** FEATURED STORY **
King Yahweh and The Kingdom of Yahweh Welcomes Miss Jamaica World’s Milinda Smith / PICs
*On Saturday, November 21st, 2020, King Yahweh of The Kingdom of Yahweh held an all-white royal affair at his South Florida castle.
The posh event boasted lions, monkeys, performers, on-site massages, and a swanky guest list of dignitaries, influencers, and members of the Kingdom of Yahweh, who all gathered in the name of charity.
Miss Jamaica World 2016 runner-up Milinda Smith, now a businesswoman and aficionado, attended the event.
She expressed gratitude and excitement for an invitation as she has been doing charitable missions with her organization Mission of Hope and Grace since 2014.
Her first large scale mission trip in Kwahu-Abetifi, Ghana, where private and public donors donated food, clothing, and medical services to those in need.
MORE NEWS: Lamar Odom to ‘Tell My Own Truth’ in Docuseries About His Life
King Yahweh and Milinda share a connection with Africa and a love for helping all people, so it only fits for a charitable collaboration to take place. King Yahweh and Milinda Smith discussed a humanitarian initiative at the event; however, details have not been made public disclosed regarding the initiative.
MILINDA’S WORK WITH JAMAICA
Before her platform as a “Beauty with a Purpose” beauty queen Milinda has always loved being of service to others. Her charitable work spans across borders, but she has never forgotten home.
With her organization, she has contributed to several rural communities in Jamaica. Some of her work consists of sending children to school, donating food and clothing to individuals in the city and those incarcerated, and distributing medical supplies such as nebulizers to hospitals. In recent years she has been more active in loaning her voice to her country and her people.
She has been working closely with the Consul General of Jamaica Oliver Mair on several projects and events. Most recently, on November 24th, Milinda helped to welcome 120 newly minted Jamaican citizens alongside the Consul General in a virtual citizenship welcome ceremony.
BEAUTY MEETS BUSINESS
As a licensed esthetician and Ayurveda practitioner, Milinda created a natural skincare line, MáJas, which includes an array of products from face and body soaps to lotions and face masks. MáJas products can be purchased online at www.majasthebrand.com or from the gift shop of her spa Epidermasters in Miramar, Florida.
Epidermasters spa recently opened in Miramar as an expansion of her beauty endeavors, and the grand opening was quite grand itself. The Consul General of Jamaica, Oliver Mair, did the honors of cutting the ribbon to formally open the doors of Epidermasters, where facials, chemical peels, light therapy, massages, waxing, makeup, etc., services are being provided. The Vice-Mayor of Miramar Maxwell Chambers, Jamaican diaspora activist Capt. Dr. Rupert Francis and other dignitaries were in attendance as well.
MOVING FORWARD WITH THE KINGDOM OF YAHWEH
Milinda shares that she is elated by the strong possibility of a collaboration with the Kingdom of Yahweh and cannot wait until the time comes to take action Stay up-to-date with King Yahweh
(@king_yahweh_the_holy_ghost_) and Milinda
(@onemilindasmith) for updates on their projects.
** FEATURED STORY **
Doctor Dre: Former ‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Host Loses Leg to Diabetes / VIDEO
*The other “Dr. Dre,” Andre Brown, of “Yo! MTV Raps” fame, has been hit with another setback to his health.
Brown, 56, who’s been battling diabetes for years recently announced that he had a leg amputated and his family started a GoFundMe account to help with the medical costs.
Via Rolling Stone, Dre said on Memorial Day that he slipped and fell down a flight of stairs at his sister’s house. He suffered an injury to his right ankle, and later developed a life-threatening infection.
“The infection that was in my feet had started eating away at my bones,” he told the publication. “If I had waited another day, I’d have been septic, and I could’ve died.”
The bottom line is that doctors amputated his leg below the calf. He was fitted with a prosthetic and underwent physical therapy.
As was previously reported, Dre developed diabetes around a decade ago and last year he had lost his sight.
MORE NEWS: Mo’Nique Becomes the Latest Celeb to Join OnlyFans – She Tells Why
“I’m a type 2 diabetic who’s lost his vision,” he said in an interview with ABC 7 New York. He told the TV station diabetes wasn’t the only contributing factor to his vision loss.
“I had my retinas reattached, so I didn’t really go blind just from the diabetes, but in the reattachment I have what you call scar tissue behind my eyes, so when that kind of fluctuates, my vision comes back,” he explained. “It fades out, then it comes back.”
Despite his recent health challenges, Doctor Dre remains positive about life.
“I’m very blessed and sometimes, a loss is a plus,” he told Rolling Stone. “I’m a very spiritual man. I’m a very God-fearing man. And if this is the master plan, then he’s done what he wants to do. It’s out of my control.”
Andre Brown, also known as “Dr. Dre,” became known nationally for co-hosting the groundbreaking “Yo! MTV Raps” with Ed Lover from 1988 to 1995. The show, which originally launched in 1987 with Fab 5 Freddy as host, introduced fans to their favorite artists. Dre, Long Island, NY native, was also a co-founder of 1980s rap group Original Concept, and a DJ in New York and Los Angeles.
** FEATURED STORY **
Chas Bronxson’s ‘Dear Beyoncé’ Hilariously Highlights the Perils of A Super ‘Stan’ / WATCH
*Written by Chas Bronxson, a songwriter and podcast curator on Chuck D’s Rapstation Network, Anthem Tongue Radio; “Dear Beyoncé” is a harmonic and humorous look at the bygone era of ‘stans’ in a catchy musical tribute to Beyoncé.
