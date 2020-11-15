Other News
Senate Approves Long-Awaited Medal of Honor for Army Sergeant Alwyn Cashe Who ‘Died Saving His Men’
*ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — After a 15-year effort by his family and members of Congress, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to authorize a posthumous Medal of Honor award for U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Alwyn Cashe.
Introduced by U.S. Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), the bill waives a federal law that requires a Medal of Honor be awarded within five years of the actions that prompted it.
The House of Representatives passed it on Sept. 22, but its momentum slowed while Senate Republicans were focused on Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation process. The bill will go to the White House to be signed into law. It permits the Department of Defense to waive the five-year rule for Cashe.
Cashe died on Nov. 8, 2005, from injuries he sustained while rescuing his fellow soldiers from a vehicle destroyed by an Improvised Explosive Device in Iraq.
“I am so grateful the Senate passed our bill to pave the way for the President to award Alwyn Cashe the Medal of Honor,” said Murphy, who represents the Sanford, Fla., and Oviedo Fla., communities where Cashe was born and raised.
“We are now very close to recognizing this unbelievably heroic soldier, who died saving his men, with our nation’s highest award for combat valor, which he earned beyond a shadow of a doubt.”
Murphy’s co-sponsors were effusive after the bill cleared the Senate on the eve of Veterans Day.
“We are one step closer to properly recognizing Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe for his bravery in risking his own life to save his fellow soldiers,” said Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL. “He is deserving of the Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest military award for bravery on the battlefield, and we urge President [Donald] Trump to quickly sign our bill into law to make sure that happens.”
“It’s not every day you read an extraordinary story like Alwyn Cashe’s,” Waltz, a former Army Special Forces officer, said. “His bravery in the face of danger has inspired so many already, and this is a significant step forward to properly recognize him for his heroism.”
Cashe will be the 91st African American serviceman to receive the Medal of honor.
The long, hard road to now
Cashe was born on July 13, 1970, the youngest of a blended family of 18 children. He is remembered by his sister as a “rambunctious, spoiled, somewhat bad kid” with a passion for the outdoors.
“He was very outdoorsy,” said Kasinal Cashe White, 62, a registered nurse in Tallahassee, Fla. “His favorite times were when he had a gun on his hip or a fishing pole in his hands.”
After graduating from Oviedo High in 1988, Cashe enlisted in the U.S. Army, where, as an infantryman, he served tours of duty in the 1991 Gulf War and during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
On Oct. 17, 2005, acting as a platoon sergeant for 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, Cashe, and his troops embarked on a mission to clear a route in the city of Daliaya.
According to Military Times reports, Cashe was in the lead Bradley Fighting Vehicle when it struck an Improvised Explosive Device, rupturing the vehicle’s fuel cell, covering him in fuel, and causing the Bradley to engulf into flames.
While ablaze and under heavy gunfire from insurgents, Cashe rescued six soldiers from the burning vehicle, returning multiple times and refusing medical assistance until everyone was pulled from the burning wreckage.
At the end of the skirmish, an interpreter was killed in action, with 10 soldiers wounded, seven severely.
Cashe was flown to a medical facility in Germany after having 72% of his body severely burned before being transported to Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.
When the news of her brother’s incident first came to light, White thought little of it.
“I was told that Al had been hurt,” she said. “My sister, Bernadine, told me he’d been in an accident, so I thought maybe he broke his leg.”
During her commute from her then-Lake Butler, Fla., home to Gainesville, Fla., where she was working as an intensive care nurse, she received another call: the description of his condition was downgraded from “hurt” to “wounded.”
“Now, you’ve got my full attention,” she said. “I was routed to the doctor in Iraq that told me Al had been burned and was in critical condition. That’s not a term that’s used loosely. All I could think was, ‘please don’t let my brother die. Send him home to me.’”
The fog of war made initial reports of the action sketchy. Unaware of how badly wounded Cashe was and the extent of his heroism, mainly performing a rescue while taking on enemy gunfire, his battalion commander at the time, now-Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, nominated Cashe for the Silver Star.
Along with a Purple Heart, that award was presented to Cashe’s mother outside his hospital room, where he lay fatally wounded.
Meanwhile, the hospital staff provided Cashe’s sister with more details of his actions on that fateful day in Daliaya.
“They were telling me that my brother was a hero, but, in the U.S., that’s a word we throw around a lot,” said White. “But, I did my research and concluded that my brother deserved a Medal of Honor.”
After getting the “run-around” from former Sen. Bill Nelson and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who both claimed they could not aid in her efforts to upgrade Cashe’s Silver Star to a Medal of Honor, Rep. Murphy took up the mantle.
“She called me and said, ‘Ms. White, I’ve been reading your brother’s story, and I can’t believe a Florida citizen did this, and there’s not a building named after him. I will support you,’” said White.
On July 14, 2014, a new Army Reserve Center in Sanford, Florida got Cashe’s name. The Oviedo, Florida post office was renamed in his honor in May 2019.
Buoyed by additional statements provided to the Army by Brito to justify upgrading Cashe’s award to a Silver Star, Murphy, Waltz, and Crenshaw reached out to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper last fall to formally request the upgrade.
“After giving the nomination careful consideration, I agree that SFC Cashe’s actions merit award of the Medal of Honor,” Esper responded in a letter to Waltz on Aug. 24.
“However, 10 U.S.C. § 7274 requires that the Medal of Honor be awarded ‘within five years after the date of the act justifying the award.’ Before we can take further action with this nomination, Congress must waive this time limit. Once legislation is enacted authorizing the President of the United States to award, if he so chooses, the Medal of Honor to SFC Cashe, I will provide my endorsement to the President.”
After skepticism born of a decade and a half of trying, White said she is elated at the news.
“My heart is overjoyed. We now have passed the Senate, which means we have full support,” she said. “This means more than you’ll ever know because now all we need is for the president to sign off on the endorsement, and my brother, Sgt. First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, will finally get the medal he deserves, our nation’s highest honor.”
(Edited by Daniel Kucin Jr. and David Matthew)
The post Senate Approves Long-Awaited Medal of Honor for Army Sergeant Who ‘Died Saving His Men’ appeared first on Zenger News.
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2020 Genesis G90
Other Trim Levels:
5.0-litre Ultimate
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 17-speaker Lexicon system AM/FM/HD audio system with SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android: Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 3.3-liter, 6-cylinder/365-hp (horsepower)
Recommended Fuel: Premium
Standard Fuel Mileage: 17-city/25-hwy
What’s New: The first generation G90 has undergone a mid-cycle refresh.
To continue reading the review, click here.
About The Reviewer: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices by tuning in here.
The High Cost of Jail Phone Calls – But WHY?
*While most people don’t think about it because they don’t have to, for some people the price of someone calling from jail can be incredibly high…just ask Shawn Barrera-Leaf.
Her son Gabe has been incarcerated for almost three years. She recently calculated – based on credit cards and bank account statements – that she and her husband have spent $14,268 on phone calls for her son to call from jail over the past three years.
Their son has been behind bars at three different facilities in Michigan, including a stretch of almost three months in Isabella County Jail. According to Shawn, it cost her $18.97 to speak with him for 15 minutes.
MORE ON EURweb: The Black Hat/Hey Sisters, it’s Not Our Job (Black Men) to Defend You Against Criticism – Stop Doing Sh*t That Requires Defending and GROW UP
Advocates say the price of using telephones behind bars is essential for those on the outside to stay in touch with individuals incarcerated and vice versa. With the rise of COVID-19 that has caused a pandemic for much of 2020, in-person visitations at jails and prisons have been greatly reduced or suspended. Therefore, telephone connection is vital.
“When he calls, sometimes he doesn’t talk much,” Barrera-Leaf told CBS News. “But having the outside connection is still so important. “We used to go out to dinner and enjoy social time, two or three times a week, but we no longer do those things. We’ve redirected those funds so that we can use it for him or use it to pay these expenses we weren’t encountering before.”
For inquiring minds, they want to know, “Why are the call rates so high?” Advocates and others familiar with the sky-high calls say inmates are subject to monopolies and surcharges because they’re unable to shop around for phone providers. Nationwide, those familiar with the Prison Policy Initiative say, a 15-minute call from jail is $5.74, but can jump as high as $24.82.
