Pros and Cons of Moving to San Diego
*San Diego, located on the pacific coast, is the 8th largest city in the United States. It is home to 1.4 million people.
A large proportion of its population is migrants from other states and cities, who come here to study or work. San Diego is said to be the birthplace of California, as European explorers first discovered San Diego.
If you are planning to move to San Diego, you must gather information about it, to make sure that you already know about the place. In this article, we will be discussing the pros and cons of San Diego.
Pros of San Diego:
- Climate
San Diego has a very pleasant climate. The summers are not too hot and humid, it is dry and warm in summers. Rainy showers occur in San Diego maximum for 2 weeks. Like summers, winters are not too cold here, it gets a bit cold in the evening, and that is also bearable.
- Education
San Diego is home to some of the best schools. 5 public schools of San Diego have made it to the list of top 30 schools in California. It also has the second-largest school in California. The elite schools in San Diego captivate a large number of students, and they move to California to pursue their higher studies. Moreover, San Diego can boast of the fact that a high percentage of people here are Bachelor’s degree holders.
- Employment
San Diego has a high employment rate. You can find the maximum number of employees working in- Tourism industry, technical field, scientific or professional field, etc. The University of California and health care companies are said to be the best employers in the city. Science managers, Chief executives, etc have got the title of best jobs in San Diego.
- Home-like and friendly environment
San Diego is an amazing place to live in and it is good for families as well. So if you have a family, you can move to San Diego along with them. There are plenty of places where you can go along with your family: the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld San Diego, Balboa Children’s Park, Children’s Museum, you can go to the beaches where you can sit and read a good article or enjoy with your family and friends, etc.
- The crime rate in San Diego
You would be surprised to know that the criminal rate of San Diego is very low. The security system here sets an example of security systems in other cities. It is considered to be one of the safest cities to live in California.
- Food and Craft Beer
Since San Diego is located near Mexico, you can find a variety of Mexican dishes in San Diego. Along with this, at almost every corner of the city, you can find a place for amazing deals on food. The city has some astounding restaurants where you can dine in the evenings. San Diego is also known as America’s Craft beer capital. It has a large number of craft beer producers. Several breweries are ranked as the best breweries in the world. Craft beer attracts a large number of visitors to San Diego, and events like Beer week occur at regular intervals.
- Leisure time activities
There are plenty of things that you can do in your leisure time in San Diego. Events are organized here every week so you can enjoy the outdoors. San Diego has so many places where you can go and witness the culture of California. Also, you can go hiking and biking in San Diego in the mountains, beaches, and desert areas. Beach parties are among other events that you can enjoy here. Other destinations to spend your leisure time- Torrey Pines Hiking Trail and Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve.
Now as we have become familiar with the pros of moving to San Diego, let’s discuss the cons:
Cons of moving to San Diego
- Cost of living
San Diego is a very expensive city and it’s not affordable for all. The main factor behind the high cost of living in San Diego is the prices of houses. For instance, you may have to pay around $200 for a single room apartment. Apart from this, buying a house in San Diego might want you to shed approximately $800,000. Therefore, living in San Diego does cost a fortune.
Other factors that contribute to the high cost of living transportation expenses, grocery, etc, that have been on a constant rise for the last few years. However, you would be surprised to know that health care facilities are cheaper than the rest of America.
The high cost of living has contributed to the high poverty rates in San Diego. The poverty rate prevailing in San Diego is almost 13-14%. A large proportion of people living below the poverty line is constituted by the youth, the percentage of youth below the poverty line is almost 10-12% of the total population below the poverty line.
- Traffic
Public transportation is not fully developed like other metropolitan cities. Because of this reason, the maximum people in San Diego prefer to travel in their own car, which is the main reason behind the traffic conditions in San Diego. A large number of tourists in San Diego in summers make the traffic condition even worse.
- Sports
If you are fond of sports then you need to think twice before moving to San Diego as it does not offer many sports activities. Till now, San Diego has had only one official and professional sports team- The San Diego Padres. They are located at the Petco Park, in downtown San Diego. This a stadium adjoining many restaurants and bars, many activities and events are organized in this system.
