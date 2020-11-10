News
Asian Doll Claims King Von is Speaking to Her Through Spiritual Adviser, Blames Crew for His Death [VIDEO]
*The death of rapper King Von has allegedly sparked some inner fighting within his personal crew.
Over the weekend, King Von’s manager, Jameson Francois, called out the folks making speculations about his death — taking aim specifically at Von’s ex-girlfriend, Asian Doll.
Francois says Asian has been speaking to King Von in the afterlife through her spiritual advisor.
“Let one more person from the outside that’s close to Von keep on with all this goofy shit,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I promise I’ma expose all that goofy shit, ’cause I was there n got shot behind this. Y’all stop blaming people y’all don’t even know what happen or who was involved. Y’all see one camera angle and think y’all figured it out. That goes for [ex]-girlfriend, family, or whoever.”
Asian Doll has been using social media to publicly grieve Von’s murder. In the process, she claims that in his last words, Von blamed his friends for his death.
“Von’s last words ‘y’all let them n-ggas get up on me,'” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “stop crying y’all let them get me. Y’all left my boy when he was unarmed & he would’ve hawked mfs down for them & spent AGAIN & AGAIN & AGAIN sh*t crazy I knew my boy HEART & LOYALTY wasn’t deserved he OK tho.”
Francois responded to her allegations during an interview with DJ Akademiks on Monday.
“She’s talking about she talking to Von through her spiritual advisor from after death,” he said. He then reads alleged text messages from Asian Doll before adding: “So you talking to the dead now, Asain Doll? Von from the afterlife is telling Asian Doll these ‘facts,’ guys.”
Asian Doll wasted no time clapping back at Von’s manager.
“Everything he said, that ain’t even shit,” Asian Doll said. “Why do you feel like you need to come at the girlfriend? Everybody said something about y’all the whole world said something about y’all.”
You can watch Francois’ full interviewwith Akademiks below.
Arkansas Police Chief Resigns After Wishing ‘Death to All’ Democrats [VIDEO]
*A Marshall, Arkansas police chief has resigned after wishing death on all Democrats amid Joe Biden’s election win.
Police Chief Lang Holland took to Parler—a website described as a “free speech social media focused on protecting user’s rights”—to call for violence against people that don’t share his extremist political views.
“Death to all Marxist Democrats,” he wrote before adding: “Take no prisoners leave no survivors! Throw water on them in restaurants. Push them off sidewalks.”
Screenshots of his posts have been shared across social media platforms.
In one post, Holland wrote: “Do not forget what these Marxist Democrat b* have tried to do. When you see one in public get in their face do not give them peace. Throw water on them at restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done.”
Arkansas police chief is forced to resign after he threatened to ‘shoot BLM and Antifa protesters’ https://t.co/Vn0oEBEqFK
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 9, 2020
In another post Holland shared an illustration of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing orange prison-style jumpsuits.
“I pray all those in that picture hang on the gallows and are drawn and quartered!!!!” he captioned the image. “Anything less is not acceptable.”
The city’s mayor condemned the hateful messages.
“The City of Marshall strongly condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media,” a statement from the city’s mayor, Kevin Elliot, reads. “His remarks in no way reflect City Government or the people of Marshall Arkansas.”
Holland allegedly belongs to several far-right Facebook groups including “The Patriots” and “The Ozark Proud Boys,” per Complex.
“In response to Mr. Holland’s remarks, I, Kevin Elliot as the Mayor of the City of Marshall consulted with the attorneys for legal advice concerning these social media posts,” the statement continued. “Upon my meeting with Mr. Holland he resigned as Police Chief for the City of Marshall effective immediately.”
In response to the controversy, the Marshall’s Police Department has reportedly deactivated its Facebook page.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Athlete and the Reality Star
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Interesting statement from the celebrity/reality star who is only famous because of the former A+/A list athlete she once married. I thought the friendship with the family ended because she hooked up with the alliterate athlete when he was on a “break” from the girlfriend he cheats on quite often. The athlete hooks up with a lot of the friends on the “breaks,” and the friends all get sent to the island of misfit toys while the athlete faces no consequences.
Can you guess the reality star and the athlete?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Keke Palmer Reacts to Backlash Over Her Comments About EBT Cards and Healthy Food
*Keke Palmer is catching heat for suggesting EBT cards should only be used to purchase healthy foods.
The actress/singer shared her take on the matter on Twitter on Monday, writing: “Imagine if your EBT card could only work on healthy items.”
As expected, several fans flooded her comments to note that “healthy items” are not always affordable and accessible to everyone in America.
Palmer went on to tag Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in a tweet stating that “EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered healthy.”
The food fight started when Palmer shared her thoughts about pricey healthy food. She stated, “You never realize what healthy food is actually worth until you decide to eat extremely healthy and notice that everything is a million dollars .. !!! I see corporations know the nutritious valuable off top.”
Hey @KamalaHarris I know you just started but me and my friends were talking about it and we think EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered HEALTHY. Xoxo
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020
In a follow-up tweet, Palmer attempted to clarify her message, writing “my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards,” she wrote.
“This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce,” she added.
To clarify my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards.
This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce.
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020
One follower tweeted in response, “The first issue that needs to be addressed is the lack of access to these healthier foods in poor communities and communities of color. Your original idea of EBT only working on “healthy” foods completely overlooks this problem.”
Another commented, “Food deserts make it hard to get healthy food for many poor people. Rather than putting the blame on poor people for eating unhealthily, we should instead ask why capitalism creates situations where unhealthy, over-processed foods are all that many families can afford.”
Do you agree?
