News
LeBron James to Produce ‘Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street’ Documentary
*LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment has partnered with CNN Films for a new documentary about Black Wall Street and the 1921 massacre in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Salima Koroma will direct the project, titled “Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street,” which is now in production, Variety reports.
In a statement, SpringHill’s chief content officer Jamal Henderson noted that this documentary highlights the company’s goal of producing stories showing “the fabric” of American history.
“We cannot move forward until we acknowledge our past and this is about honoring a prosperous, booming Black community, one of many, that was brought to an end because of hate,” Henderson said.
“Dreamland” will feature archival footage, new interviews, narrated elements and personal essays.
The announcement coincides with news that James’ SpringHill Company has inked a multi-project deal with Audible, focused on producing culturally influential audio content.
According to the press release, the multi-project slate kicks off with More Than A Vote: Our Voices. Our Vote. The first-of-its-kind special, produced in collaboration with Cadence 13, will launch in support of the More Than A Vote initiative, a new voting rights organization led by a coalition of Black athletes and artists including James aimed at combating voter suppression and misinformation that disproportionately disenfranchises communities of color.
More Than A Vote is available for pre-order today at Audible.com/morethanavote, and will premiere on October 27th for free within the Audible Premium Plus catalog.
“Influential creators like LeBron, Maverick and the SpringHill team keep us motivated to continue creating storytelling experiences that spark critical conversations and cultivate change,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “Joining forces with this fearless group, we strive to empower our millions of listeners and provide resources to elevate their voices, and what better way to start than with an inspiring Words + Music special to reinforce the mission of LeBron’s More Than A Vote initiative.”
The exclusive audio special will also incorporate facts about the electoral process and education around the very real threat that voter suppression poses to American democracy – specifically in African-American communities.
For more information on this title, please visit Audible.com/morethanavote.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Bubba Wallace Refuses Trump Apology Demand in Root Insurance TV Spot [WATCH]
*NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stars in a powerful and provocative new spot from Root Insurance, in which he addresses Donald Trump’s demand that he apologize over the noose controversial.
Back in June, NASCAR notified Wallace that a noose was found hanging in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway.
After an investigation into the incident, the FBI declined to file any hate crime federal charges.
According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, the noose had been in the garage since last fall, per USA Today.
Wallace “was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a statement.
“There is no place in our sport for this type of racism and hatred,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps in a press call with media at the time. “It’s not who we are as a sport.”
READ MORE: Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Form NASCAR Team with Bubba Wallace as Driver
President Trump called the incident a “hoax” and demanded Bubba apologize for it.
“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!,” Trump tweeted.
In the Root commercial, Bubba walks through a crowd of reporters who ask him for the apology and he staunchly refuses.
Scroll up and watch the ad via the YouTube player above.
According to a press release, Root partnered with Wallace (who recently signed with the newly formed Michael Jordan racing team) and Tool of North America with director Wesley Walker as creative lead, to tell his story and share his conviction for unapologetic societal change.
“Root Insurance is doing what is right and making insurance more fair, and I will be proud to drive a car with their colors next season,” said Wallace. “I stand firmly with the goal of eliminating bias from insurance, and I truly believe we can work together to help make the world a better place.”
“Getting to know Bubba Wallace and what he stands for made this partnership one that we couldn’t pass up,” said Alex Timm, Root Co-Founder and CEO. “He is dedicated to standing up for what is right, even when it involves facing adversity. Root was created to make car insurance more fair, standing up against the established industry that priced more on demographics than driving behavior. We are proud to support Bubba Wallace.”
Entertainment
Sasha Obama Nails Profanity-Laced City Girls Rap in Viral TikTok (Watch)
*The youngest daughter of former POTUS Barack Obama has the Internet shook with a batch of TikTok videos that suddenly surfaced, went viral, then disappeared from the platform just as quickly.
Sasha Obama went viral simply by lip-syncing the City Girls rap on Money Bagg Yo’s “Said Sumn.” If you know City Girls and their particular Miami-drenched, n-word infused, sexually explicit vernacular, and you remember Sasha as a seven-year-old holding her Daddy’s hand as he and the family took the stage at Chicago’s Grant Park on Nov. 4, 2008, like it was yesterday, then you understand why the Internet is thrown!
The now 19-year-old, who appeared in the Tik Tok clip with a friend, had JT’s verse down word for word.
Below, watch her City Girls rendition and all of her other now-deleted TikToks that briefly surfaced:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘Fake Melania’ Trending Amid Photo of ‘Mystery’ Woman with President Trump
*Social media users are convinced that Donald Trump is travelling with a Melania Trump doppelganger because the real first lady is quarantined while battling COVID-19.
On Thursday, Melania Trump was photographed smiling while boarding Marine One wearing a black sleeveless dress and black glasses. Critics claim her smile is proof that the woman in the images is not the real Mrs. Trump. Many noted that the teeth of the mystery woman is another dead giveaway that she’s not Melania.
“Good luck finding any photos of Melania smiling like that,” George Conway, husband of former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, tweeted.
“Not even anywhere close to being convincing Melania doubles,” user Daniel Noriega tweeted, along with pictures of Melania’s alleged body doubles.
Check out the images below of the side by side comparison of the two women via the Twitter posts below.
READ MORE: Rapper Lil Pump Endorses Donald: ‘F**** sleepy Joe n— Trump 2020 b****!’
Not even anywhere close to being convincing Melania doubles 🤥 #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/nky3shCckx
— Daniel Noriega (@danoriegaa) October 25, 2020
Meanwhile, Melania’s apparent disdain for her husband supports this conspiracy theory.
She has frequently been captured avoiding holding her husband’s hand at various events. Most recently, she was filmed pulling her hand away from Trump’s after his last presidential debate.
I don’t typically get into this kind of this, but it’s the teeth for me. 🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/N6yYeDdgQx
— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) October 25, 2020
The hashtag #FakeMelania continues to trend on Twitter, with users posting side-by-side images of the real Melania’s teeth compared to fake Mrs. Trump.
“Swipe these two photos back & forth. Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared…THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania,” read a post by BlueinaRedState.
Swipe these two photos back & forth. Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared…THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/ge18TBarhy
— BlueinaRedState (@RedStateBlues20) October 25, 2020
And then there’s this post…
Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020
And another one for comparison…
Here’s another side-by-side. Notice her height…#FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/opYQZWXYLK
— BlueinaRedState (@RedStateBlues20) October 25, 2020
Do you think Trump is travelling with a fake Melania? Sound off in the comments below.
Harpo who dis woman? Chile y’all know it’s bad when Trump is traveling with a Melania body double. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7ZSVCtxvew
— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) October 25, 2020
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]