- Parking
Finding a space to park your car can be a real struggle in San Diego since maximum households own cars. If you are living in the city, the situation can be worse as you may even be asked to pay a price for parking your car. You might wish to travel in public transport but for that, you need to spare at least 2 hours, where you can reach your destination within 30 minutes if you travel by car. The situation gets worse in summers when a large number of tourists travel to San Diego.
Civil Rights
Upon This Rock: Archaeologists Are Excavating One of America’s Oldest Black Churches (Video)
*Earlier this month, archaeologists in Colonial Williamsburg broke ground on a project set to unearth the history of First Baptist Church, one of America’s oldest black congregations.
The Virginia house of worship traces its roots to 1776, when a group of enslaved and free black people gathered to pray and sing at Green Springs, a plantation located a few miles outside of the colonial city. At the time, the United States had just declared its independence from Great Britain. African American individuals were forbidden from gathering in large groups, but they defied the law by conducting secret meetings in a brush arbor. According to Michael E. Ruane of the Washington Post, black preacher Reverend Moses was regularly whipped for leading such gatherings.
By 1791, enslaved tavern worker and preacher Gowan Pamphlet had grown the congregation to as many as 500 members, according to historian Linda H. Rowe. The church expanded even further after local white businessman Jesse Cole stumbled upon one of its outdoor services; Cole was reportedly so moved by the meeting that he offered the group use of his carriage house on Nassau Street. By 1828, notes NBC News, the physical church established at the site boasted more than 600 members.
A tornado destroyed this original structure—known as the Baptist Meeting House—in 1834. But a new brick building was constructed in 1856, and in 1863, the congregation was renamed the First Baptist Church. Throughout the 1860s, the church also served as a school for young black students. After Colonial Williamsburg purchased the property in 1955, the congregation relocated to a new building on Scotland Street, where it resides today. The original 19th-century structure was torn down, and the site was paved over.
Now, the church and its Let Freedom Ring Foundation, which is dedicated to preserving the congregation’s history, are leading the charge to investigate the centuries-old site. Their work is all the more important because narratives about African Americans have long been left out of the city’s history, says Let Freedom Ring President Connie Matthews Harshaw.
“There’s a noticeable absence of the story of early African Americans in Williamsburg,” Harshaw tells the Post.
For many years, she adds, the tourist site “basically erased everything that has to do with African Americans.”
In May, archaeologists scanned the area with ground-penetrating radar (GPR) and found encouraging evidence of structures hidden below ground. Excavations are scheduled to last seven weeks and may be extended another year and a half depending on what the researchers discover.
Below, a video about the history of First Baptist Church.
The Importance of Social Media Management in Times of Crisis
*For many of us, this is a strange and unbelievable time. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic that has put many things on hold.
While we are still struggling with opening up borders and various businesses that shut down during the peak of the disease, it is important for every business to understand how they can manage social media during times of crisis.
Given this, this article will highlight the importance of social media management in times of crisis.
- The crisis may change the behaviors of your customers
As a result of the crisis, there are lots of measures that will be suggested by various health organizations around the world. During the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing, self-isolation, and stay-at-home orders are a few of the measures adopted to curb the spread of the disease. Expectedly, these measures will disrupt the lifestyle of many individuals and, in turn, cause a change in their behaviors.
The change in behavior will probably extend to how customers relate to your social media pages during the times of crisis. While they will likely use social media more during this period, it is also not strange for them to ask more questions, seek recommendations and support, and look for advice from you. To deal with this, you must be prepared for this possible change in customers’ behaviors. Be ready to answer these questions and assist them in any capacity that you can.
- Don’t see times of crisis is a marketing opportunity
Of course, you may get certain opportunities to boost your sales during a crisis. However, this doesn’t mean that you should see the times of crisis as a period to market your product or service. Pandemic is affecting lots of individuals, so using it as a marketing opportunity will be insensitive. Therefore, you should learn how to market your product or service subtly.
So, let your social media posts during this period be filled with messages of empathy, care, and goodwill. As you continue selling your product or service, let your existing and prospective customers know that you care about their wellbeing.
