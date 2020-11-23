Film
Filming on ‘Black Panther’ Sequel to Start in Summer 2021, Letitia Wright Could Takeover Role
*Marvel Studios has confirmed that production on “Black Panther 2” will begin sometime in July 2021.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, production was initially scheduled to begin in March 2021, but that was scrapped upon news of Chadwick Boseman’s death. The titular star died on Aug. 28 following his years-long private battle with cancer.
We previously reported, while details of the “Black Panther” sequel remain on the low, executive producer Victoria Alonso said the follow-up to the blockbuster action film will not use a digital double for the late actor.
“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarín. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”
READ MORE: Digital Double of Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Used in ‘Black Panther 2’
Producers behind Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther” are said to be unsure on how to move forward with the sequel following the death of Boseman, who played the title role in the first film.
Disney is faced with two options on how to proceed with the “Black Panther” franchise without Boseman. Hire a new actor and risk pissing off the fandom or allow Letitia Wright, who plays Black Panther’s sister Shuri, to take over the role (which actually occurs in one of the comic series).
The actress is expected to return with a more prominent role in BP2.
Alonso confirmed that Marvel hopes to pay tribute to Boseman’s legacy.
“Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, ‘Well, it was a long time.’ But it is not a long time. We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”
Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are among the actors who are expected to reprise their roles.
Entertainment
Catch Holiday Cheer With ‘The Christmas Chronicle: Part 2’ Cast (Watch)
*It’s the sequel to the 2018 film “The Christmas Chronicles.”
Kurt Russell reprises his role as Santa Clause, alongside his Mrs. Claus, Goldie Hawn in “The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2.”
The Netflix film also stars Tyrese Gibson who plays Jazhir Bruno‘s dad.
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the stars about hot holiday toys, falling trees, and German Christmas.
MORE NEWS: Singer Jeremih Off Ventilator & Out of ICU After Bout with COVID-19 … On Road to Recovery
Fahnia Thomas: What is your fondest childhood holiday memory?
Goldie Hawn: When my next-door neighbor came to our Christmas party – we had put the Christmas tree in front of the side door – and walked into the tree knocking down the entire tree and all the decorations. We had a big laugh!
Kurt Russell: I have three fabulous sisters and we had a German Christmas – meaning we had to wait for it to get dark outside – and we had a telephone pole 50 feet from the house and we couldn’t open our first presents until we couldn’t see the telephone pole. The last half hour was torture.
GH: I never heard that before about the telephone pole.
We did it the other way around. You go to bed, with sugar plums in your head, it’s Christmas Eve and you wake up in the morning … The worst part was one year Kurt and I had just finished tying the last ribbon, we were exhausted and we were going upstairs and Kurt meets the kids coming down the stairs – we had no sleep.
KR: It was 5:30 in the morning and we were up all night!
FT: What was the hot holiday toy you wanted or got when you were growing up?
Tyrese Gibson: I remember when I got the first original Nintendo and it had Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! And Super Mario Bros. We used to play a video game called The Legend of Zelda too.
Jazhir Bruno: When I got my first Xbox I was super excited! My grandmother got it for me.
KR: I only had one and I said, ‘if I get this I’ll never ask for another Christmas present…and I never did. I wanted a drum set so bad when I was 15 years old. I can’t believe I got it!
GH: A Schwinn bike and I got it.
For more details on “The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2” follow @ChristmasChronicles | @NetflixFamily | #ChristmasChronicles2 |#TCC2 or click here.
Entertainment
‘Paradise City’ Set’s Digital Release Date for Dec 4 After Urbanworld Film Festival Premiere
*LOS ANGELES, CA — After making its World Premiere at Urbanworld Film Festival, the feature drama PARADISE CITY sets a digital release for December 4, 2020, with presale tickets starting on November 20. Starring Chris Petrovski (Madam Secretary) and American rapper Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones, the film will be available to stream on these platforms: iTunes, Amazon, Google, Vudu, Tubi, Pluto, and more.