Yet, there seems to be help on the way – maybe. In September, almost 400 organizations urged the U.S. Senate to intervene, which resulted in the government body drafting and passing the Martha Wright Phone Justice Act. The bill is aimed at banning jail facilities across the country from receiving compensation from communication providers, which is a major reason for the high price of calls. The next phase of the bill has stalled on Capitol Hill.
Click here for more on this story via MSN News.
Larry Buford: Understanding the Multicolored Bigotry of America!
*“Despite our differences, much more unites us than divides us” – Senator John McCain
If former Republican White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Karl Rove, is the E.F. Hutton of politics, whose advertising slogan was “When E.F. Hutton talks, people listen,” then I think we should listen to Karl Rove.
The title of an article written by Rove, published in the Wall Street Journal, says it all: “Election Result Won’t Be Overturned.” As an advisor to the Trump administration, even Rove says it’s over for Trump, stating, “Recounts occasionally change margins in the hundreds, never in the tens of thousands.”
That said, I would like to address the supporters of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris election. This is not the time to gloat, but a time to have meaningful and reasonable conversation with those who feel loss. Both Trump and Biden received over 7 million votes for an unprecedented combined voter turnout of 15 million and counting. There’s a plausible reason for that.
There’s a new class of citizenry that has emerged called the White Working Class (WWC) who feel they are not being heard nor understood in the forum of class studies which include Black, Latino, Native American, Asian, LGBT and others (not to mention religious groups). To them, I could declare (but I won’t) as a Black man “now you know how it feels.” You can color this to define your own plight, but in his 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech, to deflate intolerance (hatred, bigotry) Dr. Martin Luther King said, “In the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.” And that was from a time where we see some things that continue to this today as he answered the question “When will you [Blacks] be satisfied?”
MORE NEWS: Chris Rock Slams Civil Rights Movies for Making ‘Racism Look Very Fixable’ [VIDEO]
Dr. King said, “We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality. We can never be satisfied as long as our bodies, heavy with the fatigue of travel, cannot gain lodging in the motels of the highways and the hotels of the cities. We cannot be satisfied as long as the negro’s basic mobility is from a smaller ghetto to a larger one. We can never be satisfied as long as our children are stripped of their self-hood and robbed of their dignity by signs stating: ‘For Whites Only’. We cannot be satisfied as long as a Negro in Mississippi cannot vote and a Negro in New York believes he has nothing for which to vote. No, no, we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until ‘justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”” That’s the story of Blacks in America; other groups have their own stories to tell.
Reportedly, the WWC make up the largest single voting bloc from perhaps 40-54% of the entire electorate according to some estimates. Law Professor John F. Banzhaf of George Washington University says, “Calling them ‘blue collar workers’ is inaccurate, and underestimates their number and influence, because even many people with only a high school [diploma] work in offices as salespersons, customer representatives, clerks or high-level assistants, etc., not in traditional blue collar positions.”
Now, during this presidential transition period, we see and hear the WWC and the far-right evangelicals echoing the baseless, empty words of President Trump – fraud, fake, rigged – without cause and without evidence. Even some ministries open their programs in prayer, then go right into poisonous, dangerous rhetoric like “the democrats are after you!” The very people who should be promoting peace and unity, are instead promoting violence and division. And why would they embrace such a character that Trump has displayed these past four years? What’s he hiding? What did he compromise?
Author Michael D’Antonio writes: “Unlike Nixon, who only faced federal trouble, which he escaped thanks to a pardon from Gerald Ford, Trump will be succeeded by a Democrat he spent years insulting. Whether Trump could pardon himself is unclear, but even if he could, he still faces the potential of peril in state courts – where no pardon emanating from the White House can save him.”
While Republican voters complain of Democrats giving away the store; Democrats hold that Republicans will do anything for power and to maintain class inequality and inequity.
America! We are in this thing together. As the late Senator John McCain said, “Despite our differences, much more unites us than divides us.” So, why don’t we as a beautiful multicolored people, one nation under God, choose love, peace and unity over bigotry, violence and division?
Please share your thoughts in the user-friendly, no-obligation comment section below.
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]
