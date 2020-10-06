‘Hubie Halloween’ … . costume . idea in film . work with as . bravery (Watch)

Entertainment
'Hubie Halloween' costume idea in film work with bravery (Watch)
*This year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Salem, Massachusetts on high alert – in “Hubie Halloween.”
The Netflix mystery comedy debuting tomorrow stars Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc and Karan Brar. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the co-stars about working with Adam Sandler, beauty sleep and Zoom Halloween parties.
FT: What was it like working with Mr. Sandler?
PB: Everyone had a great time on set, but he’s also a hard worker and includes everyone. If anyone has an idea he wants to hear it.
FT: Was there a specific idea either one of you pitched that made it to the film?
KB: I just wanted more shots of myself in the movie! Nothing really made the final cut. I did appreciate Adam being willing to work around it though [jokingly].
FT: Hubie has to find bravery…Where do you go when you need to find bravery?
NS: For me it’s just going to bed, sleeping and getting my rest.
FT: You get that beauty sleep! It’s mental sleep too. Good for you!
TM: Whenever I have to do something brave I always think of the phrase – face your fear and I just dive-in, no matter what it is. And then I brag about it later!
MR: Or you make the story much bigger than it was. Like, [boisterous] ‘I went in there, I was like YEAH! You know what! You can’t do that!’ And then you’re like, [dramatically] ‘he was scared so he ran!’ But really you just walked in and you were like, [meekly] ‘oh, do you mind closing the door.’
I just fake it till I make it. I pretend that I’m calm on the outside.
FT: Are you dressing up for Halloween?
PB: I don’t know, but I have some ideas for costumes. I don’t know if I’ll have anywhere to go but I definitely have ideas. If anything, I’ll just dress up at my house and call it a day.
KB: Me and my friends are going to do the whole Zoom Halloween party thing and try to commit to dressing up. Personally, I’m just like that old guy that doesn’t like dressing up for Halloween but my friends are pushing me to do so.
“Hubie Halloween” starts streaming on Netflix October 7th.
DeAndre Ware: Hero Boxer Leaps to Perform CPR on Collapsed Fight Promoter
*Weigh-in day is a boxer’s second most demanding public ritual. Fighters slim down for a photographed stare-down, and then only have 24 hours to rehydrate and mentally prepare.
Standing nose-to-nose with the undefeated fighter Steven Nelson, the last thing DeAndre Ward expected to do was save someone’s life.
Ward splits his time between training and working as a firefighter and paramedic. He shifted gears when Pete Susens hit the floor.
Susens, a fight coordinator for Top Rank Promotions, had collapsed from what looked like a heart attack. He stopped breathing and had no pulse. Two fight doctors leaped into action. So did Ware. He started administering CPR alongside the physicians—chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth breathing—and resuscitated the man.
Top Rank Promotion rewarded Ward with a bonus. He lost his fight the next night, but had already fulfilled his purpose in flying to Las Vegas, before the opening bell sounded.
Ware, now with a record of 13-3-2 with 8 knockouts, finally got his championship belts in 2019, capturing three vacant titles in the super middleweight weight class with a majority decision over a then-undefeated fighter, Ronald Ellis.
Percy Crawford interviewed DeAndre Ward for Zenger News.
Zenger News: The talk of the weekend revolved around your heroic efforts. You’re preparing to weigh in, and then a fight promoter goes down. You spring into action and shift gears. Boom!—You’re an EMT. Tell us what happened.
DeAndre Ward: I had just got done doing my medicals. I was looking for my coaches. I find one of my coaches and I heard some commotion. I was like, “Is somebody fighting or something?” It’s around fight time, people are antsy, hungry and fighters pass one another in the hallways. So that’s what I’m thinking. At first, I wasn’t going to walk in there, but my coach walked in and I went in behind him. And I see Pete [Susens] lying on the ground. I’m like, “Ah man, Pete must have passed out.”
I don’t know what happened, but he looked pale. The doctor was checking him out. It happened pretty fast, but I was kind of torn because I knew I was fighting, I see two doctors there, but it was like, “Do they need my help?” I didn’t know what to do because there was two doctors there. I let them know that I was a firefighter/EMT and I asked if they needed my help and needed me to do [chest] compressions. … They asked for my help, so I started doing compressions.
