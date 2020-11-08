Entertainment
Hip Hop Legends Reflect on Their Careers on TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’ Tonight (11/8) At 10pm E/P
*(SILVER SPRING, MD) – TV One’s edgy docu-series UNCENSORED, which explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities, continues with UNCENSORED: Best of Hip Hop today, Sunday, November 8 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 P.M. ET/10C.
The episode will re-air on Wednesday, November 11 at 10 PM/9C. This episode of UNCENSORED highlights some of Hip Hop’s greatest artists, featuring commentary from Faith Evans, Snoop Dogg, Charlamagne Tha God, K. Michelle, Rick Ross, Jermaine Dupri, Lala Anthony and Nick Cannon who reflect on the biggest music and moments in hip hop history.
The auto-biographical series delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped – and sometimes haunted – their careers.
The all-new bonus episodes continue with UNCENSORED. Black Hollywood and UNCENSORED: Big Break. Each week viewers get a glimpse into the lives of high-profile celebrities as they reveal their stories — in their own words.
Politics
How Sweet it is! LeBron Trolls Trump on Twitter After Biden Victory
*LeBron James is gettin’ him some “gitback.” Yep, the NBA superstar sent out a funny, but serious message when he took to Twitter to express his feelings on Joe Biden‘s presidential victory over Donald Trump.
James tweeted an edited photo of President-elect Joe Biden “blocking” President Trump after the former vice president clinched the race for the White House on Saturday
Those who are familiar, know the original image is of James when he famously and fabulously blocked then Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala layup shot during the 2016 NBA Finals. The snap James shared Saturday shows Biden’s face edited onto his body and Trump’s face edited onto Iguodala’s.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
The Associated Press, CNN, Fox News and other news outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday following days of vote counting across the country. Officials continue to count votes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Alaska.
Trump has refused to concede the race and vowed to pursue legal challenges in states across the country.
Like we said up top, this is “gitback” time for James who had to put up Trump regularly attacked him James over his over the protests against police brutality that professional athletes have adopted in recent years during which they kneel during the National Anthem.
“LeBron James sucks!” chants at the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/XbSZrhn961
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020
As recently as this past Monday, Trump went at James during a campaign rally, where supporters responded by chanting “Lebron James sucks.”
In 2017 James called Trump a “bum” after the president said NBA player Stephen Curry was not welcome at the White House after the Golden State Warriors’ championship victory. Curry previously said that he did not want the NBA team to visit the White House due to Trump.
We must also note that on Saturday James shared several tweets celebrating Biden’s victory, including a gif of him smoking a cigar.
The post tagged the More than a Vote organization, the voting rights group James launched this year aimed in part at mobilizing Black voters.
Gospel
LA Megachurch Pastor Told Christians They Could Abstain from Voting (for ‘Lesser of Two Evils’) / WATCH
*Fred Price Jr., lead pastor of Crenshaw Christian Center in Los Angeles, one of the nation’s largest megachurches, reportedly told Christians recently to “vote their conscience” in the Nov. 3 election.
Price added that Christians’ conscientious decision can include “abstention from voting at all because voting for the lesser of two evils is still evil,” according to “The Christian Post,”
“Some of you have decided I’m going to vote for the lesser of two evils,” Price said. “If that helps you sleep at night, I get it. Do you know that you’re still voting for evil?”
Of course, Price’s reference to evil and the presidential race is aimed at the two men who ran to lead the country for the next four years: incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Price also said that if people vote their conscience, they could even write in a name of someone if voters weren’t feeling the Democratic or Republican nominee.
Price said that he is still planning to vote but is not encouraging others to follow suit.
“I honestly can’t tell you whether you should vote,” Price said. “I know some would say, ‘No pastor, don’t said that!”
Price cites a jarring turn of events in the political arena that altered his perception about voting.
“Not too long ago, there was a particular proposition that was set before the people, the body of Christ in particular,” Price said, according to ‘The Christian Post.’ “This is something that we needed to vote on because if we were silent it could threaten a very strong and particular belief that we as Christians hold fast to. We voted and the proposition went in our favor. And then that same proposition that we voted on and went in our favor went before a judge and the judge reversed it, right there on the spot because the judge felt like it.”
Price said the reversal by the judge, even though the people overwhelmingly voiced their decision otherwise, did not sit well with him. His faith in the system was completely depleted.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Eboni K. Williams Tells Bevy Smith Which RHONY Cast Member She’s Bonded With & More / LISTEN
*Eboni K Williams called in to SiriusXM’s Bevelations on Radio Andy yesterday to discuss her new podcast “Holding Court with Eboni K Williams.”
While talking to SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith, Eboni K Williams shared which RHONY cast member she has bonded with the most saying “you know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”
“Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”
Additionally, Eboni K Williams opened up about how she’s approaching discussing race on the upcoming season of RHONY and why she wanted to join the show.
Bevy Smith hosts Bevelations on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (ch. 102) Mondays through Fridays at 5:00 pm ET.
Eboni K Williams on discussing race on RHONY
Bevy Smith: There’s no way for you guys to avoid the conversation of race. Eboni, are you willing to bring it up or will you just wait for it to come to you, what’s going to be your take on it.
Eboni K Williams: Well, you know, I don’t want to spill too much because honestly I just start by saying this race is absolutely discussed, I think in responsible, but very authentic ways on this season, it’s already happening. You know, I don’t think, I mean, it’s already happening. Okay. I can tell you that much. We’re not, you know, we’re still very much in our filming process. I believe it will continue to happen because it’s what you said. It’s unavoidable, it’s unavoidable. I mean, as a cast we, you know, just experienced this election, we’re still, I mean, we’re still very much in this election. We still don’t have an outcome.
Bevy Smith: And there is definitely Trump supporters on that show.
Eboni K Williams: Absolutely. Absolutely. And, and people that weren’t sure they wanted to vote in this election period. So listen, it’s there, you know, I’m not one to bite my tongue or ignore the big elephant in the room. So I, it’s both Bevy when it’s brought to me to discuss, you know, I hold, no, I, I, as we say in the South, I cut no cards. Okay. No cut cards. But listen, I’m also not the preachy type. You know this about me Bevy. I’m not, I’m not here to lecture you. I have two full time jobs. One is not to be professor to white women about Black America, but however, right. Cause that doesn’t pay. However what I am though is a human and somebody that thinks that God has blessed me with a particular temperament and skillset to engage in these dialogues, Bevy responsibly and authentically. And open-hearted um, people may, I don’t, I don’t show that aspect of me. And that’s one reason, Bevy, that I wanted to do the show I’ve been, I’m being asked that a lot. Like why would somebody with, you know, a substantial career even want to do reality TV? Well, here’s the thing. That’d be people know me as a lawyer. People know me as a journalist. People know me as a broadcaster. People don’t know my heart. People don’t know me as a friend. People don’t know me as a lover. And I’m excited to share that, right? So I’m openhearted with these ladies too. You, I’m not gonna take no bullshit and I’m not going to play with them. But, but listen, when they show me, they want to grow, I’m open and so excited to support them in their growth.
source: SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith
