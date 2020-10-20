Woman Found Alive at Funeral Home Dies of ‘Massive Brain Damage’

*A young woman with cerebral palsy who was mistakenly declared dead at a funeral home in August has died at a hospital in Michigan.

Timesha Beauchamp, 20, died at Detroit’s Children’s Hospital on Sunday of massive brain damage, PEOPLE reports. Her death comes two months after she was discovered alive at a Detroit funeral home.

“This is the second time our beloved Timesha has been pronounced dead, but this time she isn’t coming back,” the family said in a statement, per The Associated Press.

We previously reported, Beauchamp had a heart attack at her home in August and was found unresponsive when paramedics with Southfield Fire Department arrived. They performed CPR and failed to revive her after performing life saving procedures for 30 minutes, according to CBS.

Beauchamp was declared dead after an ER physician reviewed her medical data. Her body was released directly to the family and Beauchamp was transported to James H Cole Home for Funerals in Detroit.

Over an hour later, staffers saw she was alive and called paramedics, who rushed her to the hospital where she is reportedly on a ventilator.

READ MORE: Woman with Special Needs Declared Dead by Paramedics Found Alive at Detroit Funeral Home [VIDEO]

“Our staff confirmed she was breathing” and called an emergency medical crew, the funeral home said at the time.

The family reportedly lawyered up, and their attorney said Beauchamp was about to be embalmed when she opened her eyes.

“They would have begun draining her blood to be very, very frank about it,” the family’s lawyer Geoffrey Fieger told WXYZ-TV. “The funeral home unzipping the body bag – literally – that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open.”

“After receiving clearance from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office she was transported to our funeral home,” the funeral home said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Upon her arrival at the funeral home, our staff confirmed she was breathing and called EMS.”

The fire department claims they followed “protocols and procedures” when handling Beauchamp.

“The Southfield Fire and Police Departments followed all appropriate city, county and state protocols and procedures in this case,” the department said. It said an investigation was underway and vowed “to provide as much transparency as possible.”