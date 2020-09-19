Audio
Cardi Got Tired of ‘Effing Arguing’ with Offset So She Fired Him (from Marriage)
*As you no doubt know by now, Cardi B recently filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset, her husband of three years. Well, to clarify things, the “WAP” creator headed to the ‘Gram, to spell out exactly why the two of them didn’t make it.
In her post (which, by the way, is all audio) Cardi, 27, revealed that she has “not shed one tear” over their split, adding that the divorce has nothing to do with Offset’s past infidelities, which led to their initial separation in late 2018.
“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f–ked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of s–t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”
Cardi B finally explains divorce from Offset
— Rare Hip-Hop Moments (@RareHHM) September 18, 2020
It boils down to this, according to the Bronx born and bred raptress … she and Offset simply grew apart.
“I just got tired of f–king arguing,” she continued. “I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.
“I been with this man for four years,” she went on. “I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”
The pair has signaled that they will co-parent 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. Cardi is not requesting spousal or child support.
Michelle Obama Confesses She Wanted to ‘Push Barack Out of the Window’ / LISTEN
*Yes, the words that came out of the former first lady’s mouth may sound shocking to some, but when she says she wanted “push Barack out of the window,” she spoke her truth during the most recent episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast.”
Mr. and Mrs. Obama will celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary next month and Michelle spoke candidly about the up and downs of her marriage with guest Conan O’Brien.
“There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window. And I say that because it’s like, you’ve got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn’t mean you quit,” she said. “And these periods can last a long time. They can last years.”
She went on to say that people should view searching for a partner like assembling an all-star basketball team and that a person should ideally pick the absolute best person to be with.
“You want LeBron [James]. You don’t want the guy, third row on the bench, who didn’t make the team, but we often don’t think about that,” she said. “What you’re supposed to say is, ‘I have married LeBron. My version of LeBron.’”
The “Becoming” author also stressed the importance of giving yourself time to see the person you’re dating “in an array of situations.”
“There’s no magic way to make that happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen,” she said.
“You can’t Tinder your way into a long-term relationship,” she concluded.
Check out the podcast below, via Instagram.
It’s been another heavy stretch for so many of us. And this week’s episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast is a conversation I had a little while back with my friend Conan O’Brien. It’s about marriage—a source of strength and perspective through times like these for so many of us. We reflect on our own marriages and experiences as parents––and talk about the importance of honesty, authenticity, and being your true self with your partner. And because it’s Conan, this one’s a lot of fun. I think we all can use that right now. Listen in at the link in my bio.
Cory Booker on Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, and Trump’s ‘Rigged’ Election Comments: He is ‘An Authoritarian Danger’
*This morning Senator Cory Booker was a guest on SiriusXM where he spoke about Michelle Obama’s speech last night, the “destructive ignorance” of people who won’t support Kamala Harris because of her past as an AG, and President Trump’s recent comments about a rigged election.
“Last night, I think she made America feel the urgency of this moment, the crisis at hand, and the crossroads before us, and the danger of going slipping down the…low road. She called us to get this nation to higher ground and do it quickly,” Senator Booker told host Joe Madison. He then hinted that his speech on Thursday night will be a format “different than you’re expecting.”
On voters sitting out the election because of Senator Harris’ record as AG: “Well, I just want to take on how privileged you must think you are to hold your vote back when there are millions of Americans, black folks, brown folks, and others who this election means life or death for them…. And so this to me is not a decision. It is an urgency. It is a crisis. And if you want to sit on the sidelines, when the rest of our fates are being decided, then God, you are being a destructive kind of ignorance.”
On Trump’s comments about only losing if the election is rigged: “He is a danger, an authoritarian danger, and he keeps poking and pressing seeing where there’s weakness….This man is dangerous. And he is, in my opinion, someone who has deep authoritarian tendencies, that have to be checked by Congress on both sides of the aisle and have to be resoundingly condemned when he says something as dangerous as ‘either I win this election, or it is not legitimate.”
Senator Cory Booker: Michelle Obama Made Us Feel The ‘Urgency of This Moment’
JOE MADISON, HOST: Senator Cory Booker, junior Senator from New Jersey here with the “Madison Show.” Finally, and I do thank you for the time you spend with us. I never take it for granted. Let me ask you, what did you think about yesterday’s, the first day of the convention? We’re looking forward to, of course, you speaking, but this is unprecedented. We’ve never had a convention like this, and I’d just like to get your opinion of how you thought the first night went?
