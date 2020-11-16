Entertainment
Season 2 of ABC’s ‘For Life’: Pinnock and Bryant Talk Being Out of Prison, Becoming Grandparents and More
Chellz: Marie and Aaron…it’s season 2 on “For Life” (on ABC) and you guys are now grandparents! What can we expect from this new dynamic of your relationship?
Joy Bryant: “It’s everyone adjusting to Aaron’s life on the outside; obviously Aaron having been away and had his freedom taken away from him for damn near 9 years. Those of us on the outside, the daughter he left behind who is now a young woman who just gave birth to her child and also adjusting to life with Marie—what is that like after years of dreaming about this moment but also it being sort of complicated by a love triangle. It all kind of seemed theoretical when he was away but now… relationships are work. It’s not just ride off into the sunset or happily ever after, they are work.”
Chellz: What evolution we will see from Aaron in season 2 that we didn’t see in season 1?
Nicholas Pinnock: “In season one you mainly saw him as a prisoner. On the outside, just echoing what Joy said, you see more of the relationship with Marie; that’s the main new thread of Aaron that we explore and then him being a free man again and how he has to adapt to a world that he hasn’t known for the past nine years and how his prison life is still holding on to him somewhat. How do you move away from that? How do you really sever the cord and move forward? This, I think, will be the main thing about Aaron’s characteristics that are going to be explored in season 2.”
Season 2 of For Life premieres on ABC on November 18 at 10|9c. New episodes stream the next day.
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 30th Annual ‘Divas Simply Singing!’ and Divas Health Awareness Week
*DIVAS Simply Singing!, the longest consecutive running musical AIDS benefit in the United States, hits a major milestone in 2020, hosting its 30th annual fundraiser for The D.I.V.A. Foundation as a virtual event and on Saturday, December 5th on KTLA-TV.
Produced and hosted by Tony Award nominee, Spirit Award winner, honored AIDS activist and The D.I.V.A Foundation founder Sheryl Lee Ralph, it is the culmination of DIVAS Health Awareness Week, a slate of programming that kicks off with a World AIDS Day Townhall on December 1.
In addition to streaming online, for the first time in its history, DIVAS Simply Singing! will be telecast locally in Los Angeles on KTLA (Channel 5) from 7pm – 9pm PST and numerous other stations throughout the U.S. owned by Nexstar Media Group. The event will include appearances by multi-Grammy Award winning singer Lalah Hathaway, actress/comedian/singer Jenifer Lewis, Grammy Winning R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, Broadway star and Emmy Award winning actress Loretta Devine, and many others to be announced.
Other scheduled virtual events include the streaming of a “World AIDS Day Townhall”; a riveting all-star reading of “Sometimes I Cry: Real Women & Real Stories about HIV/AIDS”; a “DIVAS Health Awareness Panel Discussion”; “DIVAS Rewind: The Best of DIVAS Simply Singing!”; and much more. This year, Sheryl Lee’s DIVA Award presentations will be folded into the main DIVAS Simply Singing! television event.
Funds raised through DIVAS Health Awareness Week will benefit Project Angel Food (PAF) and Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA). The D.I.V.A Foundation has been involved for several years with Project Angel Food, which was created by a group of compassionate volunteers who were concerned about our most fragile community members suffering in silence from malnutrition and the many other ravages of HIV/AIDS. Having expanded their services to any person battling life threatening illnesses, they are part of the Food is Medicine Coalition, an innovative healthy food pilot program for low-income Californians with chronic health issues.
Sheryl Lee says, “Project Angel Food is a crucial organization that addresses the very real problem of food inequity. In this time of COVID-19 and vast economic uncertainty, it is even more real for people. In the beginning PAF was dedicated to those suffering with AIDS and unable to feed themselves. Now, food inequity is a larger health issue because of COVID-19 , and how our frontline workers and people who have suffered from the virus are also in need during this challenging time.”
Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) is an organization that educates, inspires and connects the Black LGBTQ community in Southern California. Striving to create safe spaces for Black LGBTQ individuals to gather and grow. Their mission is to develop a stronger sense of community and overcome the challenges of cultural-stigma and religious opposition to their orientation. Annually, Better Brothers Los Angeles hosts The Truth Awards. The annual event awards tuition and book scholarships to promising Black and Brown LGBTQ youth which The D.I.V.A, Foundation supports.
