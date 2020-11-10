Asian Doll Claims King Von is Speaking to Her Through Spiritual Adviser, Blames Crew for His Death [VIDEO]

*The death of rapper King Von has allegedly sparked some inner fighting within his personal crew.

Over the weekend, King Von’s manager, Jameson Francois, called out the folks making speculations about his death — taking aim specifically at Von’s ex-girlfriend, Asian Doll.

Francois says Asian has been speaking to King Von in the afterlife through her spiritual advisor.

“Let one more person from the outside that’s close to Von keep on with all this goofy shit,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I promise I’ma expose all that goofy shit, ’cause I was there n got shot behind this. Y’all stop blaming people y’all don’t even know what happen or who was involved. Y’all see one camera angle and think y’all figured it out. That goes for [ex]-girlfriend, family, or whoever.”

Asian Doll has been using social media to publicly grieve Von’s murder. In the process, she claims that in his last words, Von blamed his friends for his death.

“Von’s last words ‘y’all let them n-ggas get up on me,'” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “stop crying y’all let them get me. Y’all left my boy when he was unarmed & he would’ve hawked mfs down for them & spent AGAIN & AGAIN & AGAIN sh*t crazy I knew my boy HEART & LOYALTY wasn’t deserved he OK tho.”

Francois responded to her allegations during an interview with DJ Akademiks on Monday.

“She’s talking about she talking to Von through her spiritual advisor from after death,” he said. He then reads alleged text messages from Asian Doll before adding: “So you talking to the dead now, Asain Doll? Von from the afterlife is telling Asian Doll these ‘facts,’ guys.”

Asian Doll wasted no time clapping back at Von’s manager.

“Everything he said, that ain’t even shit,” Asian Doll said. “Why do you feel like you need to come at the girlfriend? Everybody said something about y’all the whole world said something about y’all.”

You can watch Francois' full interviewwith Akademiks below.

