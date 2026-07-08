Hilarious! Deon Cole Says Idris Elba Clocked Him for Real During ‘The Harder They Fall’ Fight Scene | WATCH

The comedian says weeks of stunt rehearsals went out the window after Idris Elba accidentally tagged him with a real vintage pistol—and hardly anyone stopped to check on him.

Deon Cole returns as host of the 57th NAACP Image Awards. Photo credit: Cecile Boko.

*Hollywood stunt coordinators spend weeks making fight scenes look painful without anyone actually getting hurt. Unfortunately for Deon Cole, somebody apparently forgot to tell the prop gun.

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The comedian and actor recently stopped by the “All the Smoke” podcast and shared one of the wildest behind-the-scenes stories from filming Netflix’s 2021 western “The Harder They Fall.” What was supposed to be a carefully choreographed fight with Idris Elba turned into an unscripted lesson in Newton’s Law: heavy objects hurt.

Fortunately, time heals bruises—and apparently makes for great podcast material.

Three Weeks of Practice…Then WHAM

Cole said he and Elba spent three weeks rehearsing every move of their showdown.

Every punch, stumble and reaction had been mapped out with military precision. The goal, as with any movie fight, was to convince audiences someone got knocked senseless while everybody walked away in one piece.

That wasn’t exactly how things played out.

According to Cole, Elba connected with what turned out to be a hefty vintage pistol instead of the controlled motion they’d rehearsed dozens of times. The impact dropped Cole to the floor before he could fully process what had happened.

It’s one thing to act like you’ve been hit.

It’s another thing to actually get hit.

Cole laughed while telling the story, but admitted the moment reminded him that no amount of choreography can completely eliminate surprises once cameras start rolling.

‘Y’all Just Gon‘ Leave Me Down Here?’

The hit wasn’t even the funniest part.

Cole said as he lay there trying to recover, the production crew largely kept moving as though everything was business as usual.

No swarm of concerned crew members.

No dramatic rush to his side.

According to Cole, only one background actor bothered to ask whether he was okay.

If you’ve ever wondered whether Hollywood is glamorous, the answer may depend on whether you’re the one lying on the ground.

Then came the next take.

Cole recalled that Elba ended up taking a shot himself, prompting the comedian to joke that for a split second his instincts almost overruled the choreography.

Thankfully, cooler heads—and stunt coordinators—prevailed before anyone turned a Western into a real-life grudge match.

Social Media Had Jokes Too

Once the clip hit social media, fans wasted no time piling on with jokes.

Many laughed at the idea of an antique movie prop doing real damage, while others poked fun at Cole’s Chicago roots after he joked that he briefly considered returning the favor.

The story also sparked comparisons to other famous behind-the-scenes stories involving Elba, proving audiences love hearing what happens after directors yell, “Cut.”

Sometimes the bloopers are even better than the movie.

Everybody Walked Away Just Fine

Despite the painful mishap, the incident has become little more than a hilarious footnote in Cole’s growing career.

Since “The Harder They Fall,” the comedian has continued expanding his résumé with dramatic performances, including his role as Alfonso in “The Color Purple,” showing audiences he can deliver far more than punchlines.

Elba, meanwhile, continues balancing acting with producing, including work on the Off-Broadway production “Shifters” alongside Danai Gurira and Little Simz.

Looking back, Cole clearly isn’t holding a grudge.

Instead, the story has become one of those classic Hollywood tales that reminds audiences the polished action sequences they see on screen are built on hours of preparation—and, every now and then, one very real smack upside the head.

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