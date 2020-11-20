Entertainment
French Montana Tells Apple Music About His New Mixtape ‘CB5’ on Rap Life Radio
*French Montana joins Ebro Darden on the latest episode of Rap Life Radio to discuss his new mixtape CB5, his decision to get clean, ending his feud with Jim Jones, his relationship with Lil Durk, and more.
Here are some highlights:
French Montana Tells Apple Music About Getting Clean…
“Being rich and sick is not the vibe. Being sober is like the new high for me. My new thing is, you damn near poor if all you got is money. There’s a new thing I call the triple R: you gotta be rich in spirit, rich in health, and rich in money, man. That’s the real rich.”
“I was so dehydrated, and drinking because it was my birthday. I passed out and ended up in the ICU. It was the point where I was like, I got all this f*cking money, and I felt so sick going into my bed. I couldn’t even move. Something came over me, like right now, if you were to die, what did you do to prepare you for what’s coming? That’s when I took my life serious and began praying more.”
MORE NEWS: Will Smith Hits Up ‘Red Table Talk’ to Explore Why He Mistreated ‘Fresh Prince’ Co-star Janet Hubert [WATCH]
French Montana Tells Apple Music About Ending His Feud With Jim Jones…
“Me and Jim and Max was caught up in this little turmoil for about 15 years. We missed out on a lot of money together. I think we owed that to the city, and to the people that are fans of both crews. Me and Jim never really had any altercations. Nobody died. So for us to keep it like that for no reasons all those years, I felt like we had to come to the conclusion of that.”
French Montana Tells Apple Music His Relationship With Lil Durk…
“Me and him did like 20 joints. We’re not putting out no collab tape, just making enough joints to pick from. I’ve known him over 10 years. When he got dropped from Def Jam, I just saw something crazy in him. When everybody had stepped off, I stepped in.”
Entertainment
THE REAL: Killer Mike’s Optimism About the Georgia Runoff Election, Jesse Williams on Fighting for Social Justice Locally
*On Friday, Nov. 20, The Real welcomes rapper and political activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render and actor and activist Jesse Williams who share the details of their newest venture– Greenwood, a banking platform that will address the unique needs of Black and Latinx communities – and talk politics. Atlanta native, Killer Mike also discusses the upcoming Georgia runoff elections stating, “It’s not over” for the Progressive Democrats! Then, Jesse suggests that the key to maintaining the fight for social justice is by getting involved in and/or monitoring local politics.
Also, the ladies welcome back guest co-host Eboni K. Williams as they compare notes on how to tell their men that their wardrobe choices are not the greatest. Co-host Adrienne Houghton unhappily mentions the pair of Crocs her husband Israel has fallen in love with and co-host Loni Love playfully shares a mishap her boyfriend James had when purchasing a pair of glasses without consulting with her first.
“Killer Mike” Render on the Georgia Runoff Elections: “It’s not over!”
Jesse Williams on the Keeping Fight for Social Justice: “Local Politics Matter!”
How Do You Let Your Man Know You’re Not Okay With His Wardrobe?
“Killer Mike” Render on the Georgia Runoff Elections: “It’s not over!”
Michael “Killer Mike” Render: I’m proud to be an Atlantan and I’m proud to be a Georgian and I’m proud to be a Progressive right now. As I’ve just given a nod to formerly Mayor Ted, now Commissioner Ted (Terry) out in DeKalb County. We got a real Bernie-crat, a real progressive here. We also have a more progressive democrat in Fani Willis (District Attorney of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit) and I’m on her transition team. I want to tell people, it is not over. My 18 year old son voted for the first time this year…
Garcelle Beauvais: That’s right.
Michael: … and then he had to learn about, well, runoffs. So, now we’re gonna go back and get a chance to vote again in January. We have two candidates that, I feel, are very important on the ground. That’s Raphael Warnock, who’s currently a minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church. For people who say that clergymen don’t– can’t make good politicians, Adam Clayton Powell and Andrew Young. Both, huge influences on my life. Andrew Young, directly, is a clergyman. And these people bring the heart and soul to politics, on that floor, a lot of times when there’s just business and law. There needs to be more representation for the people. The other person, a young progressive, who I like a lot within the Democratic Party– he was already following me on Instagram– his name is Jon Ossoff.