They said Pete didn’t have a pulse and he wasn’t breathing. That’s what made me want to do the compressions. Once they gave me the okay to do it, I started doing compressions. After doing compressions for a little while, Pete started to have agonal respirations [gasping]. He was barely breathing, but he was having little respirations. We called to get a defibrillator. I asked them for oxygen, but they didn’t have any oxygen at the time. They finally came with the defibrillator and we gave him a shock, which brought his pulse back, but he wasn’t getting any oxygen to the brain. So, he started to decline again. He lost his pulse again, so I started back on CPR.
A few minutes later the Vegas fire department ended up coming. They hooked him up to their machine and gave him oxygen. He started to come through. He was alert and answered some questions they were asking him. They got him and took him to the hospital.
Zenger: How long have you been a firefighter?
Ward: I’m basic EMT trained to things like CPR, checking for pulses and giving oxygen. Stuff like that. I’ve been on the fire department for seven years.
Zenger: Did you personally know Pete?
Ware: I met Pete for the first time the day prior. I knew who he was. My coach talked very highly of him. That was my second time seeing him, but I had met him that Thursday.
Zenger: That’s a chance meeting. You meet a guy on Thursday and save his life on Friday. Top Rank appreciated your efforts. They announced they were giving you a bonus, but this was reactionary for you. I know you didn’t do it for any recognition, but it has to feel good to be able to keep someone alive.
Ware: Yeah! It made it that much better even though I didn’t get the win. I was there to fight. I was there to get the victory and get the win, but after I saved Pete’s life—that’s all I needed, honestly. I’m not going to say I didn’t care about the fight anymore because I did. I wanted to win and get that title to get myself further ahead in my career. But just saving that life did so much more for me. Even coming home—I mean, yeah, I was talking to my coach yesterday and it’s like, it’s almost like someone just died because I just lost. It hurts, but my spirits are up. I knew I was there for a greater purpose. I saved a life. I was able to talk to Pete yesterday, and I got to hear his voice and that made me feel real good. Being able to do that on your own and knowing you were able to save someone’s life, we do it on the fire department, but I didn’t have no equipment. I didn’t have anything. I just went to my instincts and got the job done and helped save a life. That means so much more to me than winning a fight.
Zenger: There is nothing you could have done during that fight Saturday that would have topped what you’d done backstage Friday.
Ware: Right! No doubt about it.
Zenger: As a firefighter, you understand that there is a bigger purpose for you than boxing, but to have it confirmed in that manner? I think it’s a lesson that everyone can learn from. … You saved what was essentially a stranger’s life.
Ware: I just hope that maybe I can be some type of inspiration. Just bring people and this country together more. I mean, I don’t know Pete. I could have said, “Forget it. I’m here for a fight.” I could have not wanted to risk doing anything because when I was doing compressions, they didn’t really want me doing them because I was dehydrated because I was about to weigh-in.
They didn’t want to take me away from my fight, but I was thinking to myself, “I don’t care.” I never had that thought process like, “I don’t know him, he’s a white guy,” or anything like that. But that’s not me. That’s not how I feel. Even with all the things going on, all the talk of Black Lives Matter, no. I can’t let this man die. This is a time for everybody to get together and come together as a country.
Zenger: You had a fight to focus on. You had a built-in excuse to say, “That’s not why I’m here,” and you chose to do what’s right. If only more people just did what was right!
Ware: I took that oath to be there, whether I’m on shift or on duty or not. I took that oath and I carry that sense of pride with me through everything that I do. And it’s not just the job, it’s just me as a person. That’s just how I am. I’m there. I like to help people. That’s part of the reason I’m on the fire department. The motto at my high school was, “Being a Man for Others.” I’ve been applying that. I had it before I went to St. John’s, but that made it stick with me.
Young Millennium Records CEO Lena Jenkins-Smith to Speak on ‘ULMII’ Conference Panel via Zoom
*The CEO of Young Millennium Records, Lena Jenkins-Smith, to speak on the “Industry Panel” Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the 21st annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference from 1-3pmPT via Zoom video conferencing.
Lena makes a total of 10 entertainment industry professionals that include three record label heads, three artist management heads, a music producer, a law Consul, a popular television host, and two award winning artists (singer and actor) to speak on the panel.
The entertainment conference starts with a panel “Q and A Session,” then the “professional talent showcase” with performances by some of the label’s artists, and ends with a “national talent competition” of aspiring singers, songwriters, dancers and/or actors. One winner from each category will be selected to receive the 2020 ‘ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $15,000 valued in prizes.
