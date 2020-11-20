Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Will Smith Hits Up ‘Red Table Talk’ to Explore Why He Mistreated ‘Fresh Prince’ Co-star Janet Hubert [WATCH]
*Will Smith hit up the latest episode of Red Table Talk to further explore why he mistreated actress Janet Hubert during their time together on “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”
Hubert played Aunt Viv for three seasons on the beloved comedy series before she was replaced by Maxwell Reid. The actress previously criticized both the series and Smith, blaming him for her allegedly being blacklisted in Hollywood. Reports of a feud between Hubert and Smith have circulated over the 27 years since.
The two recently reunited for the first time for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion special, now streaming on HBO Max.
“I have to say, after 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert said after their meeting.
Smith was joined by clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula on his wife Jada’s Facebook Watch series to reflect on his decades-long feud with Hubert, which he attributes to his childhood trauma.
Check out the full episode above, and below are highlights from Will’s conversation with Dr. Durvasula.
READ MORE: Janet Hubert (Aunt Viv) Says Reuniting with Will Smith After 27 Years Was ‘Healing’
On why Will decided to seek healing with Janet:
“We had a [The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air] cast reunion. I wanted us to seek healing and I knew the first phase of that healing was me understanding what she experienced, so I asked Janet to sit down with me, and Dr. Ramani was on set with us that day in case Janet or I needed assistance to be able to make our way through. After 27 plus years, this was the first time that we ever sat down.”
Will felt threatened by Janet, which triggered unhealthy defense mechanisms from growing up in an abusive household:
“So my father was violent in my house. So a part of the whole creation of Will Smith, the joking, [the] fun, [the] silly, was to make sure that my father was entertained enough not to hurt my mother or anybody in the house. Right? So, that plucks a childhood space of inadequacy and when someone comes at me like that, the little boy is fully in that space and I would perform and dance and tell jokes, right? People laughing and people having fun was my defense mechanism. I realize the other side of it was, if I cut you bad enough, you wouldn’t be able to respond.”
After being cheated on, Will relied on money and power to provide a sense of safety:
“I’m not arrogant enough to think that my actions and behavior were perfect. My actions and behavior were flawed and hurtful. Probably, there’s nobody on earth that would say I hurt them that bad…At 21, I was trying to be the biggest star in the world. Right? I was doing an album, a movie, and a TV show every year.”
Scroll up and watch the full episode via the player above, or click here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cardi B Claps Back at Haters After Being Named Billboard’s ‘Woman of the Year’ [VIDEO]
*When Billboard announced Cardi B as its 2020 Woman of the Year, folks had plenty to say about it — and their comments have not been kind.
Cardi has heard the criticism and she took to social media to clap back at her haters.
“Morning y’all, it’s your girl Cardi B, and yes, I am Woman of the Year,” she said in a new Instagram video. “And for you cry babies like, ‘But she only got one song!’ Yeah, I got that song, bitch. You know, the one that sold the most? The one that streamed the most? The one that had Republicans crying on Fox News about it. The one that have a song that’s about to be six times platinum in three months.”
She added, “The one that had your grandma popping her pussy on TikTok. Yeah bitch, that one.”
READ MORE: Cardi B Celebrates Biden Win, Says Trump Supporters Threatened to Burn Down Her House
The Bronx native also reminded the trolls and critics that she uses her platform to not only promote her ratchet music, but to also educate fans about politics.
“And on top of that, boy, for over a year…I’ve been influencing, using my platform for y’all to vote,” Cardi said. “Not just when Joe Biden was going against Trump. I’ve been informing y’all about y’all’s senators. I’ve been informing y’all about districts. Midterm elections. Using my own money to meet up with these candidates like Bernie [Sanders]. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that’s me, bitch.”
“Even when y’all’s crying like, ‘But she don’t represent us!’ Yes I do, bitch,” she concluded. “I represent America. I wanted a change, and that’s exactly what the fuck I did. And eat it up. I’m just that bitch. Eat it up with a spoon so y’all can get a mouthful.”
Scroll up to hear/watch her tell it via the YouTube clip above.
Cardi is set to be honored at Billboard’s annual Women in Music event on Dec. 10.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm at Age 11: ‘I Did It to Myself’
*Halle Berry has shared intimate details about exploring her sexuality as a young girl.
In a Q&A video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, the actress revealed that she had her first orgasm at age 11.
“I remember my first orgasm,” she recalled to stylist and longtime friend Lindsay Flores. “I did it to myself.”
The Oscar winner then noted that at the time, she was “figuring out my sexuality — like most girls.”
Hear/watch Berry tell it via the IG video below.