Eboni K. Williams: Yes! I love him!
(Garcelle claps)
Michael: He’s been back by Andrew Young and other people. Jon is an amazing guy. Jon is someone who I think can help progress Georgia. He and Warnock, both. Jon is someone who, like I said, is already following me. So, I know he’s used to seeing all the wild and zany stuff I do, which means he’s really in-line with the Progressive Party. I really like him a lot and I want to drive the numbers out. We got to get out in January and vote.
About THE REAL
Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake's Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment
‘Paradise City’ Set’s Digital Release Date for Dec 4 After Urbanworld Film Festival Premiere
*LOS ANGELES, CA — After making its World Premiere at Urbanworld Film Festival, the feature drama PARADISE CITY sets a digital release for December 4, 2020, with presale tickets starting on November 20. Starring Chris Petrovski (Madam Secretary) and American rapper Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones, the film will be available to stream on these platforms: iTunes, Amazon, Google, Vudu, Tubi, Pluto, and more.
Inspired by true events, PARADISE CITY follows three men from different walks of life: a young cop with a checkered past (Kareem Saviñon), an ex-con turned devout Muslim (Hassan “Giant” Bradley), and a junkie with affluent roots (Petrovski). Their worlds collide when a plot to justify New York City’s counter-terrorism campaign against homegrown extremists is uncovered. The men find themselves targeted by a corrupt police network led by Chief Frank Murdoch (Sticky Fingaz) and a dynastic family, newly led by the daughter, Bianca (Laura Kamin).
MORE NEWS: ‘Sasha is a Mini Michelle’: Obama Explains Why He’s Scared of his Youngest Daughter (Watch)
Director John Marco Lopez said: “It’s truly an honor to have my third feature film released to a large audience in 2020. We’re jumping off from the point of view of a crime drama, but we’re going to a number of different places – emotionally & spiritually. We’re also crossing a few different genres in a hopefully, exciting, and fresh way. We’ve put together a lot of challenging productions over the years, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of the epic scale of our storytelling. We shot over two years, over multiple urban and rural locations, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. For an indie film like ours – it doesn’t get much bigger. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”
“Collaborating with John and creating this character together was something really special. It was simultaneously the most challenging and rewarding experience I’ve ever had,” said Chris Petrovski.
“Playing the role of Murdoch gave me a chance to stretch my acting chops by being a character I’ve never been before. Plus the writing and black & white cinematography was amazing,” commented Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones.
Written and Directed by John Marco Lopez, who’s last narrative feature – the political thriller – The Hudson Tribes debuted in 2016 and starred Godrey, Cobra Kai’s Vanessa Rubio, and The American’s Owen Campbell. PARADISE CITY is executive produced by Kevin A. Lopez, with music by Zak Engel, and features Robert Morgan, Gordon Joseph Weiss, Roger Hendricks Simon, Christopher Tramantana, Thaddeus Street, Leslie Lopez, Dexter Strong, and Christopher “Mr. Dead” Davis.
#BlackLivesMatter
Warner Bros. Television Signs Overall Deal With Activist Author Kimberly Latrice Jones (Video)
*Human rights activist and author Kimberly Latrice Jones is expanding her influence to include television after striking an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, reports Deadline.
Jones, the co-author of YA novel I’m Not Dying With You Tonight, alongside attorney Gilly Segal, went viral over the summer following the killing of George Floyd, when she posted a nearly seven minute video – How Can We Win – that spoke to the anguish, fear, and outrage felt by Black people in America, and used a Monopoly analogy to address the history of systemic racism and economic inequity that persists in this country.
Watch below:
Jones also has a multi-year deal with Prominent Productions, which optioned the film rights to “I’m Not Dying With You Tonight” earlier this summer. The partnership will see Jones developing and producing original programming for broadcast, cable and streaming.
She also has a publishing deal with Henry Holt and Co. to write two new books. The first, to be published in 2021, is How We Can Win: Race, History and Changing the Money Game That’s Rigged, which will continue the conversation from that video.
The video, which has over 2M views on YouTube, was also featured on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”
Watch below:
