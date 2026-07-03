New ‘Othello’ Adaptation Recasts Shakespeare’s Hero as Black Lesbian

The Royal Shakespeare Company will stage a futuristic version of Shakespeare's tragedy led by the three-time Olivier Award winner.

Sharon D Clarke screenshot/ @thersc

*Sharon D. Clarke is taking on one of Shakespeare’s most iconic roles in a new Royal Shakespeare Company production that reimagines “Othello” through a contemporary lens.

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The three-time Olivier Award winner will make her RSC debut in the title role when the production opens Feb. 13, 2027, at the Swan Theatre. Directed by Monique Touko, the adaptation unfolds in a future reshaped by climate change, in which Othello is portrayed as a Black lesbian military leader whose marriage to Desdemona challenges entrenched ideas about race, gender, and social status.

For Clarke, the role marks the fulfillment of a longtime goal.

“It’s an absolute joy to be making my RSC debut in this new production of Othello, working alongside the incredible Monique Touko to present this story of tragic romance for a new generation of audiences,” she said, per The Irish News.

The Royal Shakespeare Company logo in the window of The Swan Theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon, UK. — Photo by chrisdorney/Depositphotos

“I’ve been wanting to do more Shakespeare for a long time, but he didn’t write many compelling, meaty roles for actresses,” Clarke added. “To have the opportunity to bring this production of Othello to the RSC … is really a dream come true.”

The production explores how love, jealousy and prejudice unfold through the relationship between Othello and Desdemona, while examining race, gender and social status from a new perspective.

“In this production, we see a black lesbian take up space in a male-dominated society where racial tensions pervade,” Clarke said. “I hope those new to Othello will come away transformed by its visceral power, passion and urgency and that those familiar with the story, maybe come away with a new perspective on this 400-year-old play.”

“Othello” will run through April 3, 2027, as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s 2026-27 season.

Announcing the season, co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said the company hopes to broaden its reach through both its programming and casting.

“We want to ensure that as many people as possible feel welcome at the RSC through the stories we choose to tell and the artists who tell them,” they said.

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