READ MORE: Halle Berry: Actress Confirms She’s Dating Singer Van Hunt
View this post on Instagram
Berry’s mastubation tale comes two months after she confirmed that she’s boo’d up with singer Van Hunt.
In September, the Oscar winner shared a photograph on Instagram showing her wearing black T-shirt bearing the logo of the artist.
“now ya know,” she wrote in the caption, along with a heat emoji. She also included a foot emoji, which references a post she shared in July of her feet along with those of a mystery man.
Hunt also seemed to confirm their romance on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of himself smiling as Halles kisses his cheek. “My bamboo,” he wrote in the caption.
An insider told PEOPLE that Berry has already introduced her daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7, to the Grammy winning artist.
“They are spending a lot of time at Halle’s Malibu house,” the insider said. “She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious.”
Berry was previously married to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son, Maceo. She also co-parents Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.
She was also previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benét.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Address Singer’s Surprise Divorce Announcement [WATCH]
*On Thursday’s edition of “Tamron Hall,” Grammy Award-winning artist Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith made a virtual appearance to discuss the singer’s decision to publicly announce his divorce on a podcast. As it turns out, the couple are quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic, which helped them reconcile their differences.
Hear/watch Ne-Yo tell it via the YouTube clip above, and check out additional clips and excerpts below from the couple’s conversation with Hall.
READ MORE: Ne-Yo on Reconciling with His Wife Crystal Renay During COVID-19 Quarantine
Ne-Yo on his decision to publicly announce his divorce during his February appearance on the “Private Talk with Alexis Texas” podcast:
“The reason that I went ahead and made it known on the podcast at the time was because I had gotten word that it had gotten out and I was trying to get in front of the blogs and everybody. I’ve always hated the whole third-person thing, if I don’t hear it from the horse’s mouth, I don’t believe it. So I decided to get in front of it before it became a rumor or an accusation and all kinds of extras were put on it. The bottom line is what I meant by ‘our demons don’t mesh,’ is that, there’s not a perfect person walking around the face of this planet. I have my issues, she definitely had her issues, and at the time we just weren’t in a place where we could help each other through our issues. My issues became a reason for us to not be together, as did hers…Everybody has demons, everybody is fighting a demon of some sort, and ours just weren’t allowing us to be together at the time. I thought that I was getting in front of it by going ahead and declaring it.”
Crystal on her reaction to Ne-Yo’s surprising divorce announcement, which she found out about through entertainment sites and gossip blogs:
“We weren’t really talking at that time. I chose to leave the relationship because of issues, and at the time I felt like it was to get back at me or to hurt me, or whatever the case may be. He said that it wasn’t so I took his word for that. But it definitely didn’t feel good, it was embarrassing to say the least.” Crystal continued: “It made me feel like ‘what was the point of opening myself up or letting my walls down?’ I chose to go to therapy and to start working on my pain and my issues and everything I was dealing with internally. I feel like that was the right step for me to get past it. So whether we were going to be together or not, I had to heal for myself so I could get up and perform for my kids.”
Ne-Yo on why he chose to quarantine at home with Crystal after he had publicly announced their split:
“I can honestly say that though I had to a degree put on a face for the public, I did not want to get divorced. I was really, really broken up about it, but I felt like I couldn’t show that to the world. My pride wouldn’t allow me to show that to her initially. But I think she kind of knew where I was at.” Ne-Yo continued: “It just didn’t feel right, it didn’t make any sense to me. This is what we’ve been forever. We don’t know what this thing is, we could be gone tomorrow. So I’m not about to waste what could potentially be maybe our last moments together not together. I’m not doing it. I’m going where my home is, I’m going where my heart is. And that was it.”
Crystal on how Ne-Yo helps break down the walls she put up as a result of her past abusive relationship:
“I still know in some ways I have my guard up with just everybody, but he has a way of breaking that down and getting to the core and the root and trying to help you fix those things and heal from them. And that was the first person that ever cared to want to know about that kind of stuff.”
Ne-Yo on his childhood experience with domestic violence and his reaction to learning about Crystal’s past abusive relationship:
“My mom and dad’s relationship was toxic to say the least. I witnessed a lot of domestic abuse in the household. My mom has been my hero pretty much my entire life, she’s the strongest woman in the world. Just seeing the things that she went through and then hearing this from Crystal, it struck a nerve. It was something familiar. I went into, I wouldn’t necessarily say rescue mode because she didn’t really need rescuing. She’s not a weak person at all and that was one of the things that attracted me to her was despite the fact that she had been through some negative things in her past, she wasn’t allowing it to break her or hold her back from what it is she wanted, her dreams and aspirations, and just living life, period.”
WATCH:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer