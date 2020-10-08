crime
White Male Disguised Himself as Black Man Before Murdering Daughter’s Mother
*A Texas man is accused of disguising himself a Black man before murdering his baby mama.
According to the Carrollton Leader, 33-year-old Andrew Charles Beard has been charged with the killing of 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett, the mother of his infant daughter.
On Monday morning, Beard surrendered to Carrollton police and charged with murder for allegedly shooting and stabbing Burkett as she arrived to work on Friday morning.
During their investigation, authorities learned the pair were involved in a custody battle over their 1-year-old daughter. In September, Burkett started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her legal fees.
“If you know me, you know how my life has been for the past year. Anyone who knows me knows I am a wonderful mother and try my best to be the best I can for my daughter. Since she has been born, her father has taken me to court several times in an attempt to take her away from me,” Burkett wrote. “At the beginning of August, he took it upon himself to keep her from me, he would not open the door per the court order and I went over a week without seeing my 1 year old baby girl when I am her primary parent.”
BREAKING: A Rowlett man — Andrew Charles Beard (33) — is charged with murder for the shooting/repeated stabbing of 24-year old Alyssa Burkett (the mother of his 1-year old daughter) as she arrived to work in Carrollton, Friday. The two had been in a child-custody battle. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/2ncEanEKLE
— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) October 5, 2020
Burkett’s boyfriend told police that Beard had been tracking the victim because “he seemed to always know where she was.” Authorities discovered a tracking device attached to her car and one was found on the boyfriend’s vehicle, according to the report.
When officers executed a search warrant on Beard’s property, they reportedly found the same tracking devices and two bottles of dark brown foundation makeup.
Burkett’s sister, Madison Grimes, addressed the killing on Twitter. “The man that murdered my sister posed as a BLACK man. How disgusting is that. This story deserves to be heard! I cannot even process this,” she wrote.
The man that murdered my sister posed as a BLACK man. How disgusting is that. This story deserves to be heard! I cannot even process this. https://t.co/D5DtzzzTom
— Madison Grimes (@madisonngrimes) October 6, 2020
Beard reportedly remains in Dallas County Jail with his bail set at $1 million. His daughter is with Texas Child Protective Services.
Burkett’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral expenses.
crime
Toddler Dies Inside Hot Car After Father Refuses to Smash Out Windows [VIDEO]
*A Las Vegas man was arrested after his 1-year-old daughter was accidentally locked inside of a hot car and he refused to break open the windows, according to authorities.
Officers wanted to smash open the window to rescue the child, but Sidney Deal, 27, reportedly claimed he couldn’to afford to pay for any damages to his new car. Deal also declined assistance from his brother, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Officers were called to the scene after Deal locked his keys inside the car, with his daughter Sayah inside. The police reportedly offered to break the windows, call a tow truck or get a locksmith for Deal, but cops say he delcined help to rescue his daughter who was locked inside the vehicle on a scorching-hot afternoon.
Today I’m continuing to follow the death of 21-month-old Sayah Deal, who was found dead in a car earlier this week. Her father Sidney Deal is being charged with child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm.
We will have continuing coverage tonight on @8NewsNow. pic.twitter.com/dRWwXtNBin
— Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) October 7, 2020
Deal allegedely downplayed the severity of the situation by claiming the air conditioner was on inside the car. He also refused assistance from a tow company because he couldn’t afford it, according to the arrest report.
“The dad said that the (air conditioner) was on and the kid was playing, and when the officers arrived they saw that she was breathing,” explained police spokesman Larry Hadfield. “But when the officers got concerned for the child’s well-being, they broke the window.”
Sayah was dead by the time the window was eventually smashed.
Cops believe she was in the car for over one hour, as her body had settled into rigor mortis, according to the report. But Deal’s family tell a differnt tale, and refuse to let the media smear his name and reputation. Scroll up and hear their side of the story via the YouTube clip above.
Deal was reportedly arrested and charged with one count of child abuse or neglect causing substantial bodily harm. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Pretty Ricky Rapper Arrested Over $24 Million COVID-19 Loan Scam
*A member of the group Pretty Ricky has been arrested for using coronavirus relief money to fund a luxury lifestyle, such as splurging on a $96,000 Ferrari.
Baby Blue (Diamond Blue Smith) and his co-conspirator Tonye C. Johnson have been charged in a $24 million COVID-19 relief fraud scam. The duo are facing charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, per Complex.
Smith, who was featured on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” allegedly falsified documents for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, for which he received $427,000. He’s also accused of fraudulently obtaining another loan worth almost $1 million.
Investigators linked Smith to another loan scam involving 11 other defendants, according to the report.
Here’s more from a press release from the Department of Justice:
The complaints, which were unsealed today, allege that Smith and Johnson conspired with others to obtain millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loans.
Smith, a recording artist, is alleged to have obtained a PPP loan of $426,717 for his company, Throwbackjersey.com LLC, using falsified documents. Upon completion of that loan, Smith then sought and obtained another PPP loan of $708,065 for his other company, Blue Star Records LLC, using falsified documents. Smith allegedly purchased a Ferrari for $96,000 and made other luxury purchases using PPP loan proceeds. Authorities seized the Ferrari at the time of Smith’s arrest. He is also alleged to have withdrawn $271,805 in loan proceeds. The complaint further alleges that Smith sought PPP loans on behalf of others in order to receive kickbacks for those confederates.
Johnson is alleged to have obtained a PPP loan of $389,627 for his own company, Synergy Towing & Transport LLC, using falsified documents. The complaint alleges that Johnson then paid a portion of the loan proceeds to co-conspirators in the scheme.
The scheme involved the preparation of at least 90 fraudulent applications, most of which were submitted.
Smith made headlines back in August when a woman who was reportedly pregnant with his child accused the rapper of physically assaulting her.
#BlackLivesMatter
St. Louis Grand Jury Indicts Couple Who Pointed Guns at #BLM Protesters
*The couple who went viral for waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home have been indicted by a grand jury in St. Louis.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey were each charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon in July. According to The Associated Press, the grand jury added the charge of tampering with evidence on Tuesday.
“Once all the facts are out, it will be clear the McCloskeys committed no crime whatsoever,” Joel Schwartz, their attorney, told KMOV-TV. “Frankly because the grand jury is not an adversarial process and defense counsel are not allowed in there and I have no idea what was stated to the grand jury and what law was given to the grand jury.”
Mark McCloskey told reporters after the court hearing that not one of protesters who damaged his property was charged in the incident.
“They broke down our gate, they trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people are now charged with anything,” McCloskey said, according to KMOV-TV. “We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law license.”
We previously reported… the protesters were on their way to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson (D), calling on her to resign after she revealed the personal information of activists on a livestream.
“It was like the storming of the Bastille, the gate came down and a large crowd of angry, aggressive people poured through. I was terrified that we’d be murdered within seconds. Our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed,” Mark McCloskey told local CBS affiliate KMOV in July.
“A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear for our lives,” he said. Mark also claims to have received a death threat from one protester.
An attorney representing the couple, Albert Watkins, said the McCloskeys’ actions were not “race related,” adding, “In fact, the agitators responsible for the trepidation were white.”
Nine individuals protesting that day were charged with misdemeanor trespassing but those charges were reportedly dropped.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he will likely pardon the McCloskeys if they’re convicted.
“I don’t think they’re going to spend any time in jail,” Parson said, noting that a pardon is “exactly what would happen” should they be convicted.
