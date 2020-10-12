crime
State Offers New Rape, Assault Protections for Health Care Workers
*California is expanding aid and protections to health care workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues through two new laws and an executive order.
Late last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that orders new actions on health care in response to the pandemic.
The order allows public health officials working to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic to participate in the Secretary of State’s address-confidentiality program, known as the Safe at Home program.
The Safe at Home program provides substitute addresses for groups that need protection against harassment or violence, including sexual assault and domestic violence victims. Multiple public health officials have reported receiving death threats, including Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer and Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.
“Our public health officers have all too often faced targeted harassment and stalking,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. This “program can help provide more peace of mind to the public health officials who have been on the frontlines of California’s COVID-19 response.”
The order also authorizes the Department of Managed Health Care to gather data to assess the impacts of the pandemic on health care providers and health care service plans.
Gov. Newsom also recently signed two bills, AB 2537 and SB 275, that would increase the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.
Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) introduced AB 2537. The law requires hospitals to stockpile a three-month supply of PPE by April 2021.
“We are currently experiencing something we haven’t before, and healthcare workers are at the frontlines of it all. While dealing with this pandemic, the last thing our workers should be worried about is whether or not, they will be protected from exposure. We must protect those providing care so that they too can continue to do their work,” said Rodriguez.
SB 275 mandates the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to establish a 90-day PPE stockpile for health care and other essential workers within one year. It also requires major health care employers, such as hospitals, nursing homes and dialysis clinics, to build an additional 45-day stockpile of PPE by 2023 or later.
Under SB 275, essential workers will receive PPE from the CDPH stockpile include school workers, childcare providers, in-home support providers, and any workers who provide services directly supporting patient care. SB 275 was sponsored by the Service Employees International Union California.
“One of the hard-learned lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic is the need for a well-managed supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep California’s healthcare workforce and other essential workers safe. SB 275 creates a reliable supply of PPE to ensure healthcare workers, essential workers, and the public at large are protected during the next health emergency,” said SB 275 author Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento).
source:
Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
#BlackLivesMatter
Sir Maejor Page: Activist Who Ran Bogus Black Lives Matter Charity Page Arrested and Charged
*Atlanta-based activist Sir Maejor Page has been arrested for allegedly spending more than $200,000 in donations earmarked for the Black Lives Matter movement.
According to multiple news stories, Page, 32, used some of the money to purchase an $112,000 home and vacant lot in Toledo, Ohio, where he was recently arrested.
In addition, news outlets have reported that he also purchased tailored suits and several guns.
Page, who is also known as Tyree Conyers-Page, is said to have had a bank account set up for Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, but he was the sole signatory. He also used numerous social media platforms and GoFundMe Pages under the banner of Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, saying it was a non-profit, the FBI said in a news release.
Page has denied that any of the money donated has been used for personal reasons. He claims that all donations went to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Activist Sir Maejor taking no days off, still fighting for justice for those whose voice are muffled and being silenced pic.twitter.com/JA0cAE136O
— Sir Maejor – Hi Frequency Ohio (@SirMaejor) October 10, 2020
Media accounts say that at the time Page was accepting donations under the guise of BLM, he said the money would be used to fight for George Floyd. Yet, records show that Page used a debit card linked to the bank account to buy expensive tailored suits, furniture, a home security system, along with entertaining and dining costs for June, July, and August.
Page has been charged with wire fraud and two counts of money laundering. According to the FBI, there are numerous videos and live stream videos posted to Page’s personal social media pages, showing himself in what seems to be newly purchased clothing, hotel rooms, and office space in Atlanta.
“Several audio statements are made by Page in the videos boasting about the money he has, his tailored suits, his nice cufflink and $150 ties,” the FBI added.
Overall officials estimate that he used more than $200,000 in donations on items for himself, “with no identifiable purchases or expenditures for social or racial justice causes.” The investigation is ongoing.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tory Lanez Reacts to Felony Charges Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
*Rapper Tory Lanez (real name is Daystar Peterson) has responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion after the two had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.
Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
On Friday, the Canadian-born artist took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
READ MORE: Tory Lanez: Rapper Charged with Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
⏰ will 🗣 … and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 9, 2020
The rapper is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
Lanez addressed the shooting incident in a full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.
Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together in July, shooting at her feet during an argument.
We previouly reported, on “Daystar,” Lanez denies her claims and suggests he’s being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
He continues:
“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”
We previously reported, Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation.
According to TMZ, Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments.
crime
Prosecutor to Reinvestigate 2009 Police Killing of Oscar Grant
*Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced Monday that a team of lawyers will re-examine the Oscar Grant case after his family called for new charges.
Grant’s fatal shooting by a BART transit officer in 2009 was among the first to be captured on a cellphone video and shared on social media.
His killing “greatly impacted the county and the state,” O’Malley said, noting Grant’s family’s request to revisit the case, NBC News reports.
“I have assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Oscar Grant,” she said. “We will evaluate the evidence and the law, including the applicable law at the time and the statute of limitations, and make a determination.”
Grant’s family is requesting a reexamining of the killing “in the wake of renewed international attention to the murders of Black men, women, children, and most notably the recent torturous killing of George Floyd.”
READ MORE: Denzel Washington on ‘Passing the Baton’ to Michael B. Jordan
Prosecutors reopened the case of #OscarGrant, a 22yo Black man fatally shot in the back by a Bay Area transit officer while pinned on the ground in 2009.
He served 11 mos for involuntary manslaughter. Family want the other officer, who held a knee on Grant’s neck, also charged. pic.twitter.com/3kZriDT2lQ
— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 6, 2020
“We have listened closely to the requests of the family of Oscar Grant,” O’Malley’s statement read. “The murder of Oscar Grant greatly impacted the county and the state. My Office conducted the intensive investigation that led to the prosecution of BART Officer Johannes Mehserle for the crime of Murder. The trial occurred in Los Angeles due to a change of venue ordered by the court on the motion of the defense.
“Unfortunately, the Los Angeles jury only found Officer Mehserle guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter,” the statement continued. “We are re-opening our investigation. I have assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Oscar Grant. We will evaluate the evidence and the law, including the applicable law at the time and the statute of limitations and make a determination.”
A 2009 report on the case noted that the officer who knelt on Grant’s back and pinned him to the ground, “started a cascade of events that ultimately led to the shooting of Grant.”
The report argued “(o)fficer Pirone’s overly aggressive and unreasonable actions and conduct in violation of policy and acceptable standards contributed substantially to the escalation of the hostile and volatile atmosphere during the course of the incident.”
BREAKING: Alameda County DA O’Malley reopens investigation of BART officers in fatal shooting of Oscar Grant
What u need to know about the case: https://t.co/p8sKpFi3tB
Key photo below of Ex-Officer Anthony Pirone, who was not charged, w/ knee on Grant before Mehserle fired pic.twitter.com/JTOByvPa9X
— Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) October 5, 2020
Grant, a 22-year-old Black man, was shot on a train platform in Oakland on Jan. 1, 2009. The white transit officer who killed him, Johannes Mehserle, was ultimately convicted him of involuntary manslaughter, and released from prison after 11 months.
BART settled a wrongful death claim with Grant’s daughter and mother for $2.8 million in 2011.
“We’re not holding our breath, but we definitely will be praying that she sees the truth in this issue,” said Bobby Johnson, Oscar Grant’s uncle, after O’Malley’s announcement.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
