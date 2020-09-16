Arts & Culture
Los Angeles’ Corey Helford Gallery Presents Arinze Stanley’s ‘Paranormal Portraits’ / LOOK!
*Downtown Los Angeles’ Corey Helford Gallery is proud to announce their next major solo show with world renowned Nigerian painter Arinze Stanley, entitled Paranormal Portraits, will premiere on Saturday October 3rd in Gallery 2.
Inspired by his personal experiences growing up in Nigeria and the current state of society around him, Stanley is driven by creating drawings that trigger a degree of emotional connection between the viewers and his artworks. Using his works as a form of social and political activism, Stanley hopes to use his art to speak for those who can’t speak out for themselves.
In their artist profile, CNN’s Emmy and Cannes Lions-winning global media company, Great Big Story, shared: “You’re not alone if you do a double-take when you see one of Arinze Stanley’s drawings—his portraits are so lifelike, they are often mistaken for photographs. The Nigerian-born artist has no formal training and works with charcoal and graphite pencils, capturing everyday people and their emotions in extraordinary detail. Arinze uses his art to comment on issues affecting Nigeria as well as the rest of Africa, speaking for people who can’t speak for themselves.”
Regarding his new series, Stanley shares: “My art is born out of the zeal for perfection both in skill, expression and devotion to create positive changes in the world. I draw inspiration from life experiences and basically everything that sparks a feeling of necessity. I find myself spending countless hours working on an artwork to stimulate deep and strong emotions, in order to connect more intimately with my viewers. Most times, it’s almost like I lose control of my pencils and the art flows through me to the paper. I work with my Principle of the Three P’s: Patience, Practice, and Persistence. These have guided me over the years towards perfecting my craft.”
He adds, “When viewers approach my artworks, I usually get asked how I chose my subjects and the expressions they depict, but the more these questions are asked, the more I realize that I don’t have the answers, rather my art is a reflection of how I perceive the realities in my society ─ a simple language of my feelings. In my opinion, artists are custodians of time and reality, hence why I try to inform the future about the reality of today and through these surreal portraits seen in my new body of work, Paranormal Portraits, navigate my viewers into what is almost a psychedelic and uncertain experience of being black in the 21st century.”
Paranormal Portraits opens Saturday, October 3rd in Gallery 2, alongside a group show featuring Handiedan, Hikari Shimoda, Ian Francis, and Kai and Sunny in the Main Gallery and a two-artist show featuring Mayuka Yamamoto and Erika Sanada in Gallery 3. Corey Helford Gallery is located at 571 S. Anderson St. Los Angeles, CA 90033 and normal hours are Tuesday – Saturday, from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
Please note: In order to keep our family of artists, collectors and staff safe, and in compliance with the COVID-19 state-wide mandate, the physical gallery will remain closed until further notice
About Arinze Stanley:
Arinze Stanley Egbengwu was born in Lagos, Nigeria in 1993 and graduated from Imo State University with a Bachelor of Engineering in Agricultural Engineering. Starting at the early age of six, Stanley had always been enthusiastic about drawing realistic portraits on paper. Being exposed to his family’s paper conversion business, Stanley grew to love and use paper and pencils as his toys at a very tender age. Over the years he gradually taught himself how to master both pencils and paper in harmony, as a medium to express himself through what he calls his three P’s: Patience, Practice, and Persistence. The three P’s have guided him throughout his journey as an artist.
Working in a genre of art known as Hyper-realism and drawing from personal experiences growing up in Nigeria, Stanley is driven by creating art that triggers a degree of emotional connection between viewers and his works. Also, gearing his works toward social and political activism, he hopes to use his art to speak for those who can’t speak out for themselves.
Stanley’s debut group show was held in Nigeria in 2016 and since then he has exhibited internationally, both in the UK and all around the U.S., plus he’s participated in notable art fairs around the world including: ART MIAMI, SCOPE ART FAIR and 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair.
Stanley’s work has been profiled by CNN’s Great Big Story, BBC News, VICE, Huffpost, Juxtapoz, Afropunk, and This Is Colossal, among many others.
About Corey Helford Gallery:
Corey Helford Gallery (CHG) was first established in 2006 by Jan Corey Helford and her husband, television producer and creator, Bruce Helford (The Conners, Anger Management, The Drew Carey Show, George Lopez) and has since evolved into one of the premier galleries of New Contemporary art. Its goals as an institution are the support and growth of young and emerging, to well-known and internationally established artists. CHG represents a diverse collection of international artists, primarily influenced by today’s pop culture and collectively encompassing style genres such as New Figurative Art, Pop Surrealism, Neo Pop, Graffiti and Street Art. CHG is located in Downtown Los Angeles in a robust 12,000 square foot building presenting new exhibitions approximately every six weeks. For more info and an upcoming exhibition schedule, visit CoreyHelfordGallery.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation Hosts Memorial Plantings in Honor of Tupac’s Passing
*Los Angeles, CA – To honor loved ones who’ve passed on, including the anniversary of Tupac Shakur’s death, the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation hosted a National memorial planting ceremony in Marin City, CA, Queens, NY, Trainer, PA and Fayetteville, NC on Sunday, September 13th.
TASF’s President and Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, expanded the Memorial Planting ceremony and made it available to the public so everyone could collectively take time to cherish those who are no longer here with us.
The Memorial Plantings Program is below:
- Introduction / Greeting led by Community Leader(s) included Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur, Felecia Gaston, Pastor Keith Collins, Carolyn Dixon, Atisa Smith, Dr Fatima Hafiz, Jamilah Barnes and Paul Austin amongst others in various cities.
- Community Leader personal message or prayer offered by Councilwoman Adrienne Adams, Queens Borough President Sharon Lee, Commissioner Charles Evans, Calandra Hartwell, Donna Barrett, Larry Washington and Ty Shakur.
- Moment of Silence
- Libation
- Calling of the Names: Legacy Recognition
- Calling of Afeni Shakur’s name
- Calling of Tupac Shakur’s name
- All Together: Everyone called out names of their loved ones at the same time
- All Together Memorial Planting: Everyone placed the flowers/seeds into the Earth together, to symbolize that we are all on solid ground together
- Drumming / Dance / Poetry / Words of Expression by Youth
- Ceremony Ends
In 2005, TASF founder, Afeni Shakur began this tradition at the TASF center in Stone Mountain, Georgia, to honor loved ones who’ve passed on, including her son Tupac Shakur. TASF President and Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, has expanded this Memorial Planting event and opened it up to the public nationwide so everyone can collectively take time to cherish those no longer with us.
If you would like to host your own planting memorial, details are provided at TASF.org/memorial. For additional details on the memorial plantings, please contact [email protected]. And to support with a donation please text SHAKUR to 44321.
ABOUT THE TUPAC AMARU SHAKUR FOUNDATION
The mission of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation is to address mental health conditions and to eradicate the effects of trauma on our community by providing access to therapeutic resources designed to support mental health, physical wellness and overall development. Founded in 1997 by Afeni Shakur, mother of the multi-talented Tupac Shakur and visionary daughter Sekyiwa Shakur, the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, Inc. (TASF) originally began as the Shakur Family Foundation. Afeni formed the Foundation to bring quality arts training to young people. Today, under the leadership of Sekyiwa Shakur, the Foundation has expanded its mission to leverage the arts as a healing tool to support mental health and wellness. With a core focus around addressing mental-health challenges caused by trauma, TASF has partnered with several organizations to bring resources to many underserved communities across the country, including rapper YoYo’s School Of Hip Hop; Safe Places International; Where Do We Go From Here; Marin City School District; PACs Kids; Performing Stars and Play Marin (Feeding Marin City).
Niecy Nash Says Marriage to Jessica Betts ‘Has Nothing to do with Gender’
*Niecy Nash stunned fans last month when she announced her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts.
The “Claws” actress opens up about their love story in the latest issue of PEOPLE, saying Betts is “the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”
“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” said Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March.
“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” says Nash of the her decision to marry a woman.
“I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment,” she continued.
Niecy Nash Says Her Marriage to Jessica Betts Was a ‘Going Into Myself,’ Not a ‘Coming …https://t.co/u18Bj3ITEO
— Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) September 9, 2020
“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love,” she shares. “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”
Nash was still married to Tucker when she and Betts, 41, first connected on social media in 2015.
“[Jessica] and I were friends, but I never saw her as someone I would date,” says Nash.
But after she and Tucker called it quits, Nash had a change of heart.
“I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being,” she tells PEOPLE. “But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.”
Nash confirmed her marriage to Betts on Aug. 31 via Instagram (check out the post below).
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Ventura County, California, on Aug. 29.
Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈 📸 @robertector
Mezzo-Soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis Debuts Stunning Video of ‘To the Afflicted’ That Speaks to Our Times
*Award-winning mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis has been hailed for performances on recital stages and in opera houses around the world.
With live theatrical performances put on hold due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Bryce-Davis found her career at a standstill while the country faces a major health crisis as well as racial turmoil.
To inspire viewers during this uniquely somber time, the artist has recorded her performance of composer Gaetano Donizetti’s aria, “All’afflitto e dolce pianto” (“To the afflicted”). The beautiful new video, featuring Bryce-Davis’ gorgeously full-bodied voice along with news headlines, photos, and personal videos, was co-directed by Bryce-Davis and independent filmmaker Jon Goff. The video can be viewed on YouTube here, with Bryce-Davis’ introduction video here.