- Reflect on your social media marketing strategy
Take a step back from social media and reconsider your social media strategy and goals. In fact, this step should extend to your SEO methods and other aspects of digital marketing techniques. The truth is that some social media marketing campaigns are better used after a crisis. In some other cases, your scheduled posts and campaigns are simply out of touch with the current reality for many customers. For instance, if your goal is to aggressively get more likes, shares, and engagements on your social media handles, it will be wrong to do so during a crisis.
Therefore, you should take a second look at your social media marketing strategy. If it doesn’t suit the tying times that everyone is passing through, you should change it to something more suitable for the period. Whatever you do, align your social media plans and goals to align with the times of crisis.
- Provide your customers with excellent values
After reflecting on your social media plans and goals, it will be crystal clear to you what your customers need at this trying time. As a result of this, you should use your social media channels to provide your existing and potential customers with excellent values.
In view of this, there are many changes you can make. If you don’t have an e-commerce platform, this is the right time to create one. Consider making the payment plans for your services or products more flexible to encourage more customers to do business with you. Offer free resources that can attract more customers to your business.
- Understand what you share with audiences
Another importance of social media management during times of crisis is to know the right things to share with your audiences. During a pandemic, lots of individuals and organizations are fond of sharing false information. Nonetheless, this information doesn’t only promote fear among people, but it can also force them to take wrong actions. Therefore, you should be careful about the kind of information you share on your social media pages.
It is recommended that you only share information that is gotten directly from the sites of trusted agencies and organizations like the WHO, CDC, UN, EU, and lots more. Listen to the experts on the subject of the crisis and share the messages with your audiences.
- Maintain good communication with your customers
In times of crisis, you should always go the extra mile to communicate with your customers. For instance, if you need to close down your office to work remotely and may affect the delivery of your product or service, it is essential to let your customers know. By communicating with them, they will understand the potential delays in any requested product or service.
While communicating with your customers, you must be sensitive to their plight. So, you must learn what it takes to communicate sensitively and effectively. Don’t assume anything. Take the time to explain everything in detail.
- Add some joyful news
The times of crisis can be really discomforting. This is because lots of people come across negative news from time to time on social media. Of course, you can be the shining light that will bring some joy into the lives of your audiences. So, it is suggested that you share some news that can put a big smile on the faces of your readers. Have a careful thought about anything you want to share so that it doesn’t come off as being insensitive. For example, you can share a video, quote, or picture about some random acts of kindness or charity.
While doing all the things listed above, you should understand that your social media management should be handled expertly by experienced individuals to get the desired results. Visit Instant Famous to get more boosts for your Facebook, Instagram, and other social media channels.
Columns
The Last Roundup! (It’s Time to Call the Children Home)
*Attention all Spirit-filled trail bosses: (“Trail Boss: A cowboy foreman, leader, or supervisor commissioned to be in charge of a collective effort to gather, obtain, retrieve cattle to form a herd and direct them to an assigned destination”) It’s time for “The Last Roundup!”
We must proceed while it is still light, for the day is far spent. So, grab your gear, and saddle up your palominos of power, your roans of righteousness, your steadfast steeds, and your stallions of supremacy! Fill your chuckwagons with daily bread, fruit, and victuals for victory. Go and scour all ranges, north, south, east and west. Rise up and cross the rivers, creeks and fords.
Traverse and climb every mountain and every hill. Search every valley. Succor and secure all that are willing to receive the JC (JESUS CHRIST) brand. Study your weapons and be fully armed. Be prepared to contend and defend the faith in which you’re operating in. Be not fearful of big cats, wolves, snakes, scorpions or any wild beast that may come against you. You have authority over all storms small and great.
The corral of CHRIST awaits you and you cannot be stopped. So, lasso them with the lariat of the gospel. Lead them through the green pastures. Quench their thirst by the still waters. Now is the time of reckoning. The signs of this season are pregnant with preludes of catastrophe. Are you a laborer? Or are you in labor? Are you in triumph? Or are you in travail? Wake up! Be bold and not stagnant. Be ready, and call the children home!
Please leave a comment below, or contact Elder Frederick Wm. Worthy, an Arizona-based contributing writer at email: [email protected]
