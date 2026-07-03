‘Godfather of Harlem’ to End with Two-Hour Series Finale on MGM+

Forest Whitaker returns as Bumpy Johnson one last time as production begins this month in Brooklyn.

Forest Whitaker Godfather of Harlem

*Forest Whitaker will make his final appearance as Bumpy Johnson in a two-hour finale event that brings “Godfather of Harlem” to its conclusion.

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Fans have waited for resolution since the fourth season wrapped in June 2025. Filming on the sendoff starts July 10 in Brooklyn, Deadline reports. The story finds Bumpy running out of options as threats close in from politicians, rival crime figures and betrayals within his own circle. The decisions he makes next could determine the future of both his criminal empire and the people closest to him.

“Playing Bumpy Johnson has been one of the greatest experiences of my career,” Whitaker said. “This character, this story, and this ensemble have allowed me to explore the complexity of a man caught between ambition, loyalty, and survival.”

Creators Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein debuted the drama in 2019 on Epix, where it became the network’s calling card. When Epix transformed into MGM+ on January 15, 2023, executives built the relaunch around the show’s third season.

“We are deeply proud to give Godfather of Harlem the sendoff it deserves,” said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. He called Whitaker’s performance “nothing short of extraordinary” and described the show as “a defining jewel” of the programming slate.

“Forest has filled the role with his signature blend of intelligence, ferocity, and gentility, bringing to life the boss who ruled Harlem’s streets for more than two decades,” Brancato said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Creator on the New Season & His Journey from Juvie to Winning with a Hit Series

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