Women Say They Prefer Older Men. Blind-Date Data Tells Another Story

A study of more than 6,000 daters found women and men both showed slightly more initial attraction to younger partners.

Age-gap attraction can begin with something simple chemistry – via eurAI

*Women are generally expected to prefer older men, but thousands of real-life blind dates produced a surprise: women, like men, showed slightly greater initial attraction to younger partners.

Researchers analyzed 9,084 post-date reports from 6,262 adults who used matchmaking service Tawkify while looking for long-term relationships. Participants ranged from 22 to 85 and averaged nearly 47 years old.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that participants were slightly more attracted to younger dates — and researchers found no meaningful gender difference in that pattern.

That’s where the familiar dating-age script gets interesting.

A younger date may challenge what women say they prefer – via eurAI

Women traditionally report preferring somewhat older partners. The blind-date study, however, found that participants’ self-reported upper age limits played no meaningful role in their attraction after meeting someone.

Researchers called women’s preference for younger dates surprising and raised the possibility of a mismatch between stated preferences and attraction in an initial-date setting.

The distinction matters: the study measured initial romantic attraction, not whom participants eventually chose for relationships, sex or marriage.

Still, the finding challenges the assumption that attraction to youth is predominantly a male phenomenon.

Shared interests can matter more than the years between – via eurAI

New Survey Shows the Contradiction

A separate 2026 survey from The Matchmaking Company of 2,434 Americans found women still say they prefer partners about 2.4 years older on average, while men prefer partners about 1.6 years younger.

Only 6% of women said they would date someone at least 10 years younger, compared with 27% of men.

Age changes the equation. Among all respondents ages 50 to 59, 31% would consider someone at least a decade younger. More than one-third of those 60 to 69 said the same.

In other words, what people describe as their ideal dating range doesn’t necessarily tell us everything about attraction when another person is actually sitting across the table.

The ‘Cougar’ Stereotype Misses Something

Sex and physical attraction may dominate the popular image of older-woman/younger-man relationships, but previous research points somewhere less sensational.

An Ipsos survey of age-gap dating found that among women who had dated younger men and men who had dated older women, 44% cited an organic connection as an influence on entering the relationship. Having fun registered 27%, while improving their sex lives came in at 25%. The biggest reported challenge? Thirty-six percent cited wanting different things from life.

EURweb readers have watched the cultural conversation evolve. Back in 2024, EURweb covered a TikToker predicting older women dating younger men would become increasingly visible. More recently, Mel B dismissed concerns about the age difference with husband Rory McPhee, telling Yahoo that “age is just a number.”

Real-world attraction doesn’t always follow the expected age script – via eurAI

Attraction May Be Less Predictable Than We Think

None of the research proves older women broadly prefer younger men, and the blind-date effect itself was modest.

What it does suggest is more intriguing: the age people think they want may not perfectly predict who catches their attention face-to-face.

Maybe that’s the part the “cougar” stereotype has gotten wrong all along. Sometimes an age-gap romance isn’t about hunting younger or older.

Sometimes the person simply walks through the door.

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