Lena started in the entertainment business, from her career as a teacher, as assistant to comedian/actor Katt Williams and went on to be his tour manager and then his film producer (HBO, Showtime, Netflix). Today, Jenkins-Smith not only runs Young Millennium Records, which has three artists to its roster, but is executive producer of “The Young Hustle” television show, and an author with the publication of her book “Uncolored” which addresses racism in America. The label’s current artists include her son Atlanta rapper Cyrus (17 years old), Vegas R&B singer Camryn Levert (22 years-old), and Orlando Pop singer Kallie Rock (26 years-old).
READ THIS: Ice Cube to Dish About His ‘Contract With Black America’ on ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]
Through the years talent who performed at “ULMII” has credited that appearance for helping to launch their careers in the entertainment business. Los Angeles “ULMII” competitor Miguel was signed by one of the “ULMII” panelists Jimmy Maynes then Sr. V.P. at Jive Records – today he is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter. Mom/manager of Baltimore “ULMII” competitor Naturi Naughton said she was scouted by Broadway at the “ULMII” event. From her Broadway run she joined the R&B group 3LW and from there Naturi landed a starring role on the STARZ dramatic series “Power”. Los Angeles “ULMII” competitor RoShon Fegan’s manager said what he learned from the panelist helped him take RoShon to “the next level.” That next level led to a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”. In Baltimore the Featherstone Brothers said in an interview with the City Paper that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success. The original song they performed at “ULMII” was heard by SisQo (Dru Hill), who was there to support “ULMII” panelist Jazz (Dru Hill), and he placed the song on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend).” The song was released as the first single and music video from the album. The song went platinum and today, the Featherstone brothers went on to write and produce songs many heavy-hitters, such as Chris Brown.
Panelists, through its 21 year history, have been many that have included Grammy winning Brenda Russell (“Piano in the Dark”); Hip-Hop legend MCLyte; Jazz and Woody of Dru Hill; comedian/actor Kel Mitchell (The GoodBurger), and actress/singer KeKe Palmer (“True Jackson, VP”) – to name a few.
Macy Gray On Speaking with Breonna Taylor’s Mother & Helping Families of Police Brutality Victims / WATCH
*On Monday, Oct. 4, the ladies of The Real welcome Macy Gray to the show to discuss her foundation MyGood.org, how she recently spoke to Breonna Taylor’s mother and is helping other families of police brutality victims deal with the aftermath of their trauma. She also spoke about becoming a R&B star instead of the rock star she intended to be.
Then, co-host Adrienne Houghton explains how she and her family had to sit down to construct a plan to balance their lives and careers while they are quarantining together in New York.
And, which of the co-hosts would intentionally initiate an argument with their significant other just to reap the benefits of makeup sex? The Real’s newest co-host Garcelle Beauvais is all for it!
Macy Gray On Speaking With Breonna Taylor’s Mother and Helping Families of Police Brutality Victims
Macy Gray Would Rather Be a Rock Star Than an R&B Artist
Do the Ladies Intentionally Start Fights With Their Men Just for the Make-Up Sex?
Macy Gray On Speaking With Breonna Taylor’s Mother and Helping Families of Police Brutality Victims
Macy Gray: I actually talked to Breonna Taylor’s mom… the other day. And, uh…
Garcelle Beauvais: Oh. How was that?
Macy: It’s heartbreaking. Because there’s nothing you can say, you know… there’s nothing you can really do to– to make that better for her. But, um, you know that’s why I think that people forget about that. We do all this protesting and posting and in the background we have people really suffering… and really… finding it hard to get to the next day. You know what I mean?
Garcelle: I’m sure she found some peace with you calling her. You also mentioned Ahmaud Arbery earlier, uh, and his case played a part in motivating you to create MyGood. How so?
Macy: Um, I just remember seeing that famous video, you know, when he’s running down the street. And then, um, and then you see he literally fighting for his life and then that was it. And then, um, I just remember because I’m a mom, and just thinking about the mom– like, they have to stop playing that video ‘cause the mom is probably watching.
Garcelle: Right. It’s playing over and over again.
Macy: So, what we help with is the mental help and financial services, whatever. We’re just there for these families in the aftermath.
Loni Love: So, you guys provide mental health services to help the families.
Macy: Mental health services, financial needs. We’ve helped a couple people get lawyers. Kinda whatever they need. We’re kinda that support– just so much goes on after. You can imagine they get pulled all these different ways with the press and people calling them up to do this or that and they don’t even get time to just grieve… most of the time. And then they have other kids. You know, I’m talking to Sandra Bland’s sister and she was not being able to get out of bed for two years. You know, not being able to work for two years…
Garcelle: Wow.
Macy: So, that’s where we come in and do what we can.
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
