A Story That Needed to Be Told: 50 Cent Takes Us Inside Season 2 of ‘For Life’ / WATCH
*Award-winning hip-hop artist, actor and executive producer Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, is no stranger to telling the important stories with his multiple television projects. Recently, I spoke with Fifty as he shared why “For Life” is a must watch.
Chellz: What are you most excited about for Season 2?
50 Cent: I’m excited because we go through time periods of Isaac. The show is loosely based on Isaac Wright Jr’s life story as he was sentenced to 70 years plus life. The first person convicted under the Kingpin statute in the state of New Jersey and he represented himself in court. He ended up going to jail and becoming a prison rep, taking on cases that were similar to his case and coming back and getting himself out of jail. Its one of one –he’s a unicorn. When he told me the story he had an idea for a feature film and he told the story so vivid, I could see the story he was telling.
Chellz: Who’s idea was it for you to play your character? Did you throw that in there or did the writers say we need to add a little spice?
50 cent: Well with Hank (the writer), we talked about the dangers of maximum state prison. They put a lot of the danger in one character and I’m like its necessary for it to be there, for them to understand. Then you feel action that thriller energy.
Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, ABC’s “For Life” season 2 premiere happens on November 18 at 10|9c. New episodes stream the next day.
ABC’s Fall Shows Are Bringing the DRAMA Back to Network TV! / WATCH
*It’s the return of fall dramas and ABC is bringing the heat and the drama back to network TV, with the premieres of “Station 19” crossing over with “Grey’s Anatomy” and the return of the friendship drama, “A Million Little Things!”
Starting off with “Grey’s Anatomy” which returned on Thursday evening (11-12-20) with an explosive three hour crossover premiere that put first responders and essential workers in the limelight, battling the COVID-19 pandemic and ending in the most jaw dropping, unexpected, show stopping moment (*SPOILER ALERT) we’ve seen in a while!
The premiere saw the return of McDreamy, Patrick Dempsey, aka, Derek in what seems to be a dream sequence…but maybe not. You’ll have to watch to find out!
EURweb sat down with two of the stars of Grey’s Anatomy, Kelly McCreary (“Maggie”) and Anthony Hill (“Winston”) to talk about what to expect with this new season.
“We don’t know anything about Dr. Winston”, Hill said, so expect the unexpected from him! The season will be explosive! That is all we know for sure!
EURweb also sat down with the stars of Station 19, Jaina Lee Ortiz, “Andy” and Boris Kodjoe “Robert” and discussed the return of their show.
Jaina Lee Ortiz said that we can expect “DTJ…drama, trauma and joy” this season, as Andy and Robert try to work on their new marriage while both living in separate crisis.
Andy’s mom is alive, Robert is addicted to drugs, their boss was recently arrested and they are still all first responders, out there saving lives! So, what can viewers expect?
Well, expect that you will continue to see the Station 19 world collide with the Grey’s Anatomy world and it’s going to be like no other seasons before it.
Rounding out the ABC drama, is “A Million Little Things.” The show about friendship, surviving the loss of someone you care about and how you pick up the pieces and try to carry on.
EURweb sat down with Romany Malco and discussed the importance of having good friends around you.
“A Million Little Things is about a group of friends that are trying to do better, while mourning the loss of the ring leader of their group,” Romany Malco says.
This season we can expect to find out more about the mysterious red vehicle that ran over Eddie, who was left to die in the street and how Roman and Regina, who were anticipating adopting a baby, have to deal with the surrogate mother reneging and deciding to keep her baby. The season promises a lot of twists and turns, so buckle up! It’s going to be a bumpy ride!
“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” premiered Thursday November 12, 2020 on ABC . “A Million Little Things” premieres Thursday November 19, 2020 at 10/9c on ABC.
New Film ‘Come Away’ is The Tale of Two Classics with a Twist! / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*Did you know Peter Pan and Alice from Alice in Wonderland are brother and sister? Well, they are.
The new Relativity Media original film “Come Away” tells a different version of why Peter went to Neverland and wanted to stay a lost boy and why Alice went on her adventures.
Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo star in the film as Peter and Alice’s parents.
When tragedy strikes the family the ends find a way to come by using their imagination. While Peter wants to stay a lost boy, Alice knows that it’s time to grow up and put childish things away.
It’s unfortunate when children have to grow up too soon and they lose pieces of their childhood. We talked with the cast and asked Jordan A. Nash who plays Peter what he hopes to hold onto from his childhood as he grows up.
“I want to keep myself,” he says. He adds, “ I like to keep everything that’s creative about me.”
His answer is probably what most adults say they wish they had kept … to be able to stay true to the kid with a big imagination, the kid who was fearless and thought anything was possible. Sometimes when life starts to get real it changes our perspective and we change how we live how lives.
The film is directed by Brenda Chapman who is well known for her animated work such as “Brave,” “The Prince of Egypt,” and a host of other popular animated films. We asked her what was is like to direct her first live-action film that also put a twist on two childhood classics.
“It was a big challenge, but that was why I did it. Reading Marrisa (Kate Goodhill)’s beautiful script it was made me think okay if I’m going to do one (live-action film) this is it because I love both of those stories,” says Chapman.
If you also love both Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland you will enjoy the story of “Come Away” in theaters and at home On Demand from November 13.
Former President Barack Obama Praises Biden and Harris For Historic Presidential Victory
*Yesterday (11-07-20), former Vice-President Joe Biden was named President-elect after securing the most ballots in his home state of Pennsylvania.
In picking up the Keystone State, Biden earned 20 electoral college votes to add to his already acquired 253. Thus, moving the former VP past the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the Presidency, while eliminating all pathways for a Trump reelection. The candidates’ electoral vote numbers now stand at 290 for Biden and 214 for Trump.
By winning this year’s election, Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris now Vice President-elect have racked up a list of historic achievements.
President-elect Biden is the:
- First president to be elected from the State of Delaware
- First presidential candidate in 28 years to deny an incumbent president a second term in office (Last accomplished in 1992, when Democrat Bill Clinton defeated Republican George H.W. Bush)
- Second Catholic elected to the Office of the President (The first being John F. Kennedy)
- Oldest person to be elected President at the age of 77 (Taking the title away from Trump who was 70 at the time of his inauguration)
- Oldest sitting President as he will assume office at age 78 (Ronald Reagan previously held the title with the age of 77)
Vice President-elect Harris is the:
- First woman to assume the title of U.S. Vice President
- First Person-of Color to assume the title of U.S. Vice President
Upon Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania and the realization that Trump would not be receiving a second term, celebrations broke out across the United States as Biden supporters went to the streets to showcase their delight in there being a new Commander-in-Chief. Of course, everyone was not happy as Trump supporters also took to the streets; protesting the victory of Biden in some battleground states and parroting the rhetoric of Trump being that the election was manipulated due to voter fraud. An accusation that has yet to be proven.
However, in spite of this baseless allegation made with the intent of de-legitimizing Biden’s narrowing of the gap or even seizing of the lead in States such as North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania where Trump initially led, yesterday was a well-deserved and joyous night for the newly named President-elect and Vice President-elect to bask in.
After learning of Biden and Harris’s victory over Trump and their ascension to the White House, former President Barack Obama released a statement congratulating the democratic duo. His congratulatory message to his former Vice President can be read below.
Statement Congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden.
I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.
In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.
We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.
I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God.
Finally, I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involved in their own way, and everybody who voted for the first time. Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between.
Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.
Source: The Office of Barack Obama
