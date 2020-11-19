Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion Tells Apple Music About ‘Good News,’ Bey, WAP, and More / WATCH
*Megan Thee Stallion talks with Nadeska about her debut album, Good News, on Apple Music 1. She talks about collaborating with Beyonce, her call to ‘protect Black women,’ the making of the album, choosing who to collaborate with, WAP and Cardi B, and why it’s important to her to help women feel liberated.
We’ve got some key quotes from the chat below. Tune in to see/hear the full interview this Friday, Nov. 20 at 7AM PT/10am ET on Apple Music 1: apple.co/_NadeskaAlexis.
On Collaborating with Beyonce
That was like the highlight for me. I was like, “Beyonce? Beyonce.” Like I couldn’t believe it, my eyes got so big. Because I had a feeling she was gonna do it, and they told me she wanted to do it, and I was like, shut up, like, Beyonce wanna get on my song? Like, and that is something that I always say. Like every time somebody will ask me who’s your dream collab? Who do you wanna collab with? I’m like, Beyonce, Beyonce, Beyonce. So when it finally happened I called my grandma I was crying. She was like, “What’s wrong?” I said, “I got a song with Beyonce.” … That was one of my favourite moments of 2020
On Her Call to ‘Protect Black Women’
If I’m going through something, I should be able to voice what I feel without it offending somebody else. Like, me saying protect Black women, I shouldn’t have triggered so many men or it shouldn’t have triggered… It shouldn’t have triggered anybody. It should be like, “Yeah, you’re right. You do need to protect our Black women.” Like, I wasn’t saying that to start a fight or to cause conflict, and that shouldn’t have been a thing that made people raise their eyebrows in a negative way. Like, particularly Black women, I said what I said.
On Creating the Video for ‘Don’t Stop’ & Revealing She’d Love To Be In A Horror Film
I do have a super crazy imagination, and I love, like, dark movies. Like my favourite genre is horror, but I like, you know, I like mystical looking movies too, fantasy… So I was like, how can I be Alice [in Wonderland] but make it hot girl? So, like I told the director .. what I wanted and he literally brought the whole world together. I text Thug and I’m like, hey, uh, would you be cool.. Like, I didn’t know if he would do it, but he did and he was like so fun about it. So, that’s how they came together. I just like scary movies, so. Yeah, I could see myself being in a scary movie, but I would be the home girl that gotta dip out early because y’all are not killing me.
On Making Women Feel ‘Liberated’ When They Hear WAP & Her Surprise At The Song’s Reaction
I loved how all the women were like, “Yes, we got that WAP.” Like, I feel like it made a lot of women not be shy. You could sing these words and really feel liberated. Like, you could really own your own sexuality because a lot of the times, I feel like men think that sex is just about them, or that sex is just for them. This is my vagina, like, I could sing about it if I want to … We didn’t know that this song was gonna do none of this. Like, we didn’t know that it was gonna piss people off. We didn’t know the republicans was gonna be pissed off. I was like, “Damn, y’all ain’t trying to win some right now? Like, why y’all even worried about WAP?” (laughs). But like, I don’t know.
On How WAP Was Written
So Cardi had already cut the song, and, um, when we met, we just hung out for like a few days and then she text me she’s like, “I got this song, and I really want you to get on it.” And she’s like, “I feel like it’s so you.” And I’m like, “Okay, girl, let me hear it. So she texts it to me and I immediately called right back like, “I’m gonna send you the verse tomorrow.” Like, I had a studio in my house and I literally went in the living room, cut it, and sent it right back. And it was just, it was too far. Like, she didn’t even know that I was gonna get on the song and do two verses, like, so, I was like, “No Cardi, like, this really has to be a song, song. Like, I’m not gonna disappoint you, I promise.” So, yeah, that’s how that went and like, and we just kept jamming it until it actually came off. Like we were both really nervous about like, dropping the cover art. Like, she’s a person who was super creative, and she’s super particular. Like, she knows exactly what she wanna do, how she wanted it to look. So I was just like, “Whatever you wanna do girl, we could do that.” And, um, but we didn’t know that this would be the reaction. I- it was such a big, huge reaction too, like, to be able to do that, have everybody attention like that during this crazy times? It was like, damn, we really did the damn thing.
