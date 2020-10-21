Politics
On Your Nov. Ballot: California’s Prop 20 Calls for Changing Some Misdemeanors to Felonies
*California voters will decide whether or not to go tougher on crime through a November ballot initiative that makes changes to previous propositions and bills designed to reduce the state’s prison population.
California’s Proposition 20 proposes expanding the list of offenses that disqualify incarcerated persons for parole. It also calls for upgrading several theft-related fines from misdemeanors to felonies. It would also require law enforcement to collect the DNA of people who commit certain misdemeanors.
If Prop 20 passes, vehicle theft, firearm theft, unlawful use of a credit card and other specific types of theft and fraud crimes will be chargeable as “wobblers,” which means the prosecutor will decide whether to charge them as misdemeanors or felonies. Under the current criminal code, these crimes are considered misdemeanors.
Prop 20 would establish two new types of crimes: serial crime and organized retail crime, and it would increase penalties for repeat shoplifters.
Changing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) parole review program, Prop 20 would reclassify 51 crimes and sentence enhancements as violent in order to exclude them from the program, which is only available to nonviolent offenders. It would also require that an incarcerated person’s entire criminal record is taken into account before becoming eligible for parole, instead of only looking at that individual’s most recent offense. It would also allow prosecutors to request a review of the parole review board’s final decision.
The initiative makes critical adjustments to 2011’s AB 109, 2014’s Proposition 47, and 2016’s Proposition 57, all of which were California legislative responses to the 2011 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared overcrowding in California’s prisons violated the Eight Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Together, those measures changed several crimes from wobblers to misdemeanors, increased parole chances for incarcerated people convicted of nonviolent crimes and shifted the imprisonment of non-violent and non-sexual offenders from state prisons to local jails.
Prop 20 is supported by the Republican Party of California, the California Grocers Association, police and peace officer associations, Crime Victims United and Crime Survivors, Inc. Supporters argue that the previous criminal justice reforms were misguided and caused significant public safety problems, and that Prop 20 would close loopholes that let out violent offenders.
They also say that the proposition would rightfully reclassify crimes as violent that are currently considered nonviolent, including felony assault with a deadly weapon, human trafficking of a child and rape of an unconscious person.
“Prop. 57 was misleading because it promised that only nonviolent inmates would be released from prison early,” said Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence, former president of the California Police Chiefs Association. “But under California law, a number of violent crimes are classified nonviolent.”
Opponents of Prop 20 argue that tough-on-crime stances do not reduce crime, and that Prop 20 would only increase the state’s spending on prisons and tear families apart. They also highlight that the criminal justice system disproportionately incarcerates Black and Brown people, and that the proposition would only deepen the devastation mass incarceration has caused in Black and Brown communities.
Groups that oppose Prop 20 include the ACLU of California, the California Labor Federation, the California Teachers Association, Equality California, the Public Defenders Association, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice and the National Center for Crime Victims.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Gov. Jerry Brown also oppose it.
Brown, who signed AB 109 and developed Proposition 57, said, “Proposition 20 is supported by a very narrow group of people who don’t accept even the modest prison reforms that I was able to achieve. It’s driven by ideology and, in some cases, by a total lack of understanding of human nature and no sense of redemption or allowing people to put their lives on track.”
source:
Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
crime
Rapper Nuke Bizzle Arrested After Bragging About Unemployment Fraud in Song (Watch)
*He just couldn’t help himself. A Memphis rapper who bragged in a song and music video about getting rich off of unemployment fraud has been arrested on charges of fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits.
Nuke Bizzle (real name Fontrell Antonio Baines), 31, was charged Friday with allegedly obtaining and using debit cards that were pre-loaded with unemployment benefits administered by the California Employment Development Department (EDD). The debit cards he received were issued in the names of third-parties, according to a 32-page complaint filed against him by U.S. State Attorney Nicola T. Hanna of the Central District of California.
The investigation found that 92 debit cards pre-loaded with more than $1.2 million in fraudulently obtained benefits were mailed to addresses in Beverly Hills and Koreatown that Baines had access to, according to an affidavit submitted by the Department of Justice.
