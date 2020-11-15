Diddy Takes A Dive and it’s Hilarious and it’s Gone Viral! / WATCH :)

*Claudia Jordan, who once did a stint on “Celebrity Apprentice” says she thinks the only reason that President Donald Trump, then host of the show, was kind to her was because he wanted to sex her.

Jordan, who now hosts “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan” on Fox Soul appeared on the “Political Junkeez” podcast Friday, where she discussed her interactions with Trump during seasons 2 and 6 of the NBC reality competition series. Interestingly, she never comes right out and accuse him of anything inappropriate, she does insinuate he wanted some of that poontang!

“He was nice to me because he wanted to f–k,” she said. “Let’s call a spade a spade.”

Miss Jordan also went at those who confuse Trump’s perceived kindness towards her should cancel accusations of racism.

“Let me tell you — more than a few slave masters were having sex with black women,” she added. “You can still be racist and have sex with a black woman or want to. I need people to stop with that nonsense.”

On top of this new revelation by Jordan about Trump’s intentions,it was just last month that Jordan claimed Trump attempted to kiss her twice and told her not to date black men because they weren’t as financially stable.

“He called me a few times and … he would tell me that I shouldn’t waste my time with black men, dating them, which I was at the time dating an Olympic athlete, Black man, and who is the best in the world,” she shared on “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef.”

“And I was like, ‘Wait, why would you say that to me?’ And he said, ‘Cause they don’t have money.’ And I was like, ‘Hmm, okay. So just throw away the whole race because they don’t have the money to you.’ So I told him, I said… ‘That’s not a cool thing.’”