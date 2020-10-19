News
VP Candidate Kamala Harris Gets Comic Book Makeover / LOOK
*Publisher TidalWave has announced Sen. Kamala Harris is the latest edition to its Female Force series of biographical comic books.
Harris, the VP running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joins TidalWave’s ever-growing library of more than 200 comic book biographies.
Written by Michael Frizell, drawn by Juan Burgos, this 22-page book is available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms. Also special hard cover of the comic book will also be available with cover by famed comic book artist Dave Ryan, per press release.
“Kamala Devi Harris is only the second African-American and first Asian-American Senator from the state of California. A lawyer, prosecutor, and former attorney general, Harris has devoted herself to bettering the lives of her constituents while focusing on social issues that help minorities and women,” reads TidalWave’s announcement.
“Full of grit and determination, her no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her a popular member of the Democratic party. She is now presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate.”
READ MORE: Beastie Boys, for First Time Ever, Licenses Song for Commercial Use…for Joe Biden (Watch Ad )
“I enjoyed working on this comic. As a public figure, Kamala Harris is a fascinating person. Her historic nomination is a natural progression of her talent as a politician. It will be fascinating to see what happens next. Love her or not, her placement on the ballot is groundbreaking,” said writer Michael Frizell.
“The Kamala Harris comic book helps readers in their connection to the main character on a personal level that the news, for its nature, set distance. Due to that, the goal of this project is to tell people details that most of them previously knew but couldn’t feel related to their lives.” said artist Juan Burgos.
“We wanted to showcase the strong women in today’s society that have inspired generations and shaped the culture of today,” said comicbook creator Darren G. Davis. “Kids and adults alike can look up to these women as great role models. One of the coolest things about the comic books is that we found schools using them for reluctant readers.”
Previous TidalWave titles have profiled Angelina Jolie, Hillary Clinton, Sonia Sotomayor, Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Condoleezza Rice and Cher.
“Female Force: Kamala Harris” will be released on October 21. Below is a preview of interior images:
Entertainment
THE REAL: Chelsea Clinton Thinks President Trump is Obsessed With Her Mother! / WATCH
*On Monday, October 19, the ladies welcome author and global health advocate Chelsea Clinton, to discuss her newly released children’s book, She Persisted in Sports. She has some strong criticism toward President Trump for putting his staff at risk following his COVID-19 diagnosis, and wonders about his ongoing obsession with her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Jo Koy stops by to talk about his Netflix stand-up show In His Element and the best career advice that he received from Dave Chappelle and Cedric the Entertainer. He also explains how, due to his success after many years of grinding on the comedy circuit, he was able to buy his son an extra special gift for his 16th birthday… and an emotional Loni Love is especially moved by the story.
Then, Loni clarifies the tweet that she made about the gender of Nicki Minaj’s baby which got her in hot water across social media.
Later, the hosts welcome “artivist” Nikkolas Smith, who shares his famous art that focuses on social injustices, and talks about the impact it has had on society, and about having the Obamas as fans!
Chelsea Clinton Says Trump is Obsessed With Her Mom
Chelsea Clinton Criticizes Trump For Endangering His Staff After His COVID-19 Diagnosis
Loni Explains Her Mis-Tweet About Nicky Minaj’s Baby Gender
Chelsea Clinton Says Trump is Obsessed With Her Mom
Chelsea Clinton: He’s obsessed with her! I mean, he talks about her all the time!
Garcelle Beauvais: I know!
Adrienne Houghton: Literally.
Chelsea: He talks about her in interviews. He talks about her in rallies. He tweets about her! I mean I think it’s really clear that he has never gotten over the fact that she won the popular vote by more than three million votes…
Garcelle: Right.
Adrienne: That’s right.
Chelsea: And I think that he’s also really threatened by strong powerful women. You know, I don’t think it’s an accident that we saw, kind of, how he reacted to Senator Harris’ extraordinary debate performance…
Garcelle: Exactly.
Chelsea: … which, similarly, he felt quite threatened by. So, I’m not surprised. Though, I wish he’d spent more time thinking about what to do about our COVID crisis than thinking about my mom.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Samuel L. Jackson and Daughter Zoe Jackson to Produce Series About Gang Culture
*Samuel L. Jackson and his daughter Zoe Jackson are producing a docuseries about marginalized communities and gang culture.
The duo will partner with Ample Entertainment for the self-shot series, titled. “Life on the Edge.”
Here’s more about the project from Deadline:
The production team will use Deepfake technology and self-shot footage to capture the day-to-day life of individuals in the shadows of some of the most notoriously violent groups in the world, all as they struggle to live life despite their circumstances.
“No one has ever looked at these groups from a fresh perspective – from the inside out. These are young people trying to find a place in a chaotic world up against extraordinary odds. I can’t think of stories more worthy of telling,” said Samuel L. Jackson and Zoe Jackson in a statement.
READ MORE: ‘It’s Gut Wrenching’: Samuel L. Jackson Opens Up About Chadwick Boseman on ‘Tamron Hall’ (Watch)
“We could not be more excited for this partnership and the chance to skip the stereotypes and get real,” added Ample co-founder Ari Mark.
Zoe Jackson’s credits include serving as a producer on “Project Runway” and “Top Chef.” Ample Entertainment is producer of the Facebook Watch series 9 Months with Courteney Cox.
Samuel and Zoe are the latest father and daughter to join forces in Hollywood.
We previously reported, Ludacris partnered with Netflix for his new CG animated series titled “Karma’s World.” The streaming giant has ordered 40 11-minute episodes of the series inspired by the rapper’s oldest daughter, Karma Bridges.
The series will follow a 10-year-old Black girl named Karma Grant, who has big dreams of becoming a music star and offers young viewers a lot of valuable lessons along the way, per Deadline.
Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have also inked a deal with Netflix for a series starring the actor.
The comedy is titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” and is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter.
Entertainment
WATCH Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ TRAILER
*Get ready for Rainey. Ma Rainey, that is. Yep, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” from Netflix is headed to theaters AND your streaming device. But, what’s it all about? Read on for the summary.
Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.
Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society’s prejudices dictate their worth. Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film is produced by Fences Oscar® nominees Denzel Washington and Todd Black. Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown co-star alongside Grammy® winner Branford Marsalis’ score.
THIS NEEDS YOUR ATTENTION: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Small Asteroid May Hit Earth Before Election Day
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
On Netflix: December 18, 2020
In Select Theaters: November
Directed by: George C. Wolfe
Screenplay by: Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Based on the Play by: August Wilson
Produced By: Denzel Washington, p.g.a., Todd Black, p.g.a., Dany Wolf
Executive Producer: Constanza Romero
Director of Photography: Tobias Schliessler, ASC
Production Designer: Mark Ricker
Costume Designer: Ann Roth
Editor: Andrew Mondshein, ACE
Composer: Branford Marsalis
Cast: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo,
Michael Potts, Jonny Coyne, Taylour Paige, Jeremy Shamos, Dusan Brown, Joshua Harto
netflix.com/maraineysblackbottom
Twitter: www.twitter.com/MaRaineyFilm
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MaRaineyFilm
Instagram: www.instagram.com/MaRaineyFilm
@MaRaineyFilm
@NetflixFilm
source: Netflix
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]