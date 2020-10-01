Entertainment
The Staple Singers’ ‘Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection’ Available As 7-CD box set
*Los Angeles, CA — Craft Recordings is thrilled to announce a deluxe CD edition of Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection.
The acclaimed box set, which was previously released on vinyl digital formats, celebrates one of music’s greatest gospel and soul groups, The Staple Singers. Available for pre-order today, and set for a November 13th release, Come Go With Me presents all of the group’s studio albums released on the iconic Memphis label, spanning 1968–1974, and features the Staples’ biggest hits, including “I’ll Take You There,” “Respect Yourself” and “If You’re Ready (Come Go with Me).”
Each album was remastered from the original analog masters by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl, while the seventh disc offers rarities, non-album singles and live recordings from the legendary 1972 Wattstax music festival. Housed in a slipcase, the seven-disc collection also includes a booklet with archival photos and liner notes from American music specialist and curator Levon Williams (formerly of the Stax Museum and the National Museum of African American Music), and folklorist, ethnomusicologist and writer Dr. Langston Wilkins.
Released on vinyl and digital platforms earlier this year (in February), Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection received strong praise from such outlets as Uncut, Mojo and Paste, the latter of which wrote, “this marvelous run of records sound brand new in these new all-analog pressings, with the earthy tang of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section and the Bar-Kays horn section ripping out of the speakers with hip-shaking fervor… This is a milestone of American musical history, treated with the appropriate levels of respect and reverence.” All six of the Staple Singers’ albums with Stax were also made available in hi-res 24-bit/192 kHz and 24-bit/96 kHz formats for the first time.
We’re Here for This: A Rick James Mini-series (‘Brother’s Keeper’) is in Development
By the time that the Staple Singers signed to Stax in 1968, the family quartet—helmed by patriarch Roebuck “Pops” Staples, with daughters Cleotha and Mavis, and son Pervis (later replaced by his sister Yvonne)—had long graduated from the gospel circuit. The Chicago group had become well known in the counterculture and folk scenes and were performing alongside major rock acts like Big Brother and the Holding Company and the Grateful Dead. The Staples had also become formidable voices in the Civil Rights movement, and many of their songs preached a message of empowerment and racial equality.
In the fall of ’68, the group went into the studio to record their first album for Stax, Soul Folk in Action, working with producer Steve Cropper and songwriter Homer Banks. The sessions were set against a backdrop of social and political turmoil, which climaxed with the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis. The Staple Singers were known for writing politically charged “message songs,” and the year’s events certainly inspired many of the tracks on this album, including “Long Walk to D.C.” and “The Ghetto.” In their liner notes, Levon Williams and Langston Wilkins write that both of these songs “Truly tapped into the experiences and emotions of Black America at the close of the ’60s. The former is a tribute to the 1963 March on Washington told from the perspective of a poor yet hopeful African American person willing to use their last dimes to make it to the rally … Conversely, the somber and haunting ‘The Ghetto’ takes listeners deep into the isolation and despair of inner-city life.” Also notable to this album are stunning covers of The Band’s “The Weight” and Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” recorded in tribute to the fallen Stax star, who died tragically just a year earlier in a plane crash. The Staple Singers returned to the studio with Cropper the following year to record We’ll Get Over (1970). Highlights include the standout message song “When Will We Be Paid,” as well as covers of tracks like Sly & the Family Stone’s “Everyday People” and Gladys Knight & the Pips’ “The End of the Road.”
Though both Soul Folk in Action and We’ll Get Over carried powerful messages and tight-knit harmonies, neither had commercial success. And so, for the band’s third album, Stax co-president Al Bell (who signed the band) took the helm as producer. Williams and Wilkins note that “As a long-time DJ, Bell’s ear for what moves Black listeners, both literally and metaphorically, had been keenly crafted over several years. Bell hosted shows that had both sacred and secular followings and had amassed a wealth of experience from watching, noting and deeply understanding the impact music has on varied audiences. His ear was essentially priceless.”
With support from the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (also known as “The Swampers”), the Staple Singers found a winning team with Bell, and the resulting album, 1971’s The Staple Swingers, would be their first charting record, peaking at No. 9 on Billboard’s top R&B albums. The LP offered a funkier sound from the group, with high-energy singles like “Heavy Makes You Happy (Sha-Na-Boom Boom)” and the Smokey Robinson cover “You’ve Got to Earn It.”
The group reunited with the Swampers and Bell for 1972’s Be Altitude: Respect Yourself, an album that transformed the Staple Singers into mainstream stars. Peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard 200, the groove-filled album featured the Staples’ first No. 1 hit—the infectious “I’ll Take You There,” and “Respect Yourself,” a song which Williams and Wilkins declare “encapsulates the Staple Singers’ entire career.” The powerful message song not only resonated with African Americans but also with many women across the country as they, too, fought for equal opportunity.
The group’s 1973 follow-up, Be What You Are, featured the Top Ten hit “If You’re Ready (Come Go With Me),” popular single “Touch a Hand, Make a Friend” and the sweetly harmonized “Love Comes in All Colors,” while the Staple Singers’ final album with Stax—1974’s City in the Sky—includes such highlights as the politically charged “Washington We’re Watching You,” “Back Road into Town” and “Who Made the Man,” which marked a return to the group’s gospel roots.
The final disc in Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection offers a selection of live tracks from the Staple Singers’ energetic performance at Wattstax, as well as B-sides like “Stay With Us,” non-album singles like “Oh La De Da” and rarities that include “Walking in Water Over Our Head” and “Trippin’ on Your Love.”
Following their time at Stax, the Staple Singers continued to tour and record throughout the ’70s and early ’80s. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and received a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005. In recent years, Mavis Staples has been back in the spotlight—headlining tours and reaching a new generation of fans with her solo records. In 2016, she was the subject of a documentary (Mavis!) and ended the year as a Kennedy Center Honoree.
Click here to pre-order the 7-CD set Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection
Special exclusive bundles, including a Stax t-shirt, available via the Stax Store
Track Listing – Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection (CD edition):
Soul Folk in Action
- We’ve Got to Get Ourselves Together
- (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay
- Top of the Mountain
- Slow Train
- The Weight
- Long Walk to D.C.
- Got to Be Some Changes Made
- The Ghetto
- People, My People
- I See It
- This Year
We’ll Get Over
- We’ll Get Over
- Give a Damn
- Everyday People
- The End of Our Road
- Tend to Your Own Business
- Solon Bushi (Japanese Folk Song)
- The Challenge
- God Bless the Children
- Games People Play
- A Wednesday in Your Garden
- The Gardener
- When Will We Be Paid
The Staple Swingers
- This Is a Perfect World
- What’s Your Thing
- You’ve Got to Earn It
- You’re Gonna Make Me Cry
- Little Boy
- How Do You Move a Mountain
- Almost
- I’m a Lover
- Love Is Plentiful
- Heavy Makes You Happy (Sha-Na-Boom-Boom)
- I Like the Things About You
- Give a Hand – Take a Hand
Be Altitude: Respect Yourself
- This World
- Respect Yourself
- Name the Missing Word
- I’ll Take You There
- This Old Town (People in This Town)
- We the People
- Are You Sure
- Who Do You Think You Are? (Jesus Christ the Super Star)
- I’m Just Another Soldier
- Who
Be What You Are
- Be What You Are
- If You’re Ready (Come Go with Me)
- Medley: Love Comes in All Colors / Tellin’ Lies
- Touch a Hand, Make a Friend
- Drown Yourself
- I Ain’t Raisin’ No Sand
- Grandma’s Hands
- Bridges Instead of Walls
- I’m on Your Side
- That’s What Friends Are For
- Heaven
City in the Sky
- Back Road Into Town
- City in the Sky
- Washington We’re Watching You
- Something Ain’t Right
- Today Was Tomorrow Yesterday
- My Main Man
- There Is a God
- Blood Pressure
- If It Ain’t One Thing It’s Another
- Who Made the Man
- Getting Too Big for Your Britches
Bonus Disc: Singles, Live & More
- Stay With Us
- Brand New Day (Theme from The Landlord)
- Walking in Water Over Your Head
- Oh La De Da
- I Got to Be Myself
- Trippin’ on Your Love
- Heavy Makes You Happy (Sha-Na-Boom-Boom) (Live at Wattstax)
- Are You Sure (Live at Wattstax)
- I Like the Things About You (Live at Wattstax)
- Respect Yourself (Live at Wattstax)
- I’ll Take You There (Live at Wattstax)
About Stax Records:
One of the most popular soul labels of all time, Stax has become synonymous with its gritty, Southern sounds. Originally known as Satellite Records, the Memphis imprint was founded in 1957 by Jim Stewart. Over the course of two decades, Stax released more than 800 singles and nearly 300 LPs, picking up eight GRAMMYS® and an Academy Award along the way. In all, Stax placed more than 167 hit songs in the Top 100 pop charts, and a staggering 243 hits in the Top 100 R&B charts. For more info, visit StaxRecords.com and follow @StaxRecords on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Craft Recordings:
Craft Recordings is home to one of the largest and most prestigious collections of master recordings and compositions in the world. Its rich and storied repertoire includes legendary artists such as Joan Baez, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Vince Guaraldi, John Lee Hooker, Little Richard, Nine Inch Nails, Thelonious Monk, Otis Redding, R.E.M. and Traveling Wilburys, to name just a few. Renowned imprints with catalogs issued under the Craft banner include Concord, Fania, Fantasy, Fearless, Milestone, Musart, Nitro, Prestige, Riverside, Rounder, Specialty, Stax, Sugar Hill, Vanguard, Vee-Jay and Victory, among many others. Craft creates thoughtfully curated packages, with a meticulous devotion to quality and a commitment to preservation—ensuring that these recordings endure for new generations to discover. Craft Recordings is the catalog label team for Concord Recorded Music. For more info, visit CraftRecordings.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Spotify.
source:
Aaron Feterl
[email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jay-Z Taps Jesse Collins as First Black Super Bowl Halftime Show Executive Producer
*Emmy-nominated live event producer Jesse Collins has become the first Black executive producer of the Super Bowl halftime show.
The NFL, Jay-Z’s RocNation and Pepsi said Tuesday that Collins will join longtime director Hamish Hamilton for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Feb. 7 in Tampa Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He‘s a true artist,” said RocNation’s Nation chief operating officer Jay-Z. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”
“It is an honor to be part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” Collins said in a statement, per Variety. “I am grateful to JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, and the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”
READ MORE: Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get His Own Masters Back
.@JesseCollinsEnt named executive producer of The @Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show: https://t.co/wXsOL4c2kd pic.twitter.com/5NMXAvxFuG
— Roc Nation (@RocNation) September 29, 2020
In his own statement, Jay-Z praised Collins for being “one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision,’” noting that his “insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments.”
Last August, Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports company, signed a deal with the NFL to consult on the halftime show as their “live music entertainment strategist.”
This past February, Roc Nation caught major heat over its first Super Bowl halftime show in Miami featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
Uncle Luke called on JAY-Z to “fix” the Super Bowl halftime line-up to include performers from Miami.
“[The NFL is] basically showing that, ‘Aye look, let me go get a token black guy, throw him out there, say we’re dealing with systemic racism and say we’re having him involved with the entertainment,” Luke told TMZ at the time. “It specifically said that JAY-Z would be involved with the systemic racism and the entertainment. Right now, that’s an F.”
Luke also hit up his Instagram to criticize Jay and the NFL for choosing Shakira and Lopez as Super Bowl halftime performers.
“I have a serious problem with the @NFL and the people they pick to perform at the Super Bowl, Uncle Luke captioned a video posted on his Instagram page. “The @NFL has totally disrespected the African American along with Miami entertainment community. Jay-Z this your first job.”
He was referring to Jay’s partnership with the NFL to curate the Super Bowl halftime shows.
Jay-Z’s appointment of Collins makes him the first-ever Black executive producer of the halftime show.
Collins called it “an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history.”
Business
‘Now We Taking Over the Grocery Stores’: Master P Plugs His New Hoody Hoos Cereal (Watch Ad)
*Percy Miller posted a new video Wednesday to promote his latest hustle.
Intent on “mastering” the cereal game, longtime rap mogul and entrepreneur Master P (a.k.a Uncle P) wants folks to try his new Uncle P’s Hoody Hoos Cereal.
“You got milk. We’ve got cereal. We’re changing the game,” Miller says in the ad. He points out, “The more we make, the more we give,” referring to the charity aspect of the business. A percentage of every cereal box sold goes to providing inner city kids in the community with education, resources and activities to help build their future,” according to his website.
The release states, “Mr. Miller grew up in poverty as a kid, eating cereal was a luxury for him. He recently realized that there are little to no minority-owned packaged food products, so he decided to change that. He has disrupted breakfast time, with kids all over the world are screaming ‘Hoody Hoo!”
Watch his “commercial” for Hoody Hoo below:
Music
Jack Daniel’s Creative Issue Call for Artists for 16th Annual Art, Beats and Lyrics Urban Art Showcase
LYNCHBURG, Tenn. – Art, Beats and Lyrics (AB+L), the national art and music tour presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Cult Creative, kicks off its 16th year with a call for artists contest.
Beginning September 8 through October 6, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Cult Creative invite visual artists across the country to submit original artwork for a chance to create an exclusive art wall to be featured in this year’s national showcase.
“Jack Honey Art, Beats & Lyrics has presented an opportunity for us to celebrate renowned and emerging visual artists from across the country for 15 years now,” says Keenan Harris, Senior Multicultural Marketing Manager, Brown-Forman. “This year’s artist call is a way to increase opportunity, magnify creativity and generate conversations in the Black community around the impact of authentic cultural experiences.”
Since its inception, AB+L has commemorated the work of some of the world’s most notable visual artists, such as Gilbert Young and Tim Okamura. The intertwined art and music experience has served as a platform for creatives to show their interpretations of urban art through multiple genres and various styles.
The call for artists is open to individuals that have created original artwork and are 21+ years of age. Artists interested in submitting artwork will need to submit a completed application
by Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:59 P.M. EST. For complete contest rules or to submit original artwork, visit www.JackHoneyABL.com.
About Jack Daniel’s:
Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the oldest registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack
Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails.
Fly Straight. Drink Responsibly.
JACK DANIEL’S TENNESSEE HONEY is a trademark of JACK DANIEL PROPERTIES INC. ©2020. Jack
Daniel’s. Whiskey Specialty, 35% ALC./VOL.(70 proof). Produced and Bottled by JACK DANIEL
DISTILLERY, Lynchburg, TENNESSEE, U.S.A.
source:
Brienna LaCoste
[email protected]
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]