Joy Reid’s Take on Breonna Taylor Case; ‘Defund the Police’ and More on ‘Tonight Show’ (Watch)
*Joy Reid was a guest on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday to talk about the lack of charges in Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police.
The host of MSNBC’s “The Reid Out” also breaks down the details of what happened to her, including the police arresting her boyfriend Kenneth Walker for trying to defend her.
Additionally, Reid speaks about the difficulty of explaining police brutality to her children, explains that the police are trained to shoot to kill and explains what it really means to defund the police.
Watch below:
James McBride’s Book (‘The Good Lord Bird’) Adapted Into A Showtime Series / WATCH
*Award-winning author James McBride’s novel “The Good Lord Bird” has been adapted into a limited series on Showtime.
The series and book are based on actual events that took place during slavery and focus on the abolitionists’ movement. It tells the story of abolitionist John Brown, a white man, who literally fought for the freedom of slaves. John Brown who is played by Ethan Hawke (“Training Day”) would try to free slaves from their masters by any means necessary, which often meant killing them. His efforts led him to take over the United States Arsenal at Harpers Ferry. An event in history that many are unaware of. The history that we are taught would have you to believe abolitionists only assisted with the underground railroad. That isn’t the case, most got their hands dirty and put their own lives on the line.
MORE NEWS: Colin Kaepernick Says ‘White Supremacist Policing’ Must Be Abolished After Breonna Taylor Verdict
We sat down with James McBride to ask him what inspired him to write this book.
“I was in a historical society and I saw a diary by a Jewish merchant. He had a line, John Brown attacks Harper’s Ferry, and there was a two-page narrative about what he read about the events,” says McBride.
After reading that entry in that diary, McBride became fascinated with John Brown’s story. The book and the series depict a raw and honest version of the events that led up to the attack on Harpers Ferry. Now that there are more African Americans involved in film and TV we are starting to see a different narrative than what has been taught or not taught over the years.
Because of the lack of education, most people think the civil war was the only “war” that occurred during slavery. But, there were many slave revolts that were sometimes initiated by abolitionists like John Brown.
The Showtime series “The Good Love Bird” is a good start to learn about these untold stories. It is written as a satire which makes for a good balance of educating and entertaining.
“The Good Lord Bird” airs on Showtime Sunday, October 4.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Things We Do for Love
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A/A- list dual threat actress who is an Emmy winner/nominee and an Oscar winner/nominee has a serial cheating significant other. To end it, she started having threesomes with him.
Can you name the actress and her boyfriend?
‘Breonna Taylor Wasn’t Even Mentioned in the Indictment’: Al Sharpton, Karine Jean-Pierre React to Lack of Charges (Watch)
*Rev. Al Sharpton joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Wednesday night to discuss the “outrageous and unbelievable” justification of the grand jury for not directly charging the officers with the murder of Breonna Taylor.
“Grand Juries are usually totally framed by what the prosecutor puts before it because that’s the only lawyer in the room,” Sharpton said.
“Breonna Taylor was not even mentioned in the indictment,” he continued. “If anyone wants to know why we are saying Black lives should matter, they are clearly saying in Louisville today it did not matter.”
Sharpton also went after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron for suggesting in his announcement Wednesday that Kentuckians should not let outside “celebrities, influencers and activists” come in and “influence our thinking and capture our emotions.”
Sharpton told O’Donnell: “Saying the celebrities and the influencers and the activists aren’t welcome into Kentucky or should not be there to give their views, when we’re welcomed there to watch horses run around the track for the Kentucky Derby. But we’re. not welcomed there to stand up for the life and value and worth of a Black woman, whose only actions that night was she went to bed in her own home, committing no crime. Involved in no criminal activity.”
Watch below:
Karine Jean-Pierre, the campaign chief of staff to Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris, told Lawrence O’Donnell that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are committed to uprooting systemic racism in part by “re-imagining” police reform “to meet the moment we are in.”