SENATOR CORY BOOKER: Well, look, I’ve always enjoyed – since 2000, I think was the first convention I went to 20 years ago – I’ve always enjoyed the energy of a packed arena. It’s just fun, but this is a different time and we’re adapting and there’s actually advantages in doing it this way. I’ve never seen a convention that has, that showed the full Panorama of who we were. We heard from voices that you couldn’t get all on one stage like we normally do. And to see the sort of the levels of inclusion, see an America that really reflected its own truth, that was affirming. And then of course, and you all have already talked about it, to end with Michelle Obama and her ability to reach through a screen. We may be distanced from each other, but she makes you feel like you’re sitting in the room with her and you could feel her. As Maya Angelou said, “people are going to long forget what you said, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel.” And she, last night, I think she made America feel the urgency of this moment, the crisis at hand, and the crossroads before us, and the danger of going slipping down the…low road. She called us to get this nation to higher ground and do it quickly.
MADISON: Yeah, it was that underlining theme – it was a call to action. I tell you the one thing, and I keep forgetting how young he is, the 2000 convention, I go back — and don’t you dare say to Lincoln, don’t you dare say it — but the thing I so appreciate as a member of the television audience and radio audience, all the speakers looking directly into that camera and you pretty much alluded to it, talking to us and not the arena, that that really made a difference to me. It really, and so I felt like you were talking to me personally and not trying to get a reaction from the arena. And I think that was effective. I really honestly do. I hope they do it with, quite honestly, with the debates.
SEN. BOOKER: A different type of oratory, right? And I think that this is kind of one of those things where somebody comes into your home and says, “we need to sit down and talk,” as opposed to standing up at a podium in your neighborhood, it’s actually coming to your house and sit down and having a conversation.
MADISON: That’s right. Because when you watch, when you watch it and your typical convention, I, the TV audience, I feel like I’m watching y’all have a party as opposed to like your good example, it’s like, you’re sitting right there with me talking directly, one-on-one. I think that’s what’s so effective. So I’ll be looking forward to – your scheduled to speak when?
SEN. BOOKER: On Thursday, on Thursday. And it’ll be, it’ll be a different format. I’m going to hint to that as well. It’ll be a different – different than you’re expecting.
MADISON: Really? You want to elaborate on that?
SEN. BOOKER: I’ll get in so much trouble Joe. I’ll get in so much trouble if I tell you more than that.
MADISON: Okay, I’ll leave you alone. Okay. Good trouble. It’ll be good trouble, right?
SEN. BOOKER: Good trouble.
MADISON: Thank you, Senator Booker. I appreciate you.
SEN. BOOKER: Thank you, my friend. Always. Always.
Senator Cory Booker: Holding Your Vote Hostage is a ‘Destructive Kind of Ignorance’
JOE MADISON, HOST: Let me ask you this question about Kamala Harris, and it’s gone viral, particularly among young people. And we had a lot of calls this morning, how they’re saying ‘don’t vote for Kamala Harris because of her law and order position when she was attorney general, she was locking up a lot of people,’ and ‘we’re gonna hold our vote back.’ I think P. Diddy back in June said, “I’m going to hold my vote back. I’m going to hold the folks hostage, Biden hostage, unless he gets a black woman.” So we can check that off the list, and he has a black agenda. So, there’s two questions there. So which one do you want to take on first?
SENATOR CORY BOOKER: Well, I just want to take on how privileged you must think you are to hold your vote back when there are millions of Americans, black folks, brown folks, and others who this election means life or death for them. Whether they get access to healthcare, whether they can afford their prescription drugs, whether their parent will be ripped away from them and deported to another country. Whether they will have clean water to drink or not, or clean air. For you to think that you should hold your vote back because this ticket didn’t comport to your exact requirements, that is to me so destructive, and it may not hurt you…you may think you’re in a safe enough position, but let me tell you right now, there are millions of Americans who know that this could mean the difference between their family being able to make it or not. Just the simple non-sexy policy stuff that may not attract you, but doubling the earned income tax credit will mean the difference of millions of families being out of poverty, being able to afford rent, being able to get food on the table or not. And so this to me is not a decision. It is an urgency. It is a crisis. And if you want to sit on the sidelines, when the rest of our fates are being decided, then God, you are being a destructive kind of ignorance.
“An Authoritarian Danger”: Senator Cory Booker says Donald Trump is Acting Like a Dictator
JOE MADISON, HOST: Senator Booker, President Trump yesterday told an audience that if he loses in November, you can rest assured the election was rigged. Your response to that comment?
SENATOR CORY BOOKER: That is a comment that dictators say, authoritarian leaders say, that there is only one legitimate outcome of this election, which would be me returning. And if it’s not, if I’m not reelected, what he’s in essence saying is that the democratic process in the United States of America is illegitimate. That is inciting his own supporters to take action or stand against or undermine somehow what has been an American tradition since George Washington, which is the smooth, peaceful transition of power. He is, and he continues to undermine our most sacred democratic traditions and institutions. He is a danger, an authoritarian danger, and he keeps poking and pressing seeing where there’s weakness. He already checked out what would the military do if I order them to turn weapons, rubber bullets and gas on peaceful protesters. This man is dangerous. And he is, in my opinion, someone who has deep authoritarian tendencies, that have to be checked by Congress on both sides of the aisle and have to be resoundingly condemned when he says something as dangerous as ‘either I win this election, or it is not legitimate.’ That is a dangerous statement for someone to say, especially to his followers who he’s trying to incite with language like that.
source: SIRIUSXM’S “THE JOE MADISON SHOW” (WEEKDAYS FROM 6-10 AM ET ON URBAN VIEW CHANNEL 126).
New Music Spotlight: Rena Scott is Back and is ‘Driftin on A Dream’ / WatchListen
*What more can be said of a singer extraordinaire who has national and international acclaim? Plenty. Rena Scott has a new single taken from her (music vault) called “Driftin On A Dream,” written by her and the late great Skip Scarborough in 1982.
That same Rena toured all over the US and Europe with the Crusaders, performing in top R&B/Jazz Festivals with crowd’s up to 50,000, featuring Joe Sample, Wilton Felder, Sticks Hooper, side men Eddie Watkins on bass and Barry Finnerty on guitar. In 1983 Rena recorded “Driftin On A Dream” with the Crusaders performing on it.
Crusader member “Wilton Felder” decided he wanted to record it as an Instrumental on his solo “Gentle Fire” album released in 1983. The vocal version with Rena singing on it was never released until now 37 years later. You are in for a treat with Rena’s Soulful, Jazzy vocals.
Growing up in Detroit Michigan, Rena was recognized at a very early age of 12 for her singing ability in church. She performed her first talent show at age 13, and soon after, her first record “I Just Can’t Forget That Boy,” was released. She blossomed as a performer during that period as an opening act at local venues for many of the Motown acts like the Temptations, the Four Tops, and the Originals. She was an once back-up singer for Aretha Franklin at the famed Carnegie Hall. Her real claim to fame was in 1978 with the smash hit “Take Me I’m Yours,” a duet with Michael Henderson.
Rena continued to make the Billboard Charts on her own record label Amor Records. She was nominated for a Grammy in the Best New R&B Album on her “ Let Me Love You” CD in 2005 in the Urban Adult Contemporary Category. She charted in three categories on the Billboard Charts with a song from the same set titled “Remember.” It peaked at # 9 in the Hot Pop Singles Sales; # 5 in the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Single Sales; and # 80 in the top 100 R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. She remained and held strong on the charts for 18 weeks. Another song from the set, “A Love Thang,” reached # 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Single Sales chart and # 17 on the Hot Pop Single Sales. “Rena’s CD/DVD “Let Me Love You” was featured in a blockbuster movie called “Love and Action in Chicago” which was shown on the HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, ABC, and BET networks. Its starred Regina King, Courtney Vance, Kathleen Turner, and Ed Asner. She also has a Dance, Radio and Original Remix of “Remember: from the Dutch producer BM on The Room Recording Label in 2017. She was inducted into the R&B Hall Of Fame on August 21, 2016.
“Driftin On A Dream” along with all of Rena’s music can be purchased at: Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/album/driftin-on-a-dream-single/1526397790 AND Amazon: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B08FDVYWMB
Rena has recorded and/or toured with such greats as the Crusaders, Michael Henderson David Ruffin, Bobby Womack, and Phil Perry. She has had movie and theatre acting roles; and her voice has been heard on movie soundtracks, commercial jingles. Lloyd Tolbert who produced Rena’s last two CD’s “Take Me Away” that contains four cover songs that are some of her all-time favorites like “Joy and Pain,” and “Don’t Ask My Neighbors Rena Scott’s style of blending Soul, Pop, and Gospel, she has all the ingredients to rise to the very top!