In a series of since-deleted posts, Baines posted pics to his Instagram account reportedly showing him holding stacks of $100 bills, wearing expensive gold watches and boasting of renting a $6,500/month Hollywood Hills home. He also posted a music video on YouTube for a track entitled “EDD” in which he brags about doing “my swagger for EDD” while holding up a stack of envelopes from the agency and getting rich by “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these,” according to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Watch below:
When he was arrested on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, Baines had eight debit cards in his possession, seven of which were in the names of other people, according to the DOJ affidavit filed in the case.
He’s being charged with three felony offenses – access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, and interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted of all charges, Baines would face a statutory maximum sentence of 22 years in federal prison. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5.
#BlackLivesMatter
Memphis Poll Worker Fired After Turning Away Voter in Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt (Video)
*A Shelby County, Tennessee, poll worker was fired Friday after election officials learned that he had turned away voters who were wearing masks and T-shirts that said Black Lives Matter.
The poll worker out of the Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis was fired after he asked someone wearing a BLM T-shirt to turn it inside-out, the election commission said. Voters are usually asked to do that if they’re wearing clothing with the name of a political candidate on the ballot, but “BLM” is not political, the election commission said.
The worker was fired on the spot. Elections administrator Linda Phillips said he’d been informed several times what the rules were. “He was given very clear instructions. He was given clear instructions the next day, and again didn’t pay attention to them. So he was terminated,” Phillips said.
There is some disagreement about what the actual message on the shirt was. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson said on his Facebook page that the shirt read, “I Can’t Breathe,” a phrase that is also associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Thompson said they were told by an operations manager that the message was “Black Lives Matter,” but said the worker would have been fired in either circumstance.
Early voting at 26 Shelby County sites runs through Oct. 29. Wednesday and Thursday’s turnout set early voting records, the election commission said. As of Monday night, more than 29,200 people voted.
Watch a report about the fired poll worker below:
Entertainment
What Being Used by Trump Looks Like – ‘N*gga Please’ is Cube’s Response
*Uh huh, that Photo-shopped pic above is EXACTLY we knew would happen. Even Stevie Wonder saw it coming. Yep. errr’body saw it comin’ ‘cep Ice Cube. Fifty Cent of course doesn’t care ’cause he has publicly pledged his allegiance to Trump. Ice Cube is trying to have it both ways … trying to do that (“Platinum Plan”) deal with Trump without committing to him.
OK, here’s the bottom line. Eric Trump took to Twitter shared the above (fake) image of both Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing ‘Trump 2020′ hats along with the caption “Two great, courageous Americans!’
Apparently not feeling too comfortable with the “compliment” and especially thesnap, Ice Cube responded to Eric with a simple “N*gga Please …”
We’re not sure of what to make of Ice Cube’s very, er, interesting response to Eric Trump. Oh yeah, just so you know, before Eric’s original tweet got deleted, Twitter flagged the image as “manipulated media.”
Oh yeah, here is the real, non-manipulated pic of Cube and Fiddy:
The original pic pic.twitter.com/h5QJ7xc3eT
— Spooky Any (@siblyany) October 20, 2020
We’d love to know what your thoughts are about this situation. So, scroll down and let us know. In the meantime, check out what some folks saying on Facebook:
-
Cube thought he was doing something by speaking with the Trump organization, we tried to tell him he was gonna be used to push their ” we care for blacks” when in fact they do not!This whole thing is turning into a modern day minstrel show. At this point, I’m just ready for this election to be done & if the vote isn’t favorable, I’ll make peace with it & move on
source: LoveBScott
-
Cube should’ve shut up during this election. They will try to use you but whatever it’s done now. It’s lots of confused people and now I’m sure they’re even more confused on who to vote for. This Was unnecessaryYou see how they work now,Cube??Your intentions were good(I had to watch the interview, where you broke it down and I also listen at T.I explaining it…I was pissed at you at first),but they are the Devil and do sh*t like this.
There is no negotiatin…This election is really getting on my last nerve. The Dems and They. I tell you. But, really, why??? Not a good move. You missed up “They” (Republicans).
-
The hats are photoshopped…since all games have zero people attending..But they do lean towards the republican parties in ways to benefit thier agenda
-
This pretty much sums up the past 4 years Totally & Absolutely Manipulated..based in Fabrications Alternative Facts & Truths
-
Top FanI hope they seriously see how much they are worth to people like the trumps! They look like some clowns!TenorIce Cube used the N word because it refers to low character not race. I still don’t approve. Mr. Cube brought this upon himself. There will be a fallout for him and others long after this election
-
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]