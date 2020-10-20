Urban News
Woman Found Alive at Funeral Home Dies of ‘Massive Brain Damage’
*A young woman with cerebral palsy who was mistakenly declared dead at a funeral home in August has died at a hospital in Michigan.
Timesha Beauchamp, 20, died at Detroit’s Children’s Hospital on Sunday of massive brain damage, PEOPLE reports. Her death comes two months after she was discovered alive at a Detroit funeral home.
“This is the second time our beloved Timesha has been pronounced dead, but this time she isn’t coming back,” the family said in a statement, per The Associated Press.
We previously reported, Beauchamp had a heart attack at her home in August and was found unresponsive when paramedics with Southfield Fire Department arrived. They performed CPR and failed to revive her after performing life saving procedures for 30 minutes, according to CBS.
Beauchamp was declared dead after an ER physician reviewed her medical data. Her body was released directly to the family and Beauchamp was transported to James H Cole Home for Funerals in Detroit.
Over an hour later, staffers saw she was alive and called paramedics, who rushed her to the hospital where she is reportedly on a ventilator.
READ MORE: Woman with Special Needs Declared Dead by Paramedics Found Alive at Detroit Funeral Home [VIDEO]
“Our staff confirmed she was breathing” and called an emergency medical crew, the funeral home said at the time.
The family reportedly lawyered up, and their attorney said Beauchamp was about to be embalmed when she opened her eyes.
“They would have begun draining her blood to be very, very frank about it,” the family’s lawyer Geoffrey Fieger told WXYZ-TV. “The funeral home unzipping the body bag – literally – that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open.”
“After receiving clearance from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office she was transported to our funeral home,” the funeral home said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Upon her arrival at the funeral home, our staff confirmed she was breathing and called EMS.”
The fire department claims they followed “protocols and procedures” when handling Beauchamp.
“The Southfield Fire and Police Departments followed all appropriate city, county and state protocols and procedures in this case,” the department said. It said an investigation was underway and vowed “to provide as much transparency as possible.”
Arts
Wearing Masks, Dance Theatre of Harlem Lifts Spirits With Video ‘Dancing Through Harlem’ (Watch)
*Despite a worldwide pandemic keeping them from the stage, the famed Dance Theatre of Harlem found a way to do what they do best anyway – uplift and inspire through movement.
For “Harlem Week” in August, which was virtual this year, the troupe released a video called “Dancing Through Harlem,” which showed the members dancing and leaping through Harlem landmarks, including the Harriet Tubman sculpture, the Apollo Theater, and the Frederick Douglass Statue in the opening credits.
The video then opens with two dancers wearing masks inside the 145th Street subway station (A/B/C/D lines) choreographed to the music of J.S. Bach’s Violin Concerto in A Minor 3rd movement. It cuts to four female dancers in front of Shepard Hall at City College of New York, then to four male dancers at Riverbank State Park, and then to the full eight dancers at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building.
Since the video was tweeted by @balletarchive on October 12th, it has received over 7.6 million views and counting.
“Dancing Through Harlem” was produced by Derek Brockington and Alexandra Hutchinson, with choreography by Robert Garland and filmed by Heather Olcott and Joe Samala.
Watch below:
Entertainment
D.L. Hughley Skewers Trump & Ice Cube: Why Not ‘The Skinny Rims Plan?’ / WATCH
*Good Lawd! We don’t know if DL Hughley and Ice Cube are or were ever friends. If they are, it’s going to be interesting to see what goes down the next time these two are in the same room together.
We say that because Hughley is not at all happy with Cube for making his much talked about hook up with Donald trump and his “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans and has no problem saying so.
“You’ve seen Black person after Black person after Black person ruin themselves on the alter of Trump with nothing in return and Ice Cube is the latest one., says Hughley, speaking on his daily radio show.
He continued:
“The ‘Platinum Plan.’ When I heard it , it was insulting from the gate. Why didn’t they have the ‘spinning rims plan?'”
On top of that, Hughley straight out says Trump typically meets with black entertainers instead of true political leaders and people with experience because he views them as folly.
“We have a 3rd wave of COVID coming and he’s meeting with the dude that gave us 3 ‘Fridays'”
Hughley points out that the right people are rarely in the room.
Check it out:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Rapper is Acting As An Informant
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
It turns out that this female A list rapper is acting as an informant for the FBI about not only her former gang member friends but also things she learns from other people she comes into contact with.
Can you guess the A list rapper?