Raehann Bryce-Davis Introduction Video
Music Video
Bryce-Davis says she was inspired to shoot the video to reflect the emotional and professional struggles of people of color, particularly those in the arts, during the pandemic. The talented vocal star had only just debuted as Sara in the Los Angeles Opera’s production of Donizetti’s bel canto masterpiece, “Roberto Devereux,” when the coronavirus forced the production to shut down in March. Bryce-Davis felt that the Act I Scene I aria sung by her character, in which she mourns for her lover who is far away, is a perfect expression of solidarity with those who mourn for the arts and justice, which feel so far away.
The first lines of “All’afflitto e dolce pianto” in English translate to: “To the afflicted, weeping is sweet, it is the only joy which remains.” With so many people currently afflicted by the social climate, the lyrics remind us that it is OK to mourn and hold each other up. It also shows how operatic works written centuries earlier can still be relevant today.
“The two biggest things that I wanted to convey were, A) You’re not alone. We’re all going through this together,” explains Bryce-Davis. “And then, B) It’s everybody’s fight. It’s not just someone’s problem in Kenosha. It’s not just somebody’s problem in Florida. It’s all of our responsibility to take up the fight, do the work to fight racism, and fight daily for equity and justice. I am dedicating the video to people in opera and other art forms who are suddenly afloat and to those who are fighting on the front lines for equity and justice.”
Bryce-Davis’ video also directs viewers’ attention to two organizations to support the arts: The Black Opera Alliance, founded in June 2020 to help provide professional resources for struggling opera singers as well as create equity within the field; and Arts Unlimited Southwest, a nonprofit community arts center founded by her mother, Hortensia Bryce, that provides musical training for kids of all ages, many of whom do not have access to classical instruction.
The idea for the video first came to Bryce-Davis in April, soon after social distancing measures became widespread. With a limited budget and resources, the vocalist was able to engage several people in her vision to create the final production. These include pianist Esme Wong, director of photography Jon Goff; audio engineer George Miadis; Harold James, a Marc Jacobs European Ambassador; and Allan Virgo, a New York fashion designer. The stunning styling included makeup by Natalie at South Beach Beauty Bar and hair by Stephanie at Lovely R “U” Beauty Salon. She even negotiated a deal through Airbnb to shoot the project at a beautiful hilltop castle on 22 acres in which to set her live performance.
Born to Jamaican immigrant parents in Mexico who eventually settled in Keene, Texas, Bryce-Davis did not plan to become an opera singer. In college as a business major, she began taking voice lessons at the University of Texas-Arlington. Her instructor urged her to further develop her beautiful voice, and she soon switched her major to music. She then went directly to New York City, earning graduate degrees at the Manhattan School of Music. Inspired by such opera divas such as Grace Bumbry and the late Shirley Verrett, Bryce-Davis then launched her international career.
The rising mezzo star had her debut at Carnegie Hall in 2018 and has been invited to return every season since her debut. She is a winner of international competitions across the world including New York City; Vienna, Austria; Portofino, Italy; Capetown, South Africa; and Istanbul, Turkey. She has appeared in numerous operas in the U.S. and abroad. Her more recent performances include opening the 2019/20 season singing Verdi’s “Requiem” with conductor Kent Nagano and the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal at the Olympic Stadium; making her role debut as Eboli in Verdi’s “Don Carlos” with Opera Vlaanderen in Antwerp, Belgium; and her L.A. Opera debut in the world premiere of “Eurydice,” a co-production with The Metropolitan Opera, as well as singing Sara in “Roberto Devereux,” where she sang the opening performance before the theater was forced to close.
For more information about Raehann Bryce-Davis, go to Raehann.com. She can be found on social media @raeraebd.
To support the Black Opera Alliance, visit https://gf.me/u/yqckx6 and to support Arts Unlimited Southwest, go to https://www.artsunlimitedsouthwest.com/support/.
“All’afflitto e dolce pianto”
“To the Afflicted
All’afflitto e dolce pianto…
(To the Afflicted, weeping is sweet…)
È la gioia
(It is the only joy)
che gli resta…
(which remains…)
Una stella a me funesta
(A star, deadly to me)
anche il pianto mi vietò.
(forbids me even tears).
Della tua più cruda, oh quanto,
(How much crueller, oh how much),
Rosamonda, è la mia sorte!
(is my fate, Rosamonda, than yours!)
(Rosamonda is a character in the book she is reading)
Tu peristi d’una morte…
(You perished in death once…)
Io vivendo ognor morrò.
(I, though living, die continuously.)
