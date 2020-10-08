White Male Disguised Himself as Black Man Before Murdering Daughter’s Mother

*A Texas man is accused of disguising himself a Black man before murdering his baby mama.

According to the Carrollton Leader, 33-year-old Andrew Charles Beard has been charged with the killing of 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett, the mother of his infant daughter.

On Monday morning, Beard surrendered to Carrollton police and charged with murder for allegedly shooting and stabbing Burkett as she arrived to work on Friday morning.

During their investigation, authorities learned the pair were involved in a custody battle over their 1-year-old daughter. In September, Burkett started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her legal fees.

“If you know me, you know how my life has been for the past year. Anyone who knows me knows I am a wonderful mother and try my best to be the best I can for my daughter. Since she has been born, her father has taken me to court several times in an attempt to take her away from me,” Burkett wrote. “At the beginning of August, he took it upon himself to keep her from me, he would not open the door per the court order and I went over a week without seeing my 1 year old baby girl when I am her primary parent.”

BREAKING: A Rowlett man — Andrew Charles Beard (33) — is charged with murder for the shooting/repeated stabbing of 24-year old Alyssa Burkett (the mother of his 1-year old daughter) as she arrived to work in Carrollton, Friday. The two had been in a child-custody battle. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/2ncEanEKLE — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) October 5, 2020



Burkett’s boyfriend told police that Beard had been tracking the victim because “he seemed to always know where she was.” Authorities discovered a tracking device attached to her car and one was found on the boyfriend’s vehicle, according to the report.

When officers executed a search warrant on Beard’s property, they reportedly found the same tracking devices and two bottles of dark brown foundation makeup.

Burkett’s sister, Madison Grimes, addressed the killing on Twitter. “The man that murdered my sister posed as a BLACK man. How disgusting is that. This story deserves to be heard! I cannot even process this,” she wrote.

The man that murdered my sister posed as a BLACK man. How disgusting is that. This story deserves to be heard! I cannot even process this. https://t.co/D5DtzzzTom — Madison Grimes (@madisonngrimes) October 6, 2020

Beard reportedly remains in Dallas County Jail with his bail set at $1 million. His daughter is with Texas Child Protective Services.

Burkett’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral expenses.