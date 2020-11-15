Now the Internet is Trippin’ on Kamala Harris’ Dating History with Montel Williams / Video

*Now that Kamala Harris is Vice President-elect, some folks who aren’t familiar with her are digging up anything they can find and making up stuff about it.

Such is the case with an old snap that’s making the rounds on social media showing TV host Montel Williams with his arm around Harris which naturally lead to a lot of (incorrect) online speculation over their history.

But TMZ pointed out that Williams has already acknowledged that he and the vice president-elect were once an item.

“[Harris] and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single,” he wrote in a tweet about a year ago, according to the site.

“So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

TELL IT LIKE IT TIS: Claudia Jordan Says Trump was Only Nice to Her ‘Cause ‘He Wanted to F**k!’ / VIDEO

The picture was taken in May 2001 at the Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis gala in California. At the time, Harris was working at the Office of the City Attorney of San Francisco. The other younhg lady in the photo is Williams’ daughter, Ashley

Harris went on to find love and married presumptive Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in 2014. Emhoff, by the way, is saying that he’ll leave his law firm in the next couple of weeks to support his wife when she assumes her position on Jan. 20.

Harris will be the first female vice president, as well as the first African-and South Asian-American person in the office.