A melodic R&B earworm of a song presents a hilarious glimpse into an obsessed character whose letter to Bey is colorfully played out in a musical short that won Best Music Video at the 2018 Annual Poconos Film Festival.
The song originated in 2011 when composer and songwriter Chas Bronxson was listening to an old sample by a rapper named Justin Warfield called “Season of the Vic.” He randomly said, ‘Dear Beyonce’ and rhymed it with ‘what I’m say...’ under the track and ran with it, creating a harmonic and humorous twist on the modern ‘stan’. The song and video sat for years as Bronxson focused on his label; producing other artists such as young Haley Smith (“I Miss My Daddy”) and developing his own projects.
Fast-forward. Seeing the variety of TikTok videos and comedic, music-laced spoofs taking off all over the internet during the Pandemic Shutdown, he decided the creativity of “Dear Beyoncé” would find a current audience. As well, with so many internet and self-made social media celebrities, he realized the age of the superstars and the sometimes rabid fan bases that followed them was declining. He understood that while fame is relative and seemingly everywhere, for some, there’s always that superfan. He released the video on September, 4th, 2020 (Beyoncé’s birthday).
MORE NEWS: Lenny Williams Still Doing ‘Fine’ Nearly a Half-Century into Legendary Career / VIDEO
Posting the video on his social media platforms, the short immediately garnered well over half a million views, 14,000 likes, and over 500 enthusiastic comments and shares within the first few days of the post. This encouraged Bronxson to release a free download of the radio edit of the song on his website Chasbronxson.com.
For the video, he offered his turn at humor and hi-jinx stating, “A flat music video tribute would be boring to people who aren’t into Beyoncé, even though the tune itself can be appreciated by anybody.” For music lovers in general, the forthcoming EP offers jazz, instrumental, acapella, afrobeat mix, and the uncut “Letter to Beyoncé.” Overall, the musicianship composition and songwriting skills stand out throughout the various versions of the song.
True Beyoncé fans who catch the ‘audio easter eggs’ with subtle Beyoncé references of over 20 of her songs and films win a cash prize. Meanwhile, in anticipation of Bronxson’s upcoming EP, he is offering a free download of the song on his website Chasbronxson.com.
His videos and works can be seen here https://www.mounrecords.com/videos
source: Gia Garel / [email protected]
** FEATURED STORY **
Juan and Lisa Winans Claim Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart
*Earning widespread gospel airplay, a legion of new fans, and critical acclaim, recording artists Juan and Lisa Winans are heading into a notable 2020 holiday season. Their debut single, “It Belongs To Me” featuring Marvin L. Winans has landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart this week.
This has been a year of firsts for the musical partners. Juan and Lisa’s first non-holiday track, released on DARE Records, marks their first time charting together as recording artists. “It Belongs To Me” is a beautifully rendered and timely message of faith and assurance, needed during the world’s current time of social and political unrest.
“Getting the news that ‘It Belongs To Me’ had hit No. 1 gave me an overwhelming sense of gratitude because I know how many people supported this journey,’ says Juan. “Success is a team sport and I’m incredibly grateful for our team, all of the fans, and listeners. I believe this is just the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come!”
“This is such a thrilling moment!” adds Lisa. “We’re so grateful for the programmers, radio personalities, and listeners who have supported this song and helped bring it to this point. It is remarkable that the message of ‘It Belongs To Me’ is being heard by so many people! Praise God and many, many thanks to our phenomenal DARE Records team.”
“We are so excited for Juan and Lisa Winans on their first No. 1. The journey of this song — from the first voicemail from Juan and Lisa to the release of the single, to the news of today — is a story for the ages. Beyond grateful,” says Michael Anthony Taylor, CEO of DARE Records.
MORE NEWS: Totally Expected and Totally Deplorable: Trump Pardons Totally Guilty Mike Flynn
The dynamic duo also contributes a one-of-a-kind, live inspirational performance on the brand-new EP recording DARE Records Presents Countdown To Christmas with a soon-to-be classic, “Piece of My Soul,” available as a single on December 11, 2020, on digital and streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Tidal, among others.
DARE Records partnered with 95.7 Hallelujah (iHeart Media) to presents its first-ever virtual special holiday event, the “Hallelujah Countdown to Christmas,” series, which will be broadcast on the station’s streaming platforms, including WHAL-FM (Memphis, TN); WHLW-FM (Montgomery, AL); WMXC-FM (Mobile, AL); WERC-FM (Birmingham, AL); WSOK-FM (Savannah, GA); WTLM-FM (Auburn, AL); and WHLH-FM (Jackson, MS) on December 11, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. CT, on the station’s streaming platforms.
Recognized as accomplished recording artists and songwriters individually – each with previous GRAMMY nominations – Juan and Lisa are today’s millennial Christian couple. Juan, a third-generation member of the legendary Winans family, began his career as a member of Winans Phase 2, along with his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts and was nominated for Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group, The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story, written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starred his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf.
Formerly Lisa Kimmey, who is best known as a member and lead songwriter of the chart-topping Contemporary Christian music trio Out of Eden with her sisters Andrea Kimmey-Baca and Danielle Kimmey Torrez. The group released seven career albums from 1994-2006 including the critically-acclaimed No Turning Back, This Is Your Life, and Hymns, which was nominated for a 2006 Grammy Award in the Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album category. During Lisa’s tenure, she made a special guest appearance on the ‘90s hit sitcom, “Moesha,” which streaming giant Netflix recently added to its lineup of African American classics from the 1990s and early 2000s. She also was a host of original programming for the Gospel Music Channel and hosted the Verizon Wireless “How Sweet the Sound” choir competition along with Donald Lawrence.
For more information on Juan and Lisa Winans, go to www.juanandlisawinans.com.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer