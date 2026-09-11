Roland Martin Has a Solution to the Fat Joe N-Word Debate: Stop Using it! | WATCH

As Fat Joe defends his Black identity and hip-hop roots, Martin says arguing over who gets an N-word pass misses the bigger problem.

*Roland Martin has entered the debate over Fat Joe‘s use of the N-word with a simple solution: stop arguing over who gets permission to say it and get rid of the word altogether.

During a Sept. 9 discussion on “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” the veteran journalist and commentator rejected the increasingly complicated arguments over race, ethnicity, upbringing and cultural proximity surrounding the Bronx rapper.

Martin’s position cuts through a controversy that has already moved from Fat Joe’s identity to Marc Lamont Hill’s response and now to a larger question about why anyone is fighting to preserve the slur.

Martin Rejects the Entire Premise

On Roland Martin’s YouTube channel, Martin characterized the continuing fight over who is allowed to use the N-word as trivial compared with issues confronting Black America.

He rejected defenses based on growing up around Black people, Puerto Rican heritage or the distinction between versions of the word. He also dismissed the argument that people who have used it for years simply can’t stop.

Calling that reasoning “intellectually lazy,” Martin pointed out that people have plenty of alternatives — including “brother,” “sister” and “homie.”

His larger point: If Black people stop using the word themselves, there is no longer a permission slip to debate.

Joe Budden spoke the truth and said, “Fat Joe is not Black.” Fat Joe said to Joe Budden, “Fat Joe is the Blackest n*gga you know,” while being born to two white Puerto Rican parents‼️🤔 https://t.co/xZ1vA1eEsy — Creole Louisiana 🇺🇸 (@bAnthonYsr) September 4, 2026

Fat Joe’s Blackness Claim Keeps Driving the Debate

The latest discussion follows Fat Joe’s appearance on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” where the Puerto Rican and Cuban rapper defended his place in hip-hop and declared, “I am Black.”

EURweb previously reported that Joe tied his identity and vocabulary to growing up in the South Bronx around Black communities and hip-hop pioneers.

Marc Lamont Hill subsequently challenged that argument. As EURweb reported, Hill said he loves and respects Joe and recognizes his support for Black people, but doesn’t believe cultural proximity makes him Black or gives him permission to use the word.

Martin’s argument goes somewhere else entirely. Rather than deciding whether Fat Joe qualifies, he questions why the qualification should exist.

Roland Martin and Fat Joe – screenshots

Martin Says Black America Has Bigger Battles

Martin also placed the controversy against battles over Black history, books, education and museum exhibits, arguing that those issues deserve more attention than determining who gets an N-word pass.

The discussion did include another perspective: people who benefit from Black culture can face questions about whether they also stand with Black communities when those communities are under attack.

But Martin kept returning to the language itself.

His proposed zero-tolerance approach would apply broadly — in conversation, music and entertainment — rather than creating exceptions based on identity or upbringing.

That makes his contribution more than another verdict on Fat Joe.

Fat Joe’s comments may have reignited the argument over who can say the N-word. Martin is challenging the premise beneath it: Why keep fighting over ownership of a word created to degrade Black people when everyone could simply stop using it?

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