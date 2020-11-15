Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Diddy Takes A Dive and it’s Hilarious and it’s Gone Viral! / WATCH :)
*We’ll give Sean “Diddy” Combs credit for knowing he needs to work on his pool diving technique. However, we wonder if he’s in over his head. Either that or he’s showing us he comedic side.
We say that because the other day Combs posted a video to his TikTok account. “Working on my dive” is how he noted the vid which showed the entertainment mogul in swim trunks at the end of a pool, putting on goggles, steeling himself with a deep breath before diving head, hands and feet first into the water. Folks, it was not pretty as you can plainly see for yourself. In an y event, the reaction on social media was swift.
The short clip racked up over 700,000 views in under 20 hours and went viral across platforms.
MORE NEWS: Chadwick Boseman's Manager Honors 'Black Panther' Star with Arm Tattoo
@diddyBeen practicing my dive♬ original sound – Diddy
Twitter user @taddmike posted the TikTok video noting, “ABSOLUTELY HOWLING AT THIS VIDEO OF DIDDY DIVING INTO A POOL LMAOOOOOOOOOOO”
Others quickly made Diddy’s non-form a meme, inserting him into Spider-Man scenes, an NFL Cincinnati Bengals tackle, doing an Olympic hurdle, and a video game cage fight, reports the NY Post.
Claudia Jordan Says Trump was Only Nice to Her ‘Cause ‘He Wanted to F**k!’ / VIDEO
*Claudia Jordan, who once did a stint on “Celebrity Apprentice” says she thinks the only reason that President Donald Trump, then host of the show, was kind to her was because he wanted to sex her.
Jordan, who now hosts “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan” on Fox Soul appeared on the “Political Junkeez” podcast Friday, where she discussed her interactions with Trump during seasons 2 and 6 of the NBC reality competition series. Interestingly, she never comes right out and accuse him of anything inappropriate, she does insinuate he wanted some of that poontang!
“He was nice to me because he wanted to f–k,” she said. “Let’s call a spade a spade.”
MUST SEE FAIL: Diddy Takes A Dive and it's Hilarious and it's Gone Viral! / WATCH 🙂
Miss Jordan also went at those who confuse Trump’s perceived kindness towards her should cancel accusations of racism.
“Let me tell you — more than a few slave masters were having sex with black women,” she added. “You can still be racist and have sex with a black woman or want to. I need people to stop with that nonsense.”
On top of this new revelation by Jordan about Trump’s intentions,it was just last month that Jordan claimed Trump attempted to kiss her twice and told her not to date black men because they weren’t as financially stable.
“He called me a few times and … he would tell me that I shouldn’t waste my time with black men, dating them, which I was at the time dating an Olympic athlete, Black man, and who is the best in the world,” she shared on “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef.”
“And I was like, ‘Wait, why would you say that to me?’ And he said, ‘Cause they don’t have money.’ And I was like, ‘Hmm, okay. So just throw away the whole race because they don’t have the money to you.’ So I told him, I said… ‘That’s not a cool thing.’”
Another Rapper Shot in Dallas: Lil Boosie Takes A Bullet in the Leg Days After Mo3 Slaying
*After initial reports broke, it’s now confirmed that Louisiana rapper #LilBoosie did get shot in his leg during a shooting in the parking lot of Big T Plaza in Dallas, TX.
He’s said to be doing ok with a non-life threatening injury below his knee. Details are still emerging.
It should be noted however, that the shooting comes just days after rapper Boozie’s buddy, rapper/singer Mo3 was shot dead in Dallas on a freeway. Word is Mo3 had been feuding with a fellow rapper, but it’s unclear if there’s any connection between that and his slaying.
Meanwhile, cops haven’t arrested a suspect yet in Mo’s death case quite yet. It’s also unclear if there is any connection between his fatal shooting and Boosie’s incident.
MORE NEWS: Singer Jeremih Hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19 … On a Ventilator
View this post on Instagram
Chadwick Boseman’s Manager Honors ‘Black Panther’ Star with Arm Tattoo
*Chadwick Boseman’s Manager has memorialized the actor with a new arm tattoo.
Chris Huvane of Management 360 posted on Instagram and Facebook a photo showing off the tat of the “Black Panther” star.
“Now you’re permanently near my heart, CB,” Huvane captioned the Oct. 21 post. He reportedly commissioned artist Nathan Kostechko to design the ink featuring Boseman smilimg with his hand over his forehead.
“That beautiful smile. We all miss you so much,” continued the post. “It gives me solace to know that the world finally understands the powerful force that you were. The reaction to your passing is beyond overwhelming and confirms the notion that I indeed did get to witness greatness on earth,” he added.
“You made every little village of friends feel important, whether it was watching the fights at my crib or going on a world tour to support the art you created. … I am devastated and gutted that you are not here. I am angry that your life was cut short and that the world has to mourn. But I also feel lucky that Tory [Kittles] introduced us many years ago not knowing that I would get to actually represent you and your art,” Huvane wrote.
READ MORE: Chadwick Boseman's Brother is Celebrating Two Years of Being Cancer Free
“I feel lucky that I had an inside peek into the world you built around you. I now have another village of friends because of you. And even some new family. I will miss and think of you until the day I die, CB. Love you, King,” the post concluded.
Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his illness publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long battle with the disease.
Boseman’s longtime trainer Addison Henderson was among those who knew about the diagnosis.
“I used to tell Chad, ‘Man, you remind me of my dad,'” Henderson explained, referring to his father who beat cancer four times, Complex reports. “‘You guys are fighters, and you never stop moving forward.’ For us, it was just like, ‘Let’s keep going, let’s keep doing what you want to do, let’s keep training.’ And then, me and Logan and his family, his wife [Taylor Simone Ledward], we were always just here to support him.”
According to Boseman’s agent, Michael Greene, it was the actor’s mother Carolyn who inspired the decision to keep his illness on the low.
“[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him,” Greene told The Hollywood Reporter.
“He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person.”
