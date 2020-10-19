*Publisher TidalWave has announced Sen. Kamala Harris is the latest edition to its Female Force series of biographical comic books.

Harris, the VP running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joins TidalWave’s ever-growing library of more than 200 comic book biographies.

Written by Michael Frizell, drawn by Juan Burgos, this 22-page book is available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms. Also special hard cover of the comic book will also be available with cover by famed comic book artist Dave Ryan, per press release.

“Kamala Devi Harris is only the second African-American and first Asian-American Senator from the state of California. A lawyer, prosecutor, and former attorney general, Harris has devoted herself to bettering the lives of her constituents while focusing on social issues that help minorities and women,” reads TidalWave’s announcement.

“Full of grit and determination, her no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her a popular member of the Democratic party. She is now presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate.”

“I enjoyed working on this comic. As a public figure, Kamala Harris is a fascinating person. Her historic nomination is a natural progression of her talent as a politician. It will be fascinating to see what happens next. Love her or not, her placement on the ballot is groundbreaking,” said writer Michael Frizell.

“The Kamala Harris comic book helps readers in their connection to the main character on a personal level that the news, for its nature, set distance. Due to that, the goal of this project is to tell people details that most of them previously knew but couldn’t feel related to their lives.” said artist Juan Burgos.

“We wanted to showcase the strong women in today’s society that have inspired generations and shaped the culture of today,” said comicbook creator Darren G. Davis. “Kids and adults alike can look up to these women as great role models. One of the coolest things about the comic books is that we found schools using them for reluctant readers.”

Previous TidalWave titles have profiled Angelina Jolie, Hillary Clinton, Sonia Sotomayor, Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Condoleezza Rice and Cher.

“Female Force: Kamala Harris” will be released on October 21. Below is a preview of interior images: