Tasia Fortune Hanging Death Ruled Homicide: Why Police Expect More Arrests

Jackson police arrested Jarques Ratliff after the medical examiner’s homicide ruling, but investigators say the case is far from over.

Tasia Fortune and Jarques Ratliff

*Tasia Fortune’s death has officially been ruled a homicide, and Jackson police say more arrests are expected after taking 51-year-old Jarques Ratliff, also known as “Jock,” into custody.

The development answers one of the biggest questions surrounding the 29-year-old Black mother’s death after she was found hanging from a tree behind a Jackson, Mississippi, home in August. But police are signaling that Ratliff’s arrest is not the end of the investigation.

Homicide Ruling Cleared the Way for Arrest

Jackson Police Chief RaShall Brackney said the state medical examiner officially classified Fortune’s death as a homicide Thursday evening. Police had secured two search warrants and an arrest warrant for Ratliff. Officers executed both search warrants but did not find him at either location, according to WLBT.

Ratliff was later spotted walking on Capitol Street and taken into custody.

Brackney said investigators have interviewed nearly 15 people in connection with Fortune’s death. The Associated Press reported that police described Ratliff as having an “association” with Fortune but have not publicly explained the nature of that relationship. He was arrested on a homicide charge. Ratliff is accused, not convicted, and authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive.

Why Police Expect More Arrests

The biggest unanswered question now may be who else investigators believe was involved.

“This case remains active, and additional arrests will be pending,” Brackney said, according to the Associated Press.

Police have not identified additional suspects or specified what evidence could lead to further arrests.

That distinction matters. The homicide ruling establishes the medical examiner’s determination of the manner of Fortune’s death; it does not establish Ratliff’s guilt or reveal precisely what happened to her.

Tasia Fortune

Fortune’s Mother Had Rejected Suicide

Fortune was found hanging from a tree behind a home off Road of Remembrance on Aug. 3, prompting national attention and demands for answers.

The homicide determination is especially significant given what Fortune’s family said while awaiting the medical examiner’s findings.

As EURweb previously reported, Fortune’s mother, Christy Spivey, firmly rejected the possibility that her daughter had taken her own life.

“She did not do this to herself,” Spivey told ABC News at the time. “I know my daughter and she did not do this to herself.”

Spivey told the Associated Press that she cried and repeatedly thanked investigators after learning of the arrest. But the family still does not know the motive or what evidence led police to Ratliff.

“We still don’t have a lot of answers,” she said.

One Arrest, but the Investigation Continues

Fortune’s death also generated speculation about whether race played a role because a Black woman was found hanging from a tree in Mississippi. Authorities have not announced evidence establishing a racial motive.

What police have now established is considerably more concrete than the speculation that surrounded the case for weeks: the medical examiner has ruled Fortune’s death a homicide, a man associated with her has been arrested, and investigators expect additional arrests.

For Fortune’s family, the homicide ruling provides one long-awaited answer. The investigation now turns to the harder questions — who was responsible, who else may have been involved and why Tasia Fortune was killed.

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