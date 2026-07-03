Marla Gibbs Honored by Chicago as LaRoyce Hawkins Prepares to Exit ‘Chicago P.D.’

The legendary sitcom star receives a hometown honor while one of NBC’s longest-running drama stars reportedly prepares for a major career change.

Marla Gibbs and LaRoyce Hawkins

*Chicago is celebrating one of its hometown television legends, while another familiar face from the city’s biggest TV franchise is reportedly saying goodbye. Marla Gibbs has been honored with her own day in the city where she was born, and reports say “Chicago P.D.” star LaRoyce Hawkins will exit the series after 13 seasons.

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Marla Gibbs Receives Her Own Day in Chicago

June 30 will now officially be known as Marla Gibbs Day in the City of Chicago.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the honor during a Los Angeles release event celebrating Gibbs’ memoir, It’s Never Too Late. The event featured appearances by Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Kim Fields, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Born in Chicago, Gibbs relocated to Los Angeles in the 1960s before landing the role that made her a television icon—Florence Johnston on Norman Lear’s “The Jeffersons.”

Her portrayal of the sharp-tongued housekeeper earned her five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe nomination during the sitcom’s 11-season run.

Following the success of “The Jeffersons,” Gibbs starred in NBC’s “227,” leading the popular sitcom alongside Regina King and further cementing her legacy as one of television’s most beloved performers.

The honorary day recognizes both her contributions to entertainment and her Chicago roots.

LaRoyce Hawkins Reportedly Leaving ‘Chicago P.D.‘

After more than a decade portraying Officer Kevin Atwater, LaRoyce Hawkins is reportedly exiting “Chicago P.D.”

According to reports, Hawkins will depart at the beginning of the NBC procedural’s 14th season, which is scheduled to premiere this fall.

Fans have speculated that Atwater’s exit could be tied to his relationship with Officer Tasha Fox, played by Karen Obilom. During Season 13, Fox learned she was pregnant after relocating to Miami for a new job, fueling theories about where Atwater’s story may be headed.

Neither NBC nor Hawkins has publicly detailed the character’s departure.

Kevin Atwater Became One of the Show’s Cornerstones

Since joining “Chicago P.D.” when the series debuted, Hawkins has frequently spoken about how much the role has shaped his career.

In a 2025 interview with People, the actor reflected on the show’s impact, saying:

“The longevity and the consistency that I’ve been able to create with learning from Kevin Atwater has really strengthened my confidence more than anything.”

If the reports prove accurate, Hawkins will become the latest major cast member to leave the long-running drama.

Sophia Bush exited the series after four seasons as Erin Lindsay. Jesse Lee Soffer departed in 2022 after playing Jay Halstead, while Tracy Spiridakos left in 2024 following her run as Detective Hailey Upton.

As “Chicago P.D.” moves into another season of change, Hawkins’ reported departure would mark the end of one of the show’s longest-running original characters.

Chicago has long been central to both stories. For Marla Gibbs, the city is celebrating a lifetime of groundbreaking television achievements. For LaRoyce Hawkins, it may soon mark the closing chapter of a role that has defined much of his career over the past 13 years.

Marla Gibbs and LaRoyce Hawkins

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