Inspired by true events, PARADISE CITY follows three men from different walks of life: a young cop with a checkered past (Kareem Saviñon), an ex-con turned devout Muslim (Hassan “Giant” Bradley), and a junkie with affluent roots (Petrovski). Their worlds collide when a plot to justify New York City’s counter-terrorism campaign against homegrown extremists is uncovered. The men find themselves targeted by a corrupt police network led by Chief Frank Murdoch (Sticky Fingaz) and a dynastic family, newly led by the daughter, Bianca (Laura Kamin).
MORE NEWS: ‘Sasha is a Mini Michelle’: Obama Explains Why He’s Scared of his Youngest Daughter (Watch)
Director John Marco Lopez said: “It’s truly an honor to have my third feature film released to a large audience in 2020. We’re jumping off from the point of view of a crime drama, but we’re going to a number of different places – emotionally & spiritually. We’re also crossing a few different genres in a hopefully, exciting, and fresh way. We’ve put together a lot of challenging productions over the years, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of the epic scale of our storytelling. We shot over two years, over multiple urban and rural locations, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. For an indie film like ours – it doesn’t get much bigger. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”
“Collaborating with John and creating this character together was something really special. It was simultaneously the most challenging and rewarding experience I’ve ever had,” said Chris Petrovski.
“Playing the role of Murdoch gave me a chance to stretch my acting chops by being a character I’ve never been before. Plus the writing and black & white cinematography was amazing,” commented Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones.
Written and Directed by John Marco Lopez, who’s last narrative feature – the political thriller – The Hudson Tribes debuted in 2016 and starred Godrey, Cobra Kai’s Vanessa Rubio, and The American’s Owen Campbell. PARADISE CITY is executive produced by Kevin A. Lopez, with music by Zak Engel, and features Robert Morgan, Gordon Joseph Weiss, Roger Hendricks Simon, Christopher Tramantana, Thaddeus Street, Leslie Lopez, Dexter Strong, and Christopher “Mr. Dead” Davis.
source:
Theo Dumont
Managing Partner
AltaGlobalMedia
www.altaglobalmedia.net
www.88thstreetproductions.net
Entertainment
Spike Lee to Direct Movie Musical About Erectile Dysfunction Drug Viagra
*Spike Lee is set to direct a musical based on the creators of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.
According to Variety, the film is based on David Kushner’s Esquire article titled: All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra.
Lee will direct from a screenplay penned by Kwame Kwei-Armah. Matt Jackson’s Jackson Pictures will produce the film alongside 40 Acres and Mule Filmworks, per Variety.
“First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking ‘My Narrow, Rusty Behind’ Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn,” Lee said in a statement announcing the film.
“My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist, Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals,” he continued. “So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’, ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth.”
READ MORE: Spike Lee to Receive American Cinematheque Award in 2021
Lee most recently directed Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman. The film debuted on the streaming platform amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“I cannot take any credit for this. The film was shot when it was shot; it was ready to come out when it was ready to come out. And then the world changed for everybody,” Lee told Variety about the timing of the film’s release. “When something is repeated all the time it becomes a cliché … but that doesn’t mean it’s not the truth. And the truth I’m talking about is timing is everything. This film’s coming out at the right time for the world we live in.”
We previously reported, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will receive the American Cinematheque Award during a virtual tribute on Jan. 14, 2021.
“As a cultural arts organization that celebrates the importance of film in our society, Spike Lee is the perfect choice for the Cinematheque’s annual award,” said American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita. “Spike’s ability to perceive and depict the tone of contemporary society is shown in his movies, ranging from ‘Do the Right Thing,’ ‘She’s Gotta Have It,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ to name only a few. He continues his outstanding output with this year’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and ‘American Utopia.’ We look forward with great anticipation to where he will next shine his light.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer