block! Ralph also talks about his appearance on the series A Closer Look on UMC and how the classic song “Candy Girl” had to be changed because of him.
And with the holidays quickly approaching, co-host Loni Love already has her eye on a special gift for her boyfriend James that will help him take of that extra quarantine weight!
Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant Tease a New Edition Reunion and Tour With Another Boston Boy Band!
New Edition Had to Change “Candy Girl” Because of Ralph Tresvant
Garcelle Beauvais: The last time we saw the entire group together was in 2017 when New Edition received a star on The Walk of Fame. Wil there be another reunion soon? We need you guys back! Will there be a reunion? Let us know!
Ralph Tresvant: We’re in talks. Everyone is talkin’.
Johnny Gill: Well, you know, it’s not even gonna be a reunion. It’s– it’s just– we’re happy to say that, uh, we’ve done 37 years and we’ve always had our issues and battles. Everyone knows. If you’re siblings and have friends, and we go through ups and downs. But, God has kept us here for over 30-something plus years, and that’s how we’ve been able to get through the process of doing what we do. Yes, there will absolutely be a New Edition– it won’t be a reunion because it’s all six of us coming back strong. But, it’s gonna be as it has always been, it’s gonna be New Edition. And, um, we’re ready to rock. Just lookin’ at some things and we might– you’re probably gonna hear from us sooner than later. Very soon. Hopefully.
Garcelle: Oh! That’s some good news! We’ll take you however we can get you.
(Everyone chuckles)
Garcelle: Johnny, you say that one day we might even see New Edition on tour with another group of guys from Boston. I know who I’m thinking of. Do tell.
Johnny: New Kids on the Block. Let me tell you, we love those guys and Cheese, his name is Donnie Wahlberg, but that’s my twin. We call each other “twins”. We’ve all been talkin’ for years about trying to get together to do something and maybe tour together. And I think that’s gonna happen at some point, so…
Adrienne Houghton: So dope.
Johnny: We’ve been really pushing that and hopin’ at some point we’re gonna pull it together for a New Edition and New Kids… I think people would love that.
Laverne Cox Opens Up About Transphobic Attack in Los Angeles [VIDEO]
*Actress and activist Laverne Cox took to IGTV over the weekend to detail a transphobic attack involving her and a male friend in Los Angeles.
The incident occurred while Cox and her companion were walking in Griffin Park.
Cox said they were “aggressively” approached by a man who asked them for the time.
“The friend that I’m with looks at his watch and tells him the time, and then the guy who asked for the time says to my friend, ‘Guy or girl?,'” she said. “My friend says, ‘F*ck off.'” The tense exchange quickly escalated with the man attacking her friend. When Cox pulled out her phone to call 911, the guy fled,” Cox explained.
READ MORE: Lifetime Sets Premiere Date for Wendy Williams Biopic
View this post on Instagram
“This dude was looking for trouble … because I happened to be a trans person in public,” she said. “That’s all it felt like. This isn’t shocking to me – obviously, this is my life. I’ve dealt with this a lot, but it never fails to be shocking, I guess… I’ve been trans my whole life, I’ve been harassed and bullied my whole life. None of this is new, but it’s still just kind of like … why do you need to be aggressive?”
“If doesn’t matter who you are. You can be, like, Laverne Cox, whatever that means,” she continued. “If you’re trans, you’re going to experience stuff like this.”
Hear/watch Cox tell it via the Instagram video above.
Lifetime Sets Premiere Date for Wendy Williams Biopic
*Lifetime’s biopic on Wendy Williams is set to air in January.
We previously reported, Ciera Payton has been cast to portray the talk show host while Morocco Omari will portray Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter.
The TV host is teaming with super-producer Will Packer for the project, which will chronicle her early days in radio up to her split from her husband and business partner. Wendy and Kevin called it quits after he knocked up his mistress Sharina Hudson.
The biopic is about “her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show,” a release said, via Page Six.
READ MORE: Asian Doll Accuses Wendy Williams of Buying Drugs From ‘Criminals’ in Diss Over Dating Serial Killer
Here’s more via TMZ:
Lifetime sources tell TMZ … the biopic spans her life from ages 10 to 55, covering super intimate topics like her coke habit, sex romps, fat shaming from her family and a never-before-told story of date rape at the hands of a chart-topping artist.
Also on the table, according to our sources … her experiences with racism and sexism in Hollywood, details from her marriage to Kevin Hunter as well as her divorce and her relationship with Mo’Nique.
The official press release claims: “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show.”
“Wendy Williams: The Movie” premieres Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by the documentary The Wendy Williams Story… What a Mess! airing at 10 pm.
Urban Hollywood reports that Lifetime will also air the new documentary, “Whitney & Bobbi,” about the late Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died at age 22 in 2015.
“Whitney & Bobbi” premieres on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10 pm ET/PT.
Barack Obama Says Rapper Drake Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ to Play Him in Biopic
*Barack Obama has given former actor Drake his approval to play him in a potential biopic about the former president.
“I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he’s ready…,” said Obama during a recent interview on Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman.
“Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval,” he added. “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”
Drake’s acting career began on the Canadian teen drama “Degrassi,” before he transitioned into a hip-hop artist. According to PEOPLE, the rapper first expressed interest in playing Obama in an interview with Paper in 2010.
READ MORE: Barack Obama Makes TikTok Debut to Promote New ‘Promised Land’ Memoir
“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” he said during Obama’s first term in office. “I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice.”
Drake continued, “If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. Slowly but surely, I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him.”
In related news, Obama is currently on his book tour promoting his new memoir “A Promised Land,” and during a recent interview with Breakfast Club, he addressed criticism that he didn’t do enough for Black Americans while he was in the White House.
“I understand it because when I got elected, there was so much excitement and hope. And I also think that we generally view the presidency as almost like a monarchy. In the sense of, ‘once the President is there he can just do whatever he needs to get done and if he’s not doing it then it must be because he didn’t want to do it,’” Obama told the hosts.
He then said he “had the statistics” to prove his accomplishments.
“By the time I left office, you had seen three million African Americans have health care that didn’t have it before. You had seen the incarceration rate, the number of Black folks in prison, drop for the first time in years… You had seen Black poverty drop to its lowest level since 1968. You had seen Black businesses rise, you had seen Black income go up,” Obama said, adding that “millions of Black folks were better off” when he left office.
WATCH:
