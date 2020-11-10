Social Heat
It Ain’t That Good! Woman Arrested After Pretending to be FBI Agent to Get Free Chick-fil-A
*It’s no secret that a lot of people love #ChickfilA, but we hope that you wouldn’t go so far as to commit a crime in order to get your hands on it. A Georgia woman took things way too far and was recently arrested after she pretended to be an FBI agent to ensure she got some free Chick-fil-A.
@Newsweek reports, Kimberly George Ragsdale allegedly told Chick-fil-A workers in Dallas, Georgia, she was a federal agent and would have them arrested if they didn’t give her free food, according to local police. Ragsdale reportedly demanded free meals from the Chick-fil-A several times throughout the past week culminating with her arrest on November 5th.
Her behavior made the restaurant staff suspicious and they eventually contacted police. When authorities confronted Ragsdale, 47, in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A, she allegedly told the arresting officer she was a federal agent and that her credentials were electronic.
Social Heat
50 Cent on the Influence of ‘Many Men’ in 2020, Pop Smoke’s Successful Posthumous Album & More / Watch
*Just in case you weren’t aware, today is the official premiere of 50 Cent’s exclusive interview with Spotify’s Creative Director, Head of Urban Music, Carl Chery.
50 Cent’s sit down is part of an ongoing, limited interview series produced under Spotify’s RapCaviar umbrella, which will be live on Spotify RapCaviar’s Twitter and Instagram.
With leading hip hop artists like Pop Smoke, 21 Savage and more paying homage to 50 Cent’s iconic “Many Men,” the track has proven to be one of the most influential songs of 2020, a long 17 years after its initial release.
In today’s interview, 50 discusses:
- His reactions to the continued success of Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon and its intersection with his own debut project, Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- The evolution of “Many Men” becoming a war chant within hip hop, acknowledging 21 Savage’s use in his shots towards Jeezy
- And more
The final interviews from the limited series including 50 Cent’s GRAMMY predictions will air Wednesday November 11th and Friday November 13.
Coronavirus
Good News! Pfizer Says its Vaccine is 90% Effective in Preventing COVID-19
*We know many of you aren’t too thrilled about the possibility of having to take a vaccine for #COVID19, but news of its developments is not slowing down. Healthcare and pharmaceutical company #Pfizer, has just announced that its vaccine is over 90% effective.
According to @reuters, Pfizer said on Monday that the experimental vaccine it has been working on, alongside #BIONTech, has proven itself to be effective in most coronavirus cases they have tried it on. Both companies are the first to release successful data from a clinical trial of the vaccine.
“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive said. “We are breaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it the most with infection rates setting new records
Social Heat
King Von Update: Rapper Timothy Leeks (AKA Lul Tim) Being Charged for Murder
*While family, friends and fans continue to mourn the tragic murder of 26-year-old Chicago rapper King Von, Atlanta police say they have now charged his shooting suspect.
Authorities have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Timothy Leeks, also known as Lul Tim, who is being charged for Von’s murder, which took place outside a downtown nightclub early Friday morning (Nov. 6). Von, real name Dayvon Bennett, was among six people shot moments after a fight broke out at the Monaco Hookah Lounge. Von was among two people killed in the shooting, with a third still in critical condition.
Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker says, “Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound. The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.” GBI investigators, who are investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting, say the names of the additional victims have not been released, and it’s still unclear who shot them. It’s said the officers tried to intervene in the shooting. Two were in uniform working off-duty security for the lounge, with a third on-duty nearby. None were injured.
