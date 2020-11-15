Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Now the Internet is Trippin’ on Kamala Harris’ Dating History with Montel Williams / Video
*Now that Kamala Harris is Vice President-elect, some folks who aren’t familiar with her are digging up anything they can find and making up stuff about it.
Such is the case with an old snap that’s making the rounds on social media showing TV host Montel Williams with his arm around Harris which naturally lead to a lot of (incorrect) online speculation over their history.
But TMZ pointed out that Williams has already acknowledged that he and the vice president-elect were once an item.
“[Harris] and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single,” he wrote in a tweet about a year ago, according to the site.
“So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”
The picture was taken in May 2001 at the Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis gala in California. At the time, Harris was working at the Office of the City Attorney of San Francisco. The other younhg lady in the photo is Williams’ daughter, Ashley
Harris went on to find love and married presumptive Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in 2014. Emhoff, by the way, is saying that he’ll leave his law firm in the next couple of weeks to support his wife when she assumes her position on Jan. 20.
Harris will be the first female vice president, as well as the first African-and South Asian-American person in the office.
A Story That Needed to Be Told: 50 Cent Takes Us Inside Season 2 of ‘For Life’ / WATCH
*Award-winning hip-hop artist, actor and executive producer Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, is no stranger to telling the important stories with his multiple television projects. Recently, I spoke with Fifty as he shared why “For Life” is a must watch.
Chellz: What are you most excited about for Season 2?
50 Cent: I’m excited because we go through time periods of Isaac. The show is loosely based on Isaac Wright Jr’s life story as he was sentenced to 70 years plus life. The first person convicted under the Kingpin statute in the state of New Jersey and he represented himself in court. He ended up going to jail and becoming a prison rep, taking on cases that were similar to his case and coming back and getting himself out of jail. Its one of one –he’s a unicorn. When he told me the story he had an idea for a feature film and he told the story so vivid, I could see the story he was telling.
Chellz: Who’s idea was it for you to play your character? Did you throw that in there or did the writers say we need to add a little spice?
50 cent: Well with Hank (the writer), we talked about the dangers of maximum state prison. They put a lot of the danger in one character and I’m like its necessary for it to be there, for them to understand. Then you feel action that thriller energy.
Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, ABC’s “For Life” season 2 premiere happens on November 18 at 10|9c. New episodes stream the next day.
Claudia Jordan Says Trump was Only Nice to Her ‘Cause ‘He Wanted to F**k!’ / VIDEO
*Claudia Jordan, who once did a stint on “Celebrity Apprentice” says she thinks the only reason that President Donald Trump, then host of the show, was kind to her was because he wanted to sex her.
Jordan, who now hosts “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan” on Fox Soul appeared on the “Political Junkeez” podcast Friday, where she discussed her interactions with Trump during seasons 2 and 6 of the NBC reality competition series. Interestingly, she never comes right out and accuse him of anything inappropriate, she does insinuate he wanted some of that poontang!
“He was nice to me because he wanted to f–k,” she said. “Let’s call a spade a spade.”
Miss Jordan also went at those who confuse Trump’s perceived kindness towards her should cancel accusations of racism.
“Let me tell you — more than a few slave masters were having sex with black women,” she added. “You can still be racist and have sex with a black woman or want to. I need people to stop with that nonsense.”
On top of this new revelation by Jordan about Trump’s intentions,it was just last month that Jordan claimed Trump attempted to kiss her twice and told her not to date black men because they weren’t as financially stable.
“He called me a few times and … he would tell me that I shouldn’t waste my time with black men, dating them, which I was at the time dating an Olympic athlete, Black man, and who is the best in the world,” she shared on “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef.”
“And I was like, ‘Wait, why would you say that to me?’ And he said, ‘Cause they don’t have money.’ And I was like, ‘Hmm, okay. So just throw away the whole race because they don’t have the money to you.’ So I told him, I said… ‘That’s not a cool thing.’”
Diddy Takes A Dive and it’s Hilarious and it’s Gone Viral! / WATCH :)
*We’ll give Sean “Diddy” Combs credit for knowing he needs to work on his pool diving technique. However, we wonder if he’s in over his head. Either that or he’s showing us he comedic side.
We say that because the other day Combs posted a video to his TikTok account. “Working on my dive” is how he noted the vid which showed the entertainment mogul in swim trunks at the end of a pool, putting on goggles, steeling himself with a deep breath before diving head, hands and feet first into the water. Folks, it was not pretty as you can plainly see for yourself. In an y event, the reaction on social media was swift.
The short clip racked up over 700,000 views in under 20 hours and went viral across platforms.
@diddyBeen practicing my dive♬ original sound – Diddy
Twitter user @taddmike posted the TikTok video noting, “ABSOLUTELY HOWLING AT THIS VIDEO OF DIDDY DIVING INTO A POOL LMAOOOOOOOOOOO”
Others quickly made Diddy’s non-form a meme, inserting him into Spider-Man scenes, an NFL Cincinnati Bengals tackle, doing an Olympic hurdle, and a video game cage fight, reports the NY Post.