On Learning To Say ‘Yes’ To Herself and Stand Her Ground
I’ve learned definitely not to second guess myself and continue to like stand my ground. Even when it seems like everybody is against what you’re saying, if you really believe in it, like, stick with it and stand with it because everybody may not agree right now, or they may not understand what the bigger picture is right now, eventually you’ll hear me and you’ll get it, and I’m not gonna change myself for anybody. It could be 100 people telling me no, and I’m gonna figure out a way to get 100 yeses. Like, and even if you keep telling me no, I don’t give a damn. I’m, I’m saying yes to myself.
On Making Her Grandmother Proud With Her New York Times Op-ed
I feel like I made my grandmother very proud with it. All the women that were around me were just super proud. It just felt like something that I needed to do. Sometimes when you go through something, it helps you be able to speak about it better. And this year was a year for me where I felt like I wasn’t super protected. So it was like, you know what? I can’t be the only woman of colour that feels this way. So I definitely wanted to put a piece out so other women can feel empowered by what I’m saying and other women could feel like, okay, it’s not just me, like, you’re not tripping, you’re not angry, like, (laughs). Girl, we all need to heal. We all need somebody to have a voice that speaks for all of us because when women come together, we just get so powerful. Like, and it, it makes people scared. It gets them shaking.
On The Importance of Education
I’m not saying that I want little girls to do exactly what I’m doing, but like, I do push ‘go to school’. I do push to do the right thing. I do push having confidence, being strong. So if they’re receiving those messages, then that’s, that’s good. I feel like I did something ’cause I’m not just gonna be a person who’s not standing for anything, like, especially when I know a lot of people can’t hear me. Look, y’all, let’s all do the right thing. You know what I’m saying? So if you’re listening, like I want you to at least walk away with a good message.
On Feeling ‘Blessed’ To Be Releasing Music in 2020
I’m probably not even sane no more at this point. My mind done went out the window a long time ago. But we here, and we okay. But, yeah, I mean the world is crazy. 2020 has been insane, but I’m alive So,I’m just feeling real blessed and just thankful to even still be here and being able to Hot Girl.
On Why She Named Her Album ‘Good News’
It’s been something, yes. I feel like I had to name my album Good News because we’ve been hearing so much bad news and it’s like, okay, look, Megan Thee Stallion finally coming with the good news.
Angela Predhomme / ‘Stay with Me (Cover) / LISTEN
*With a laid back, soulful style, singer-songwriter Angela Predhomme expresses emotion with honesty and passion.
She has a knack for writing catchy melodies and lyrics that touch your heart, and sings with bluesy overtones that hint of her roots in Detroit.
Predhomme’s songs have been heard by millions through television, film, radio, and in major retail chains.
Credits include the popular Hallmark movie “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane,” Lifetime’s hit show “Dance Moms,” Freeform’s “Switched at Birth,” TLC’s “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” commercials for ING Bank and Fiat, and closing credit placement in the film A Wedding Most Strange, among others. Angela has also been featured in Music Connection Magazine, the radio industry hub, AllAccess, and interviewed as a “rising star” in Thrive Global and Medium’s Authority Magazine.
Predhomme’s unique brand of simple, elegant artistry shines on her cover of Sam Smith’s “Stay with Me.” The song seems like a natural for her intimate, longing vocal delivery that soars up to gently float on sweet harmonies. The stripped down piano-vocal production on “Stay with Me” lays out bare emotion, compelling in its uncluttered authenticity.
Asked why she chose this song to cover, Predhomme says, “How can I not be a fan of Sam Smith? I think he’s one of the best new artists of the last decade. Sam is a singer’s singer, and a true artist. About my choice of ‘Stay with Me,’ I always felt a connection to the intuitive, memorable melody and the raw, intense plea to save someone from abandonment. I think we’ve all been there at some point.”
Predhomme’s commitment to writing and producing her own music has continued, buoyed by Symphonic Distribution, with whom she signed recently. Her infectiously catchy summer release, “So Good to Be Free” continues to draw in new listeners, as well as its follow up, her soulful love song, “Changeless Sky.” Gaining momentum, too, is Predhomme’s low-key fall release, “Graced with You,” a tender piano-based waltz with strings that highlights her classical influences.
