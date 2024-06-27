Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Clash Over Trump on ‘The View’: ‘He’s the FORMER President’ | WATCH

*On the popular daytime talk show “The View,” lead host Whoopi Goldberg made waves with her strong disapproval of Republicans who continue to refer to Donald Trump as “the President.”

Goldberg, maintaining her long-held position, emphasized that Trump should be referred to as the “former president,” sparking a mixed reaction from the audience. Some viewers cheered her stance, while others criticized her behavior, showing the polarized opinions surrounding the topic.

The drama began earlier this week when Goldberg, an EGOT-winning actress and co-host, had a moment of unintentional candidness on the show. During a heated discussion regarding Thursday’s presidential debate, Whoopi broke her personal rule to never mention Donald Trump’s name. Instead of her usual moniker “you-know-who”, Goldberg, prompted by fellow co-host Joy Behar, accidentally uttered Trump’s name.

“I think it would be remiss of us to not say, Joe Biden knows how to do this. He’s quite good at this. You can’t refute anything with him. When I say him, I mean …” Goldberg started, before trailing off. At this point, Behar interjected with “Trump”, leading Goldberg to repeat “Trump,” much to her own chagrin.

Realizing her slip, Goldberg responded with a mock gagging sound and mimed spitting on the stage, an act that was met with applause from some members of the audience. “Ugh,” she exclaimed, highlighting her distaste.

Sunny Hostin, another co-host on the panel, seemed not to catch the slip immediately and asked, “Did you say his name?” Goldberg humorously deflected by accusing Behar of tricking her into saying it. “It was a trick, and it made me do it,” she quipped, continuing her playful yet pointed banter.

This incident highlights the intense emotions and deeply divided opinions that still arise when discussing Trump, even years after his presidency. Critics argued that Goldberg’s actions were unprofessional and unnecessary, while her supporters saw her stance as a principled refusal to normalize Trump’s presidency.

Whoopi Goldberg’s moment on “The View” serves as a reminder of the strong sentiments that persist about Trump and the debates around his influence and legacy. The heated exchange underscores the ongoing struggle to navigate political discourse in a public forum, especially one as influential as “The View.”

Goldberg’s mimicry of spitting, though intended humorously, echoed the frustration and exasperation felt by many who oppose Trump. Conversely, her critics saw it as a step too far and indicative of the hyper-partisan atmosphere that has taken hold of much of American political discussion.

Ultimately, Whoopi Goldberg’s position on referring to Trump as the “former president” vs. “the President” is a reflection of the larger national conversation. It underscores the complexities and sensitivities of political dialogue in a highly polarized society and the challenges faced by public figures in voicing their personal beliefs.

As ‘The View’ continues to tackle hot-button issues, moments like these will likely persist, showcasing the varied and often conflicting viewpoints of its diverse panel and audience.

