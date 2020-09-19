Cardi Got Tired of ‘Effing Arguing’ with Offset So She Fired Him (from Marriage)

*This morning Senator Cory Booker was a guest on SiriusXM where he spoke about Michelle Obama’s speech last night, the “destructive ignorance” of people who won’t support Kamala Harris because of her past as an AG, and President Trump’s recent comments about a rigged election.

“Last night, I think she made America feel the urgency of this moment, the crisis at hand, and the crossroads before us, and the danger of going slipping down the…low road. She called us to get this nation to higher ground and do it quickly,” Senator Booker told host Joe Madison. He then hinted that his speech on Thursday night will be a format “different than you’re expecting.”

On voters sitting out the election because of Senator Harris’ record as AG: “Well, I just want to take on how privileged you must think you are to hold your vote back when there are millions of Americans, black folks, brown folks, and others who this election means life or death for them…. And so this to me is not a decision. It is an urgency. It is a crisis. And if you want to sit on the sidelines, when the rest of our fates are being decided, then God, you are being a destructive kind of ignorance.”

On Trump’s comments about only losing if the election is rigged: “He is a danger, an authoritarian danger, and he keeps poking and pressing seeing where there’s weakness….This man is dangerous. And he is, in my opinion, someone who has deep authoritarian tendencies, that have to be checked by Congress on both sides of the aisle and have to be resoundingly condemned when he says something as dangerous as ‘either I win this election, or it is not legitimate.”

Senator Cory Booker: Michelle Obama Made Us Feel The ‘Urgency of This Moment’

JOE MADISON, HOST: Senator Cory Booker, junior Senator from New Jersey here with the “Madison Show.” Finally, and I do thank you for the time you spend with us. I never take it for granted. Let me ask you, what did you think about yesterday’s, the first day of the convention? We’re looking forward to, of course, you speaking, but this is unprecedented. We’ve never had a convention like this, and I’d just like to get your opinion of how you thought the first night went?

SENATOR CORY BOOKER: Well, look, I’ve always enjoyed – since 2000, I think was the first convention I went to 20 years ago – I’ve always enjoyed the energy of a packed arena. It’s just fun, but this is a different time and we’re adapting and there’s actually advantages in doing it this way. I’ve never seen a convention that has, that showed the full Panorama of who we were. We heard from voices that you couldn’t get all on one stage like we normally do. And to see the sort of the levels of inclusion, see an America that really reflected its own truth, that was affirming. And then of course, and you all have already talked about it, to end with Michelle Obama and her ability to reach through a screen. We may be distanced from each other, but she makes you feel like you’re sitting in the room with her and you could feel her. As Maya Angelou said, “people are going to long forget what you said, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel.” And she, last night, I think she made America feel the urgency of this moment, the crisis at hand, and the crossroads before us, and the danger of going slipping down the…low road. She called us to get this nation to higher ground and do it quickly.

MADISON: Yeah, it was that underlining theme – it was a call to action. I tell you the one thing, and I keep forgetting how young he is, the 2000 convention, I go back — and don’t you dare say to Lincoln, don’t you dare say it — but the thing I so appreciate as a member of the television audience and radio audience, all the speakers looking directly into that camera and you pretty much alluded to it, talking to us and not the arena, that that really made a difference to me. It really, and so I felt like you were talking to me personally and not trying to get a reaction from the arena. And I think that was effective. I really honestly do. I hope they do it with, quite honestly, with the debates.

SEN. BOOKER: A different type of oratory, right? And I think that this is kind of one of those things where somebody comes into your home and says, “we need to sit down and talk,” as opposed to standing up at a podium in your neighborhood, it’s actually coming to your house and sit down and having a conversation.

MADISON: That’s right. Because when you watch, when you watch it and your typical convention, I, the TV audience, I feel like I’m watching y’all have a party as opposed to like your good example, it’s like, you’re sitting right there with me talking directly, one-on-one. I think that’s what’s so effective. So I’ll be looking forward to – your scheduled to speak when?

SEN. BOOKER: On Thursday, on Thursday. And it’ll be, it’ll be a different format. I’m going to hint to that as well. It’ll be a different – different than you’re expecting.

MADISON: Really? You want to elaborate on that?

SEN. BOOKER: I’ll get in so much trouble Joe. I’ll get in so much trouble if I tell you more than that.

MADISON: Okay, I’ll leave you alone. Okay. Good trouble. It’ll be good trouble, right?

SEN. BOOKER: Good trouble.

MADISON: Thank you, Senator Booker. I appreciate you.

SEN. BOOKER: Thank you, my friend. Always. Always.

Senator Cory Booker: Holding Your Vote Hostage is a ‘Destructive Kind of Ignorance’

JOE MADISON, HOST: Let me ask you this question about Kamala Harris, and it’s gone viral, particularly among young people. And we had a lot of calls this morning, how they’re saying ‘don’t vote for Kamala Harris because of her law and order position when she was attorney general, she was locking up a lot of people,’ and ‘we’re gonna hold our vote back.’ I think P. Diddy back in June said, “I’m going to hold my vote back. I’m going to hold the folks hostage, Biden hostage, unless he gets a black woman.” So we can check that off the list, and he has a black agenda. So, there’s two questions there. So which one do you want to take on first?

SENATOR CORY BOOKER: Well, I just want to take on how privileged you must think you are to hold your vote back when there are millions of Americans, black folks, brown folks, and others who this election means life or death for them. Whether they get access to healthcare, whether they can afford their prescription drugs, whether their parent will be ripped away from them and deported to another country. Whether they will have clean water to drink or not, or clean air. For you to think that you should hold your vote back because this ticket didn’t comport to your exact requirements, that is to me so destructive, and it may not hurt you…you may think you’re in a safe enough position, but let me tell you right now, there are millions of Americans who know that this could mean the difference between their family being able to make it or not. Just the simple non-sexy policy stuff that may not attract you, but doubling the earned income tax credit will mean the difference of millions of families being out of poverty, being able to afford rent, being able to get food on the table or not. And so this to me is not a decision. It is an urgency. It is a crisis. And if you want to sit on the sidelines, when the rest of our fates are being decided, then God, you are being a destructive kind of ignorance.

“An Authoritarian Danger”: Senator Cory Booker says Donald Trump is Acting Like a Dictator

JOE MADISON, HOST: Senator Booker, President Trump yesterday told an audience that if he loses in November, you can rest assured the election was rigged. Your response to that comment?

SENATOR CORY BOOKER: That is a comment that dictators say, authoritarian leaders say, that there is only one legitimate outcome of this election, which would be me returning. And if it’s not, if I’m not reelected, what he’s in essence saying is that the democratic process in the United States of America is illegitimate. That is inciting his own supporters to take action or stand against or undermine somehow what has been an American tradition since George Washington, which is the smooth, peaceful transition of power. He is, and he continues to undermine our most sacred democratic traditions and institutions. He is a danger, an authoritarian danger, and he keeps poking and pressing seeing where there’s weakness. He already checked out what would the military do if I order them to turn weapons, rubber bullets and gas on peaceful protesters. This man is dangerous. And he is, in my opinion, someone who has deep authoritarian tendencies, that have to be checked by Congress on both sides of the aisle and have to be resoundingly condemned when he says something as dangerous as ‘either I win this election, or it is not legitimate.’ That is a dangerous statement for someone to say, especially to his followers who he’s trying to incite with language like that.