In the works for this hardworking singer-songwriter are a new holiday track and a full-length album in 2021. Predhomme’s upcoming album will include recent singles and several new tracks.
In Statement Bobby Brown Says Losing Son ‘Has Devastated My Family’
*Yesterday/last night EURweb was among the first news outlets to break the news that Bobby Brown‘s namesake son, Bobby Brown Jr. had passed away at the tender, young age of 28.
Authorities don’t yet have a cause of death, but they are saying that there is no evidence that foul play was involved. Here is what the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement:
“On November 18, 2020, around 1:50 p.m., officers from LAPD West Valley Division responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5200 White Oak Avenue.
“Officers discovered a male, unconscious, and not breathing. The male was identified as Bobby Brown Jr (son of Bobby Brown Sr.) and was pronounced at scene. The Coroner’s Office was notified and is handling the investigation, there is no evidence of foul play.”
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Attorney Christopher Brown of the of Boston based Brown & Rosen LLC, has issued a statement on behalf of Bobby Brown:
November 19, 2020 Boston, MA On November 18, 2020, Bobby Brown Jr died. He was 28 years old. “Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well a couple days before his death, with flu-like symptoms. This is a tragic loss and we will be letting the authorities conduct their investigation of his death.” Said Christopher Brown, Esq. of Brown & Rosen LLC, counsel to Bobby Brown.
“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.” Said Bobby Brown.
“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time and there will be no further comments.” Said Attorney Brown.
View this post on Instagram
THE REAL: Jeannie Visits With Some Good News! + En Vogue is Here / WATCH
*On Thursday, Nov. 19, The Real has a treat for viewers when co-host Jeannie Mai drops in to “say” hello – and even though she’s on vocal rest, she has some special messages and good news for her fellow hosts and the Real Fam!
And the ladies welcome guest co-host Ryan Michelle Bathe, who explains what fans can expect from Season 2 of All Rise.
Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett of En Vogue visit and share what it was like to return to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards! Terry Ellis also reveals if they consider themselves “icons” as they prepare to accept the Urban Music Icon Award at the Black Music Honors.
Also, the hosts discuss how Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush was addressed as “Breonna” by some colleagues confused by her Breonna Taylor face mask. Co-host Adrienne Houghton feels that people are minding their own business when they should be minding the business of the country and Ryan wonders how elected officials can understand the laws with Breonna’s name going through Congress if they don’t know who she is.
Jeannie Drops In To Visit With “Signs” Of Some Good News!
The Ladies Of En Vogue Share What It Was Like To Return To The Stage At The Billboard Music Awards!
Terry Ellis Of En Vogue Reveals If the Group Considers Themselves “Icons”
Congresswomen-Elect Cori Bush Was Called “Breonna Taylor” By Colleagues Confused By Her Face Mask
The Ladies Of En Vogue Share What It Was Like To Return To The Stage At The Billboard Music Awards!
Adrienne Houghton: The Billboard Music Awards performance from this year – you guys crushed it!
Loni Love: Crushed it!
Adrienne: How did it feel to be back on stage performing “Free Your Mind” for a whole new generation of viewers? Cindy, let’s start with you!
Cindy Herron: You know, it felt really amazing, because we’d been off – first of all, no live performances for, gosh, about 7 or 8 months. And when we finally do come back to the stage to perform, we are live in front of a virtual audience but no one in the actual theater sitting in those chairs. And so it was really different for us to mentally fuse the two – we’re performing and we have to give our all to no one sitting here, but at the same time, there are millions of people somewhere watching, and so… we didn’t get that instant, give and take energy that we’re used to. So definitely a different… different world. But so exciting, and so honored to be able to close that show with “Free Your Mind.”
Loni: Wow.
Terry Ellis: Yeah, we had to dig deep on that one, because we’re so used to the energy exchange between us and the audience, so to not have an audience, we were like, “Oh my gosh,” we had to go into a whole ‘nother head space, and we had to go deep on that one and bring it out. So, it was a lot of fun.
Adrienne: You did it.
Ryan Michelle Bathe: Well, you guys did it. I’m just sitting here desperately trying to be professional, but my cheeks hurt from smiling, I’m like in a full flop sweat, like, I’m like hyperventilating, I’m trying so hard…
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
