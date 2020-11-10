It Ain’t That Good! Woman Arrested After Pretending to be FBI Agent to Get Free Chick-fil-A

*It’s no secret that a lot of people love #ChickfilA, but we hope that you wouldn’t go so far as to commit a crime in order to get your hands on it. A Georgia woman took things way too far and was recently arrested after she pretended to be an FBI agent to ensure she got some free Chick-fil-A.

@Newsweek reports, Kimberly George Ragsdale allegedly told Chick-fil-A workers in Dallas, Georgia, she was a federal agent and would have them arrested if they didn’t give her free food, according to local police. Ragsdale reportedly demanded free meals from the Chick-fil-A several times throughout the past week culminating with her arrest on November 5th.

Her behavior made the restaurant staff suspicious and they eventually contacted police. When authorities confronted Ragsdale, 47, in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A, she allegedly told the arresting officer she was a federal agent and that her credentials were electronic.