“Our annual DIVAS Simply Singing! event has helped so many in need because of the many leading brands and the talented DIVAS who come every year to raise their voices in song for the cause,” Sheryl Lee says. “We began 2020 with excitement as we were underway with our plans for this year’s 30th celebration, and we all experienced the entire planet shut down in response to the Coronavirus epidemic. Each of our worlds evolved into something we had never seen.”
“The impact that this pandemic has had on so many lives globally has been vast, and our new normal is now before us,” she adds. “After much deliberation, we decided to take our World AIDS Day commemoration virtual and expand our programming. We will continue to fight stigma, raise HIV/AIDS awareness and other critical health issues, every dollar raised through our efforts has gone to help men, women, and children fighting HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases. The lights, the mic, and the DIVAS Simply Singing! is a show like no other.”
An acronym for “Divinely Inspired Victoriously Aware,” The D.I.V.A. Foundation is a national not-for-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization founded Ralph in 1990 as a memorial to the many friends she lost to HIV/AIDS as an original company member of “Dreamgirls” on Broadway.
The foundation stems from Sheryl’s deep concern for the lack of attention given to AIDS in the early years and now COVID-19 has exposed the huge health disparities that exist for people of color. The D.I.V.A. Foundation uniquely uses the transformational power of the arts as a vehicle to raise funds, awareness, erase the stigma still connected to HIV/AIDS, mental wellness, and educate people about STIs, HIV, Heart disease, Cancer and other life-threatening diseases. As their mission statement says, “We simply dare to care.”
Digital Double of Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Used in ‘Black Panther 2’
*While details of the “Black Panther” sequel remain on the low following the death of star Chadwick Boseman, executive producer Victoria Alonso says the follow-up to the blockbuster action film will not use a digital double for the late actor.
“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarín. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”
We previously reported, producers behind Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther” are said to be unsure on how to move forward with the sequel following the death of Boseman, who played the title role in the first film.
The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.
According to AJC.com, neither Disney executives nor director Ryan Coogler knew about his health challenges. The cast and crew were reportedly gearing up to begin filming the sequel next month.
Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief officer, was reportedly notified about Boseman’s failing health in an email house before he died.
Now, Disney is faced with two options on how to proceed with the “Black Panther” franchise. Hire a new actor and risk pissing off the fandom or allow Leticia Wright, who plays Black Panther’s sister Shuri, to take over the role (which actually occurs in one of the comic series).
Wright has said that she can’t begin to imagine filling Boseman’s shoes.
“We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about. The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it,” she said in a recent interview.
Alonso confirmed that Marvel hopes to pay tribute to Boseman’s legacy.
“Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, ‘Well, it was a long time.’ But it is not a long time. We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”
Michaela Coel on Internet Trolls: ‘Life Is Tricky Enough Being A Black Woman’
*Michaela Coel says she no longer cares what haters and Internet trolls think about her.
“The I May Destroy You” star spoke in WSJ. Magazine‘s November Innovator issue about how she previously handled the criticism she received about her appearance.
Cole admits that her previous hit series “Chewing Gum” “was probably the time when I looked for people’s opinions, and some of it hurt quite a lot,” she says.
The British actress claims she doesn’t pay attention to comments about her on social media these days, “because it doesn’t seem like a smart thing to do.”
READ MORE: Michaela Coel To Star In Her Sexual Assault Inspired Series For HBO ‘I May Destroy You’ [TEASER]
“Life is tricky enough navigating being a woman, being a black woman, being a dark-skinned woman in England on television. It’s so hard,” Coel adds.
Elsewhere in the interview, she shares her thoughts on the media’s treatment toward Black women.
“Who would have known that we would be where we are right now politically, in terms of police brutality, racism, the coronavirus and the inherent sort of strange biases that this virus has? Although everything is heartbreaking, I feel quite grateful to be able to present a show to the world that humanizes us right now,” Coel tells the publication.
“I think that since the media has really even existed, it has dehumanized black people. In many ways, it’s dehumanized and disempowered women. To be within the media, to challenge that, and to present us as fluid, multi-dimensional human people, just like everybody else, feels like a really amazing privilege,” she adds.
What do you think about Michaela Coel’s reason for ignoring her haters? Sound off in the comments.
